Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is facing a macro headwind that is undercutting its appeal to investors, although it is able to use effective cost management to sustain its cash flow and margin. However, its long-term growth would mostly come from its substantial efforts in green technologies and the company's related products and services to multiple industries and markets on a large scale. Although the path may not be smooth, its growth upside should align with a better stock valuation.

Dow Inc., incorporated in 2018, was formerly part of DowDuPont Inc, which it separated from in June 2019. It serves as a holding company for The Dow Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (TDCC), which was incorporated in 1947 as the successor to a Michigan corporation of the same name, organized in 1897. Dow's portfolio includes plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings, and silicones businesses applicable in markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications. The company's reportable operating segments are Packaging & Specialty plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, Performance Materials, and Coatings. It has 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries.

Dow has a global scale in its production and markets across all continents, and leading positions in key value chains. With such a vastly broad reach, the company could select locations and facilities that maximize its cost reduction. For example, 65% of its production capacity is located in cost-advantaged Americas.

Dow: Subsidiary Location by Country (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

This effort reflects in its net profit margin ratio to gross profit margin, which is close to 50%; about half of its gross profit margin turns into net profit. Although its gross margin declined by Q4, all other margins are still at their average levels, with free cash flow inching upward in recent quarters.

Dow: Margin Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Although its gross margin had been declining as a reflection of the broader economy in 2022, it has utilized its top-quartile cost structure to lower expenses. Its operating expense as a ratio to revenue has been steadily declining to the lowest level in Q4 2022. Dow, as a manufacturer, producer, and marketer with deep and broad-based economic ties in many industries, is expected to continue this effective cost-control management this year facing a looming recession.

Dow: Operating Expenses vs Revenue (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

On the other hand, Dow has been actively paying down debt since its IPO. It has eliminated almost 20% of its total debt in this period. Currently, its debt-to-equity ratio is 0.8X. This debt reduction effort has been consistent, as we can see from the debt repayment history in the chart below. The company has been making such efforts every year since it went IPO. It has no substantive debt maturities due until 2027, and nearly all debt is at a fixed rate. Its annual net interest expense is also stable at about $500 million per year, with investment-grade credit ratings. This results in the current higher interest rate environment benefitting its near-term cash conservation and growth stability.

Dow: Debt Servicing vs Total Debt (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Even going through this debt reduction effort, on top of paying $4.4 billion of dividends, Dow's net cash flow is still holding steady.

Dow: TTM Net Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

The positive contributors are primarily its strong operating cash flow of $7.4 billion and a $1.6 billion long-term debt issuance. Its investing cash flow was down in Q4, but annually is at par compared to 2021 even though its capital expenditure increased by 20% YoY. Overall, its net cash flow is stable and growing.

Dow: Net Cash Flow Breakdown (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Even though its net operating income dropped from $6.4 billion to $4.6 billion by 27% in 2022, Dow's free cash flow still stays at its higher levels on a TTM basis. It was due to both a reduction in pension contribution and an increase in account receivables. It reduced its pension contribution from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $235 million in 2022, back to its level in 2020. In the meantime, its accounts receivables saw a large increase, from negative $2.1 billion in 2021 to $1.2 billion in 2022, and its accounts payable went from $2.4 billion in 2021 to negative $1.3 billion in 2022. Overall improved cash conversion and reduced pension contribution were the biggest positive contributors. It shows the company's actively managing to stay in a healthy financial position.

Dow: TTM Free Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Not surprisingly, steady cash flow has helped Dow's current ratio maintain at a sufficiently high level on a historical basis.

Dow: Quarterly Current Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

As an American company with international dominance, Dow is set to capture more growth overseas in balance with its domestic revenue as well. One of the driving trends in the market this year is China's reopening and its influence on Emerging Markets. If there is more growth in this theme, how much would Dow capture it?

Dow: Net Trade Sales by Region in 2022 (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

As we can see from the chart above, the revenue contribution from the U.S. & Canada only accounted for 35.7%, Asia Pacific only accounted for 18.3%, and the rest of the world accounted for 45%. The company saw about a 6% down in sales in APAC in 2021, which could be worse in 2022 but better in 2023. If the APAC region can recover 4-8% in sales, along with its ripple effect in other regions, it could contribute 2.5-5% to its revenue growth rate in 2023.

