The Q4 and FY2022 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector is nearing its end, and it was a disappointing year overall. While many delivered on production estimates, meeting cost guidance proved much trickier than expected, and metals prices didn't cooperate to provide some offset from a margin standpoint. In fact, we saw several cost blowouts sector-wide, with some companies missing cost guidance by a country mile like SSR Mining (SSRM) and Equinox Gold (EQX). Worse, expectations have had to be reset for sustaining capital over mine lives with consumables costs dramatically higher than 2020 levels and continues pressure on labor and contractor wages, especially in prolific regions.

Fortunately, Karora was one of the few names sector-wide to trounce its production guidance midpoint, but because of sticky inflationary pressures and a tougher H1-2022 as borders opened in Australia, we saw a material miss vs. its cost guidance (US$1,171/oz vs. US$1,000/oz). Investors could overlook this cost miss due to continued exploration success (nickel and gold), and that higher throughput would help to temporary margin compression. However, forward guidance also disappointed overshadowing what was a record year with near flawless execution. Let's inspect the Q4 and FY2022 results below:

Karora Operations (Company Presentation)

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted, with a C$ for Canadian Dollars.

Q4 & FY2022 Results

Karora Resources ("Karora") released its Q4 and FY2022 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~37,300 ounces (+34% year-over-year) and FY2022 production of ~133,900 ounces, with the company beating guidance by 5% despite a rough start to the year because of the Australian border re-opening and overall labor tightness in Australia for miners. This translated to record production and a ~19% increase year-over-year, helped by a significant increase in tonnes processed (~1.92 million tonnes), offset by lower grades. In addition, we saw record gold sales of ~132,100 ounces, helping to drive a record top-line figure despite a relatively flat gold price of $1,793/oz (FY2021: $1,792/oz). As importantly, Karora's growth plans are progressing well, with #2 decline complete on budget and schedule, and the only major bottleneck being ventilation (first of three vent raises completed in Q1 2023).

Karora - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

From an exploration standpoint, Karora continues to knock it out of the park, adding another new gold zone (Mason) which runs parallel to the only recently discovered Larkin Zone, and the discovery of a new high-grade nickel zone, the 4C Offset Zone, where Karora hit an impressive 11.9 meters at 6.5% nickel. Notably, this potential offset to the 4C nickel trough previously mined by Reliance sits a mere 25 meters from development for mining at Western Flanks. While the growing nickel resources at Beta Hunt may not add to its gold production figure (where we saw a guidance cut vs. 2021 estimates), it provides a key differentiator as by-product credits, especially if nickel prices can return to the $30,000/tonne level where they briefly sat earlier year. During FY2022, Karora saw a ~$5.5 million benefit, equal to ~$42/oz.

Beta Hunt Mine & Infrastructure (Google Earth)

While Karora had two benefits this year from a cost standpoint which were economies of scale leading to higher overall sales volumes and favorable currency prices (a weaker Australian Dollar), this was offset by inflationary pressures that were felt sector-wide by all producers and a tight labor market (Western Australia affected more than most jurisdictions), plus higher diesel costs were a major factor. This is unusual for a company whose primary operate is underground, but is attributed to ore being hauled a much further distance than most mines in Australia towards a central mill vs. mines like Fosterville, Tanami, and Mt. Charlotte, where the plant sits right next door. Plus, with test milling at Lakewood and the increased capacity following the acquisition, increased processing of low-grade stockpiles impacted unit costs.

Fortunately, Karora benefited from higher grades at its HGO operations in the period, with 470,000 tonnes mined at 3.09 grams per tonne of gold, with a solid contribution from the high-grade Spargos Open Pit, and higher production from Aquarius and Two Boys. On a full-year basis, HGO processed grades improved 7% to 2.18 grams per tonne of gold, but cash costs were still up 8% year-over-year ($1,179/oz vs. $1,092/oz). Meanwhile, on a consolidated basis, cash costs increased ~20% to $1,099/oz, while all-in sustaining costs [AISC] increased 16% to $1,171/oz. The result when combined with a flat average realized gold price was that AISC margins fell to $631/oz in Q4 2022, and $622/oz for FY2022 (FY2021: $875/oz), down over 28% year-over-year.

