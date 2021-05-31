Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Near the end of the Q1 2023 conference call for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earnings, CEO Jeffrey Mezger announced that “based on what we’re seeing, we think the markets are starting to normalize.” It was a fitting ending to an earnings narrative that created enough excitement to punch KBH higher by 7.5% the next day. Buyers pushed KBH the following day to a tie with the February high which in turn was a 52-week high at the time. Monetary tightening, soaring mortgage rates, and now bank failures have created what should be conditions to suppress home builder stocks. Instead, home builders have far out-performed the S&P 500 (SPY) in what has been a classic seasonally strong performance.

KB Home (KBH) soared post-earnings and is now up 27% year-to-date. (TradingView.com)

When the housing market and home builders were coming off frenzied buying in the wake of the pandemic, I wrote about normalizing housing markets. Now, conditions have swung to the other side. Normalization during this housing recession/slowdown means a deceleration of year-over-year sales declines and stable demand at some new (lower) normal. For KB Homes, that new normal includes a strong balance sheet, stable margins, and sufficient orders to keep communities selling at targeted absorption rates. Management’s guidance for the year provides keys to the narrative.

Guidance and the Demand Environment

KB Home expects 2023 revenue to come in 20% lower than 2022 revenue at about $5.5B with a (narrowed) confidence range of $5.2B to $5.9B. For Q2 2023, KBH expects housing revenues in the range of $1.35B to $1.5B billion. The midpoint is down 17% year-over-year. While the declines are substantial, analysts likely breathed a sigh of relief that KBH was able to hold the line on guidance signals from the Q4 2022 earnings report. KBH continues to target a monthly absorption rate between four and five net orders per community starting in Q2.

KB Home made confident projections due to “positive results in the sales side”. Demand in the back half of Q1 improved significantly, with sequential increases in net orders for both January and February: gross orders increased 64% and 58% in January and February respectively. Management also reported that “in the early weeks of March, our net orders have remained strong.” In the previous quarter KBH described a 2-tiered sales strategy which seems to be working: “For our high backlog communities with more homes already sold than remaining to sell, the emphasis was on our interest rate buy-down and lock programs to support sales as opposed to cutting price and putting our backlog at risk. For communities with either smaller backlogs or were only a small percentage of the backlog would be impacted, we adjusted prices to find the market.” KBH ended up reducing price in half its communities in Q1 while at the same time increasing price in “some communities” where sales pace exceeded targets.

Management summed up the relatively strong results with the normalization theme: “buyers seem to be acknowledging that these higher rates are the new normal as they return to the market.” The data on new home sales demonstrates that KBH is benefiting from industry tailwinds. New home sales have trended slowly upward since the July/September trough.

New home sales are still trending upward from last year's trough. (U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, New One Family Houses Sold: United States [HSN1F], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/HSN1F, March 24, 2023)

KBH is seeing even more positive sales in March than in February. Presumably the uptrend is rolling right into the spring selling season. The company also projects “a little higher” backlog conversion for the rest of the year with cancellation rates declining further. Management even went so far as to declare “if the current market conditions hold, it sets up a very good start to 2024.”

The sales outlook is even allowing KBH to increase starts in Q2. These plans augur well for continued stabilization in starts across the industry.

Housing starts may be reaching a new normal with a floor similar to the three years before the pandemic. (U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, New Privately-Owned Housing Units Started: Single-Family Units [HOUST1F], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/HOUST1F, March 24, 2023.)

KB Home expects Q2 2023 homebuilding operating income margin, excluding the impact of any inventory-related charges, to run from 9.5% to 10.5%. For the full-year, the company expects a range of 10% to 11%. In 2022, homebuilding operating income margin was over 15%. Gross margin will be roughly 21% for 2023 with a confidence range of 20.5% to 21.5%, nearly even with the 21.4% gross margin in Q1, but down from 2022’s peak 22.4%. The company forecast Q2 2023 housing gross profit margin in a range of 20% to 21%. Most of the company’s starts for the year will happen by the end of March so management expects low variability in cost. Cost stability will contribute to consistent margins for Q3 and Q4.

So far all is quiet on the banking front. Management reassured analysts that “we’re not hearing anything right now on tighter lending standards. We’re not hearing buyers say this banking crisis is really influencing my confidence. to date, there’s no change in underwriting, liquidity is out there.”

Balance Sheet

During a tougher housing market, the balance sheet is just as important as guidance. Fortunately, KB Home continues to generate solid cash flows. During Q1, KB Home returned cash to its shareholders through repurchases of almost 2M shares costing $75M, equal to 2% of outstanding shares. The company also repurchased around 12% of its shares over the past 24 months at an average price of $35.74, representing a return of over $515M (including quarterly dividends).

As a further display of confidence in normalization, KBH’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500M of shares. Per KBH management, “with the current stock price trading at a significant discount to the company’s book value, the buybacks provide an attractive return on investment.” KBH’s price/book ratio hit a recession-level trough of 0.6 last year and now sits at 0.9.

KB Home also maintained a healthy debt position, with no near-term debt maturities thanks to last year refinancing debt due this year out to 2026. This underscores the company’s prudent financial management and its ability to weather financial headwinds.

Supply Improvements

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, KB Home improved its build times for new starts in Q1: “our build times improved by over one month between slab start and hanging drywall”. To further reduce cash outlay, KB Home is generally developing lots on a just-in-time basis, creating smaller phases. However, the company described land prices as “sticky”. Most landowners in KBH’s markets are “waiting to see how the market plays out before making any decisions”. Normalizing housing markets will likely result in land prices remaining sticky. One analyst asked management how long the company can wait for “capitulation” in the land market. Management responded that they can afford to be selection and returns focused with land supply supporting their sales targets out to 2025.

The Trade

With KBH trading back to its February highs, time has essentially run out on purchasing shares for the seasonally strong period of trading home builder stocks. KBH’s price and trading action is quite extended after the post-earnings celebration. Since I cannot conjure a scenario of economic upside later this year, I see even less reason to jump in and buy shares here. However, KBH is also “too cheap to sell” under current business conditions. As a result, I rate KBH stock a healthy neutral and continue to hold my own core shares.

Be careful out there!