Dow continued to be able to achieve higher EBITDA than its earnings from operation, but they both have been inevitably impacted by the broader economic weakness and trending downwards. In fact, the macro headwind is a near-term concern for the company.

Dow: Earnings from Operation vs EBITDA (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Dow had a cross-segment weaker performance in Q4. Every segment reported lower volume, lower sales on a QoQ basis, and lower margins on a YoY basis, while only Performance Materials and Coatings had a negative growth rate in EBIT margin. They were more or less in line with the guidance they gave about Q4. Most of the lower margin was driven by lower prices, demand, and operating rates.

Dow: Q4 2022 Operating Segment Performance (Company Presentation)

But also note that this lower sales growth is built on a higher annual basis due to the YoY jump of 21.5% in 2021. In absolute value terms, there is still inching upward in its net sales and revenue.

Dow: Revenue by Segment (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

As a disciplined producer, Dow's strategy to cope with this is to lower operational costs through its flexible operating models. Specifically, they include reducing capacity across polyethylene assets, a global cold furnace idling program, and idling assets across PM&C to manage cost, match demand, etc. Totally it is expected to deliver more than $1 billion in cost savings in 2023.

Dow: Implementing Targeted Action to Achieve $1B Savings (Company Presentation)

To put that in perspective, its average quarterly cost of revenue is about $1 to 1.2 billion. So it is almost equal to saving 20-25% of its cost of revenue. If its revenue drops less than 20% YoY in 2023, its overall profitability could still improve. Dow's effective expenses and cost control, which we alluded to earlier, will continue saving it in margins in stressful times.

For Q1 of 2023, Dow gave modest guidance that the top-line growth to be flat to negative in the segments. The expected net sales to be $11-11.5 billion, which is only $500 million lower than Q4 2022's net sales. It seems the company sees stabilizing market conditions and demand in Q1. According to the company, they see resilience from customers in agricultural, pharma, and energy markets, while consumer durables, building & construction end markets are under pressure.

Dow: Q1 2023 Modeling Guidance (Company Presentation)

Dow's research and development expenses as a ratio to its total operating expenses have always stayed around 30% and have gradually gone up recently. It is contributed by both the decline of operating expenses and increasing R&D efforts.

Dow: R&D Expenses vs Operating Expenses (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

The company's patent portfolio remains robust, especially in the rest of the world, where its technological edge is most advantageous.

Dow: Remaining Life of Patents (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

What is Dow busy researching and developing? We believe the new green tech initiatives take up a large chunk of it. In the recent JPMorgan 2023 Industrial Conference, Dow talked a lot about its green tech. The management talked about "decarbonizing" 20 times, "recycling" 3 times, "emission" 2 times, and "net zero" once. The theme of its green tech efforts is throughout the presentation.

Beyond the green solutions of simply planting trees to offset emissions, Dow's sustainability efforts have profound ramifications for its customers and its bottom line. The materials it produces and how it produces them are crucial to many industries becoming more sustainable and environmentally friendly. This process happens to be monitorable and measurable at Dow since it can do it at the exact scientific level, and can have a direct effect on the products and their users. In its 2021 ESG report and 2022 ESG Strategy Overview, we see some highlights that can be directly tied to revenue expansion. It outlined six different areas where the innovation can take place across all three of its major segments.

Dow: Sustainability Drives Opportunity (Company 2021 ESG Report)

Throughout the upgrading efforts of these segments, Dow has outlined a path to its decarbonizing growth with a clear target.

Dow: Path to Decarbonize and Grow (Dow's ESG Report 2022)

Here we want to highlight the market potential of the segments within the sustainability efforts. For example, in its core business segment, the company's implementing "Close the Loop" target, and it is tracking its progress towards enabling 100% of its packaging application to be reusable and recyclable by 2035.

Dow: Close the Loop (Company 2022 ESG Strategy and Overview)

If we take a look at the green packaging market, its size is expected to double in market size by 2030.

Green Packaging Market Size (Precedence Research)

Decarbonizing is the core strategy addressing sustainability growth and products for Dow.