Karora - AISC, Gold Price & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the increased operating costs, while Karora did report record revenue in Q4 and FY2022 of C$96.8 million and C$317.0 million, respectively, operating cash flow sunk 17% year-over-year to C$88.2 million and free cash flow came in at [-] C$82.9 million, down from positive C$14.5 million in the year-ago period. The free cash flow decline was because of significant investments in growth to set the company up to become a ~200,000-ounce per annum gold producer in the future. Looking ahead to FY2023, it will be another relatively high capex year, with growth capital revised to US$53 million vs. a previous outlook of US$46 million despite the second decline being completed ahead of schedule. The good news is that despite the cash outflow, Karora has a solid balance sheet relative to most producers of its size, with C$68.8 million in cash (Q4 2021: C$91.0 million).

Karora - Quarterly Revenue & Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Forward Outlook

If we solely looked at the Q4 and FY2022 results, one might have expected Karora to have seen a positive share price reaction to its FY2022 earnings report with headline results up across the board in most areas. This included record mine production at Beta Hunt (1.08 million tonnes mined at 2.45 grams per tonne of gold), record Q4 and FY2022 revenue, record gold production and sales, and investors able to breathe a sigh of relief with the second decline delivered on budget and schedule, an impressive feat considering the cost blowout at the T2E project for Newmont (NEM) in the Northern Territory. However, the forward outlook was disappointing. In fact, we saw major revisions in output, expected capex, and unit costs relative to guidance provided in 2021.

Multi-Year Guidance & Revised Guidance (Company Website)

Looking at the two comparative tables above, Karora's guidance midpoint for FY2023 slid from 160,000 ounces of gold at $940/oz AISC to 152,500 ounces of gold at $1,175/oz AISC. This represents a ~5% decline in output and a 25% increase in costs, which was well above my estimates of $1,000/oz in FY2023. In fairness to Karora, the company couldn't have possibly predicted that inflationary pressures would be this sticky and even gold producers that have been doing this for multiple decades, like Newmont, were way off on cost/capital expectations. That said, this is the reality and while this is out of the company's control, the result is lower output at a ~$250/oz lower AISC margin even if we assume a gold price of $1,850/oz this year vs. previous estimates of US$940/oz and $1,850/oz in FY2023 (US$910/oz AISC margin) as of mid-2021 when Karora released its multi-year guidance.

Fortunately, while production guidance was reeled in for FY2023, which will impact cash flow and margins this year, production will improve in FY2024 even if it's also below previous guidance estimates at the midpoint (182,500 ounces vs. 195,000 ounces, costs will improve in 2024 and 2025. This is based on increased by-product credits (40% increase in nickel production year-over-year) and higher production in 2024, with AISC estimated at $1,125/oz in FY2024. Assuming a $1,900/oz gold price, this would push AISC back margins back towards FY2021 levels ($775/oz in FY2024 using guidance midpoint vs. $875/oz in FY2021), and would give Karora one of the best margin profiles sector-wide and among junior producers, only taking a back seat to a few names like K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) and Orla Mining (ORLA).

Finally, looking ahead to FY2025, Karora noted that once development is complete in the 50C/Gamma Zone, we could see a further lift to nickel production, allowing for an additional benefit from a unit cost standpoint because of higher by-product credits. To summarize, although the material revisions to output, capex, and cost guidance are disappointing, I still see Karora as one of the better positioned names sector-wide as many companies don't have levers to pull to claw back lost margins like boosting nickel production or increasing output by over 40% from FY2022 levels. And, while costs are higher, they're still expected to hover roughly 15% below the estimated FY2024 industry average ($1,125/oz at midpoint vs. ~$1,320/oz for gold producer universe).

