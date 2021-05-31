KB Home: 'Markets Are Starting To Normalize'

Mar. 26, 2023 2:25 AM ETKB Home (KBH)1 Comment
Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • KB Home reported that the housing market is apparently starting to normalize. The news excited buyers and boosted KBH's stock.
  • Despite conditions that should have been suppressing home builder stocks, such as monetary tightening and soaring mortgage rates, home builders have been outperforming the S&P 500 since last Fall.
  • KB Home expects 2023 revenue to be 20% lower than 2022, but a strong balance sheet, stable margins, and sufficient order flow will maintain a new normal of stable demand.

KB Home Releases 2021 Q4 Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Near the end of the Q1 2023 conference call for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earnings, CEO Jeffrey Mezger announced that “based on what we’re seeing, we think the markets are starting to normalize.” It was a fitting ending

KB Home (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/KBH' title='KB Home'>KBH</a>) soared post-earnings and is now up 27% year-to-date.

KB Home (KBH) soared post-earnings and is now up 27% year-to-date. (TradingView.com)

New home sales are still trending upward from last year's trough.

New home sales are still trending upward from last year's trough. (U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, New One Family Houses Sold: United States [HSN1F], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/HSN1F, March 24, 2023)

Housing starts may be reaching a new normal with a floor similar to the three years before the pandemic.

Housing starts may be reaching a new normal with a floor similar to the three years before the pandemic. (U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, New Privately-Owned Housing Units Started: Single-Family Units [HOUST1F], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/HOUST1F, March 24, 2023.)

This article was written by

Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.59K Followers
Dr. Duru has blogged about financial markets since the year 2000. A veteran of the dot-com bubble and bust, the financial crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic, he fully appreciates the value in trading and investing around the extremes of market behavior. In this spirit, his blog "One-Twenty Two" (https://drduru.com/onetwentytwo/) delivers a different narrative for students and fans of financial markets. Dr. Duru challenges conventional market wisdoms and offers unique perspectives. The blog posts cover stocks, options, currencies, Bitcoin, and more, while leveraging the tools of both technical and fundamental analysis for short-term and long-term trading and investing. Some of these ideas and analyses are also featured here on Seeking Alpha.Dr. Duru received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering (and an honors degree in Values, Technology, Science and Society - now simply STS) from Stanford University. For graduate studies, Dr. Duru went on to earn a Ph.D. in Engineering-Economic Systems (now Management, Science, and Society). Dr. Duru's work experiences include:*Independent consulting in operations research and decision analysis*Management consulting in product development and technology strategy*Price optimization software for computer manufacturers and internet advertising (including a shared patent for methodology)*Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, including some Data Science and Data EngineeringConsulting practice: https://ahan-analytics.drduru.com/

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KBH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.