Algonquin: Switch The Commons For The 14% Yield Equity Units

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.87K Followers

Summary

  • Algonquin just cut its dividend to common shareholders by 40% for a rightsized 5.4% forward yield.
  • This was on the back of interest expenses up 62% year-over-year during its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and against a total debt position of $7.55 billion.
  • Algonquin equity units offer a better way to go long the commons with an interim 13.89% yield on cost.

wind energy

pedrosala/iStock via Getty Images

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last declared a quarterly dividend payout of $0.1085 per share, a huge 40% decline from its prior payout for what's now a 5.4% forward yield. This broke with what has been

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Equity Units

QuantumOnline

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.87K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.