Gold Producers - Annual Cash Costs, AISC & AISC Margins + FY2023 Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart & FY2023 Estimates)

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~182 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$3.30, Karora trades at a market cap of US$600 million, which represents a very reasonable valuation for a growing producer in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. In fact, this is a lower valuation than some developers with frothy valuations like New Found Gold (NFGC) that will be lucky to pour their first gold (assuming they do head into production) before 2029. If we look at the below chart, we can see Karora has historically traded at over 7.0x cash flow, a figure that's well above its current FY2023 cash flow multiple of ~5.2. That said, we have seen a reset in valuations within the sector (which is justified) given that producers have waded through a near unprecedented inflationary environment that has impacted operating costs/sustaining capital, made replacing reserves trickier (higher cut-off grades), and made growth projects more expensive.

Karora - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (Company Filings & Guide Midpoint, Author's Chart )

Using what I believe to be a fair multiple of 6.5x cash flow for Karora, I see a fair value for the stock of US$4.10, translating to a 24% upside from current levels. While this does point to attractive upside and this fair value is conservative if gold prices can hold most of their recent gains, I prefer a minimum 40% discount to fair value when buying small-cap producers (even if they are what I consider being some of the better producers sector-wide). This requirement adjusts for the risk of owning names that are less diversified and more volatile. After applying this multiple to Karora, the ideal buy zone for the stock comes in at US$2.46, significantly below current levels.

Karora Resources - August 31st Article (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Hence, with the reward/risk deteriorating from a better than 8/1 reward/risk ratio when I bought in October below US$2.20 to just a 0.20 to 1.0 reward/risk ratio in January, I sold the remainder of my position at US$4.05 on January 6th. The worsening technical picture reinforced my decision to take profits, with Karora running up in a near-parabolic fashion with multiple unfilled gaps. Although one gap was filled, multiple open gaps are still below price, and my experience is that they're filled over 60% of the time. So, with open gaps below and Karora still well above its next major support area (US$2.00), I don't see a low-risk buying opportunity in place yet. Obviously, I could be wrong and I'm wrong all the time, but I prefer only to buy when the odds are stacked in my favor.

KRRGF Technical Picture (StockCharts.com)

Summary

Karora Resources had a solid year with record production, record revenue, and solid cash flow generation in a year when we saw a sea of misses sector-wide. Plus, while the company missed cost guidance despite a beat on output, this was unusual in that Australia experienced some of the worst labor tightness sector-wide exacerbated by COVID-19 related exclusions with the border finally opened in Q1. Given that this was a one-time event that impacted the H1 2022 results and there was room to claw back costs from its unique position of being able to mine gold and nickel from the same mine to provide meaningful by-product credits, I wasn't as worried about short-term margin compression.

Unfortunately, I certainly underestimated how sticky inflationary pressures would be, and my previous view was that AISC might come in below US$1,000/oz in FY2023, given that management has historically guided conservatively. Unfortunately, I was way off on my estimates, with AISC likely to come in above US$1,150/oz this year. This isn't a deal-breaker and costs will decline in 2024/2025, but the previous view of Karora being a growth and margin expansion story is no longer in place, with just the growth in place now (AISC will be higher in FY2024/FY2025 vs. FY2020 levels just before multi-year growth plan announced).

So, what's the good news?

Given that many junior, mid-tier and intermediate producers have seen costs blow out, Karora remains in a better position relative to peers, and it's unique with a growth story and costs below the industry average (FY2022: ~$1,300/oz). That said, this is a slight downgrade in the investment thesis and I've had to reel in my FY2023 and FY2024 cash flow estimates because of this higher cost profile. Karora remains a top-10 exploration story among sub 1.0 million ounce producers given its solid reserve replacement/resource growth, and it's also a top-10 growth story with a path to ~200,000 ounces per annum post-2024. However, with multiple unfilled gaps below and a change in sentiment following the disappointing guidance, I prefer to remain on the sidelines until a clear buying opportunity presents itself.

