Canadian Net REIT: Into The Buy Zone

Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • The REIT once again showed FFO growth for the 11th year in a row and dividend growth for the 6th.
  • The REIT trades at a rare discount to NAV, but leverage and trading volume are still a concern.
  • The downside protection is adequate enough if rates rise therefore I like it at the current price.

Loblaws on Rideau Street in Ottawa, Canada

PaulMcKinnon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I last covered Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV:NET.UN:CA) in December 2022 and made the following conclusions:

The REIT has carved out a niche for itself with its deal sizes being under

2022 Q4 MD&A

2022 Q4 MD&A (Canadian Net REIT)

2022 Q4 MD&A

2022 Q4 MD&A (Canadian Net REIT)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Q4 2022 MD&A

Q4 2022 MD&A (Canadian Net REIT)

Q4 2022 MD&A

Q4 2022 MD&A (Canadian Net REIT)

Q4 2022 MD&A

Q4 2022 MD&A (Canadian Net REIT)

Canada Cap Rate Report Q4 2022

Canada Cap Rate Report Q4 2022 (Colliers)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.11K Followers
I am always on the lookout for businesses that have a strong cash generating ability and a strong enough competitive advantage that I can be sure they will be around for the next decade, and at a price where I can be as sure as possible that I can achieve at least 15 percent annualized returns, or else companies whose price is deeply discounted from their asset base as long as its highly marketable. Im not one to shy away from takeover targets, provided the target still has a strong business that I would be okay with owning it even if the takeover did not go through. Since I began investing on my own 3 years ago I have achieved an annualized time weighted return of about 16 percent, and plan to continue to beat that hurdle as I learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, SU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.