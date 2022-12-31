alvarez

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is a manufacturer of furniture.

The company suffered years of under profitability as it recognized losses on abandoned segments. After the pandemic, profitability had a huge comeback with product scarcity and a posterior glut.

Today, the company faces a gloomy economic outlook, with significant unsold inventories. A comparison with peers shows it can compete on product costs but not on its SG&A structure, although it is improving in this respect.

The main problem, though, is not a lack of competitive quality or a gloomy industry scenario but rather the price asked for the company. Using a simplified cost model, its stock trades at elevated multiples of a risk-neutral scenario. I do not believe the company deserves that premium in this context.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from FLXS' filings with the SEC.

Business description

Furniture manufacturer: FLXS manufactures furniture, an industry with some not-so-good characteristics.

FLXS ultimately sells to consumers but only through retailers (B&M and e-commerce). Because FLXS' products do not carry a lot of branding and are not on the high-end market, they compete on quality vs. price.

The company has to offer something to charge more. Otherwise, consumers will pick something else. Consumers can become picky and study things in detail, particularly furniture, because it is a big-ticket item.

Furniture is not an industry where IP has a lot of protective use, as recognized by FLXS on its 10-K. The company is trying to develop an IP moat through technology rather than design.

Finally, fixed costs are significant in the industry. Particularly, the manufacturer must sustain facilities, warehouses, and qualified labor. This does not necessarily push toward profit destruction competition but does expose the company to demand decreases because of the effect of operating leverage.

A convoluted history: In recent years, FLXS has been affected by two uncommon periods. First, the company abandoned some of its lines that were not concentrated on the home (Healthcare and Vehicles). It also decided to close manufacturing facilities in the U.S., probably due to expensive labor.

Although the company tries to point investors to believe these were non-recurring and should be removed from profitability calculations, I do not believe that. If we remove restructuring costs from FY18-FY21, we should add them to the previous, much more profitable period because the decisions that led to losses were taken at some point.

The company provides a very clear adjustment of costs in its investor presentation. What I dispute is that these costs are eliminated by adjustment. For example, if the ERP decision was wrong and $21 million had to be impaired, they should be removed from the previous period's profitability, say $4 million from the FY14-FY18 period.

FLXS' net income adjusted for transition costs (FLXS' investor presentation March 2023)

Then came the pandemic period, with a very depressed period (end of FY20 corresponding to January - June 2020), an extreme demand period (ends of 2020 and most of 2021, part of which becomes FY22), and a glut, with lower demand and higher inventories.

Competitive on CoGs, not on SG&A: When compared to peers in the manufacturing business (and not in retail), the company is competitive in terms of gross margins (cost of the goods). Most of FLXS' manufacturing happens in Juarez and Mexicali, Mexico, plus another portion in Georgia, U.S. These locations are low-cost and perfectly located to benefit from lower costs and protection under the reshoring and nearshoring framework.

In terms of its SG&A structure, it is either too big or too expensive, at least for the company's current size. The problem is not recent but rather a long-term characteristic of the company compared to peers.

There are some improvements: Although it is still spending more than peers in terms of revenues, the company has consistently reduced its SG&A expenses at least since 2020. I believe this is one of the keys to future profitability.

Sufficiently strong financing: As of 2Q23 (December 2022), the company has repaid a significant portion of its credit facility. Currently, the company has drawn $20 million, of a total of $85 million available from Wells Fargo, yielding LIBOR + 1.25%. The company does not have a lot of cash, only $2 million, but could borrow against the facility because it has $110 million in inventories.

Valuation

Current profitability: The demand boom experienced between July 2020 and June 2022 (with revenues averaging $130 million per quarter) dried out in the second half of calendar 2022 (1H23). Quarterly revenues decreased to $95 million per quarter.

This phenomenon is common to many manufacturers as retailers work through their inventories. However, FLXS' peers are not as affected. The last two quarters are below pre-pandemic levels.

At this level, the company can barely produce any profit. If we remove the non-cash profit generated by an agreement with the EPA for pollution in one of FLXS' properties (from a previous tenant/owner), the company generated less than $500 thousand in net income per quarter.

Regarding cash, I believe the difference between D&A and CAPEX should not be added back to profits because the company is benefiting from the investments in new facilities in Mexico and warehouses in the U.S. today.

A cost model: To model what is priced in the company's current stock price, I assume:

Gross margins of 18%, close to current levels, and I believe mostly determined by the market. Given the company's operating leverage, there is an implicit assumption here of purely variable manufacturing expenses, which is not completely true. However, when we look at the correlation between gross profit margins and revenues, it is very low on average and variable.

SG&A expenses of about $60 million yearly, in this case, fixed, to include the operating leverage component.

Negligible financing costs, given that the company is repaying its credit facility and historically has not used credit to finance working capital.

Taxes of 21% (given that the average before the restructuring and pandemic was 35%, the previous U.S. corporate income tax rate, that now is 21%).

Scenarios and profits: From 2Q23, with revenues of $93 million (and a nonseasonal business), we could annualize to $372 million. If we move revenues up 5%, we arrive at $391 million, which translates to approximately $8 million in our model. Conversely, if we move them down 5%, we reach $3 million in net income.

We arrive at the following results if we repeat this exercise for different positive and negative revenue growth rates. The results are net income in a million. The yellow line represents a risk-neutral average, assuming both scenarios have a 50% chance.

A simple model of operating leverage, net income and growth for FLXS (Own)

I take from the above chart that, on average, the company would make $5.5 million. I personally lean more towards the negative scenario, at least on the lower decrease or stagnant period.

Conclusion

The problem is that FLXS trades at a market cap of $100 million. Using our model, this already incorporates growth of at least 10% of revenues. Conversely, it represents an 18x multiple on our risk-neutral scenario.

I do not believe the company's present or future deserves that multiple. The company is in a competitive industry, the macroeconomic context is not great, and growth would be difficult even under an easier context, as exemplified by the company's travails during the 2015-2021 period. Further, the company's revenues are falling behind those of its comparable peers.

Management's intentions to improve the company may prove successful, though. I especially like the efforts to reduce SG&A expenses, which can be Achille's heel of companies in price-competitive industries.

Still, the price is too high, and the context too grim for me to consider FLXS an opportunity at these prices.