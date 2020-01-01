Karora Resources: Record Year Overshadowed By Softer Forward Guide

Summary

  • Karora Resources was one of the better-performing gold producers from its September lows, increasing ~145% in 75 trading days, delivering an annualized return north of 2000% for patient shareholders.
  • I attribute the strong outperformance to Karora's unique position as a top-10 growth story that continues to see exploration success with the potential for margin expansion (lower costs).
  • However, while it delivered near flawlessly in 2022 regarding things it could control, forward guidance disappointed and suggests we have growth, but clawing back lost margins could be tough.
  • With the stock trading at a reasonable valuation with a steady growth profile, I continue to see it as one of the top-10 names sector-wide, but I don't see a low-risk buying opportunity here at US$3.30.

Underground Nickel Mine Ore

The Q4 and FY2022 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector is nearing its end, and it was a disappointing year overall. While many delivered on production estimates, meeting cost guidance proved much trickier than expected, and metals prices

Karora Operations

Karora Operations (Company Presentation)

Karora - Quarterly Gold Production

Karora - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Beta Hunt Mine & Infrastructure

Beta Hunt Mine & Infrastructure (Google Earth)

Karora - AISC, Gold Price & AISC Margins

Karora - AISC, Gold Price & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Karora - Quarterly Revenue & Cash Flow

Karora - Quarterly Revenue & Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Multi-Year Guidance & Revised Guidance

Multi-Year Guidance & Revised Guidance (Company Website)

Gold Producers - Annual Cash Costs, AISC & AISC Margins + FY2023 Estimates

Gold Producers - Annual Cash Costs, AISC & AISC Margins + FY2023 Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart & FY2023 Estimates)

Karora - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

Karora - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (Company Filings & Guide Midpoint, Author's Chart )

Karora Resources - August 31st Article

Karora Resources - August 31st Article (Seeking Alpha Premium)

KRRGF Technical Picture

KRRGF Technical Picture (StockCharts.com)

