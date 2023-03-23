SPY: It Could Go Either Way From Here

Summary

  • The S&P 500 ETF bottomed out two weeks ago despite the banking crisis. Risk-on sectors have lifted the gloom, as underlying sector rotations suggest bullishness.
  • The Fed significantly shifted its messaging by removing "ongoing" from its latest FOMC statement. As a result, it could suggest that the inflation threat is less significant than in February.
  • The market's concerns now are likely less focused on the inflation threat but have shifted to assessing the impact of a potentially severe economic downturn.
  • While there are broad risk-on factor tailwinds pushing it forward, potential contagion risks from the ongoing banking crisis could put a halt to its progress.
BANKS FAIL Headline

KLH49

Significant developments have occurred since our last update for the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) (SPX) on March 7. The week ended with the stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank or SVB (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY).

The speed

US10Y yield price chart (weekly)

US10Y yield price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

US2Y/US10Y price chart (weekly)

US2Y/US10Y price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

SPY price chart (weekly)

SPY price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