Dow: Advancing Decarbonize and Grow Roadmap (Company 2022 ESG Strategy and Overview)

And the low-carbon materials market is expected to grow by almost 50% by 2030.

Advanced Carbon Material Market Size (Polaris Market Research Analysis)

On a broader scale, the world is increasingly facing acute water shortage stress. According to World Meteorological Organization, the hotspot in the world are the following:

Global Water Stress Hotspots (World Meteorologist Organization)

Dow has positioned its sites in half of these eleven hotspots. In these sites, it developed the capacity to reduce the freshwater intensity and accelerate water solutions in the textile industry, such as partnering with Ralph Lauren (RL).

Dow: Sites in key Water-stressed Regions (Company 2021 ESG Report)

Last but not least, in waste management, Dow will transform plastic waste and other forms of alternative feedstock to commercialize 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions annually by 2030. And the company's effort in turning automotive waste into new car products is helping car manufacturers meet their market and regulatory demands for more circular products.

Dow: Actions to Transform Waste (Company 2022 ESG Strategy and Overview)

Along with its acceleration of using higher-efficiency, lower-emission technology and deepening its research in trans-formative, next-generation technologies, Dow could ride the wave of a rapidly growing green tech market, whose growth in North America alone is expected to almost triple by 2029.

North American Green Tech Market Projection (www.fortunebusinessinsights.com)

Green technology generally implies more efficiency and less waste, which is always good for the bottom line. As a global material and chemical company, Dow can utilize its research and industrial capacity to capture this wave of innovation and its market-driven application. And this is all part of its "Decarbonize & Grow" Strategy, with specific near-term growth levers outlined in each segment, while saving $300 million in 2021 and looking to save another $300 million by 2025. The most recent announcement that Dow will build a first grid-scale advanced nuclear reactor on one of its sites to provide long-term, reliable low-carbon energy shows the company is making a strategic effort fundamentally.

Dow: Advancing Decarbonize & Grow Strategy (Company 2021 ESG Report)

It expects its annual underlying earnings to grow by more than $3 billion by 2030, which is about 50% more than its current earnings. Its 2021 whole-year segment revenue contribution is as the following:

Dow: Segment Contribution to Revenue 2022 (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Combining the potential market growth potential of the areas we highlighted above, if we assume a steady path P&SP grows by 6% annually, II&I grows by 2-3%, and PM&C grows by 3%, then the total annual growth of revenue would be about 37% by 2030. Along with its cost-saving benefits from improved efficiency, which it dubbed "Efficiency Levers", to achieve almost 50% growth in earnings is ambitious but entirely out of reach. But the growth path is never linear, especially for a commodity-intensive company that is highly versatile from the impact of external markets. To achieve that goal, it cannot have a single year of negative cash flow growth. That would be unlikely given the weak macro we are currently in, the company could already have negative cash flow growth for 2023 and 2024. We will ponder on this when assessing its valuation.

Dow: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

We are still at the present time, which means there are macro headwinds ahead for Dow. We consider all the analysis above and use our proprietary models to assess Dow's fair value by projecting its growth prospects ten years ahead. We used a cost of equity of 7.46% and a WACC of 6.21%. In our bullish case, the company faces earnings and cash flow contraction in 2023 and 2024 up to double digits due to lower revenue growth and higher costs, with also double-digit growth in later years once the economy recovers; it is priced at $93.75. In our bearish case, the company has steeper negative growth due to impacts by macro weakness in '23 and '24, and has more volatile growth afterward, it is priced at $75.01. In our base case, it still has negative cash flow and earnings growth in '23 and '24, but stages steady recovery in the long term in the double digits with volatility remaining; with lower upside but also lower volatility, it was priced at $83.55. In general, even accounting for the near-term weakness and impacts from volatile external factors, Dow still has strong upside potential for the long term. The current stock price is below all of our estimates. We believe the market is too bearish on the company.

Dow: Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Dow's global scale and diverse end-market application of its products provide a strong revenue stream to support its continuous growth. The company can weather the downturn better with its flexible cost and expense control. The most significant future expansion of the company will come from its green tech initiatives and the related products and services as a combination. Although the path is never straightforward, the upside remains attainable with the strong research and development efforts the company is devoted to. We think the market's too bearish on the company's volatility and macro headwind and we recommend a buy.