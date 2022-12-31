Flexsteel Industries Is Too Expensive For A Manufacturer In This Context

Mar. 26, 2023 2:52 AM ETFlexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)
Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
693 Followers

Summary

  • FLXS manufactures furniture in Mexico, and sells through retailers in the U.S. The industry is competitive, but low cost producers can profit.
  • In CoGS terms, FLXS is competitive, at least compared to peers, but not so much in SG&A terms. Management has done a good job of decreasing these costs.
  • The current context is not great for a manufacturer because they are exposed to operating leverage due to their fixed costs and low margins.
  • Under that context, and using risk-neutral scenarios and a simplified cost model, FLXS trades at a substantial premium on earnings.
  • I do not believe the premium is justified in terms of future profitability, macroeconomic context, or competitiveness.

3D rendering of a cozy living room

alvarez

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is a manufacturer of furniture.

The company suffered years of under profitability as it recognized losses on abandoned segments. After the pandemic, profitability had a huge comeback with product scarcity and a posterior glut.

Today, the

FLXS's net income adjusted for transition costs

FLXS' net income adjusted for transition costs (FLXS' investor presentation March 2023)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

A simple model of operating leverage and growth for FLXS

A simple model of operating leverage, net income and growth for FLXS (Own)

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
693 Followers
I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.