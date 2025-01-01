Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Mar. 20.

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of March.

Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the closed-end fund ("CEF") markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

Preferreds continued to struggle with most sectors falling for another week. CEF, Utilities and Telecom sectors held in comparatively well on the week.

Month-to-date about half the sectors feature double-digit or near-double-digit negative returns.

Systematic Income

Preferreds spreads have risen to their recent wides outside of the COVID period which makes the space fairly attractive. Clearly, some of this is due to the weakness in the banking sector, however, other sectors have seen weakness in sympathy.

ICE

Market Themes

To get a sense of the price action in the Bank preferreds sector let's take a quick look at how the sector stocks have performed over the month of March.

First, let's take a look at, roughly, the bottom third of performers - those with a return worse than -15%. At the left side of this chart are the usual suspects like PacWest, First Republic Bank and Western Alliance Bank.

Systematic Income

First Republic has by far the most preferreds in this chart. On the one hand it's a very different animal from SVB and not just that it services rich people as opposed to venture-backed firms. 68% of its deposits are uninsured (versus 94% for SIVB) while long bonds are a 15% of its assets (versus 55% for SIVB).

On the other hand clearly something is going on at First Republic. As the following uncomfortable chart shows First Republic had sizable borrowings from the San Francisco FHLB which is what banks do when they are in need of financing.

FHLB

The preferreds ended the week at an average yield of 12.9%. The obvious question is whether this is an amazing opportunity that investors need to jump on?

As the crisis began to unfold we viewed the following financial firms as worth considering adding new capital to: TBTF institutions like JPM, BAC, WFC which have much stricter regulatory guidelines than their smaller, regional counterparts, investment banks like GS and MS which don't fund themselves with corporate / retail deposits and custody banks / brokers / asset managers like STT and SCHW which have a different business model entirely. So far the preferreds of companies have all held up comparatively well.

In our view, bottom fishing in the regional bank space is difficult to defend above and beyond play money for the simple reason that the final outcome depends less upon fundamentals and more on confidence which is a slippery concept. The recent $30bn inflow into First Republic has not helped as the stock fell to a new low.

Ultimately, much depends on what regulators do and if they decide to seize any bank, the equity, including preferreds, is toast. Alternatively, if the bank is sold to a larger institution, the equity is mostly toast because the larger institution will not take the bank's assets at face value (as we just saw with Signature Bank) but will require a substantial haircut which will eat into equity. All of this makes allocating to the vulnerable banks at the current moment extremely uncertain. There are securities unrelated to the current crisis trading at 8-10% yields so buying First Republic preferreds at a yield 2-3% above that does not seem obviously compelling.

This second chart of middling-performers is quite a bit more interesting and it has some banks which will either sail through fine or may actually benefit like WFC and BAC.

Systematic Income

The final chart of outperformers has a lot of the TBTF banks as well as investment banks and looks appropriate for new capital in our view as a way to piggy back on the fallout in the regional bank space without having to take outsized risks.

Systematic Income

Market Commentary

A couple of additions to the Preferreds Tool: EFC.PC from a hybrid mortgage REIT and ATH.PE from a retirement annuity provider. Both are fixed-rate for a 5y period and then switch to a coupon of 5y Treasury yield + spread. EFC.PC has the highest yield of the EFC suite but then gives that up to A when A resets (at its expected yield) and then B. EFC book value tends to hold up fairly well during drawdowns partly because of its low leverage and partly because of its short TBA hedges so you could do a lot worse than its preferreds.

Athene preferreds are investment-grade rated. ATH.PE at a 8% yield is not too bad though we would keep an eye on ATH.PC which has a massive spread over the 5Y Treasury yield of 5.97% (2% above what ATH.PE has) resulting in a reset yield (in Sep-2025) of over 11% at current Treasury forward rates. That could be a nice one to have in the back pocket if rates stay where they are particularly as ATH.PC is trading sub-$22 which could be a nice yield-to-call if they choose to redeem.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Stance and Takeaways

While the Banks sector is taking up a lot of oxygen with its volatility, other parts of the preferred space are worth a look, particularly as contagion has pushed asset prices lower in unaffected parts of the space.

In the CEF space, it's worth highlighting the CLO Equity Priority Income Fund Series H (PRIF.PH), trading at a 10.48% yield-to-worst - the highest yield among CLO Equity CEF preferreds. The stock has a 2026 maturity date, making it relatively low beta.

In the mortgage REIT sector, it's hard to pass on the 10.6% yielding Annaly Series F (NLY.PF) which switched to a floating-rate coupon a few months ago.

The K-1 issuing Energy Transfer preferreds will start to reset to floating-rate coupons over the coming year. The first one to do so will be the Series C (ET.PC) in May whose reset yield is expected to be around 10.7% at that point. Although the Fed is viewed as likely to start cutting rates, the next move is still expected to be up.