PaulMcKinnon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I last covered Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV:NET.UN:CA) in December 2022 and made the following conclusions:

The REIT has carved out a niche for itself with its deal sizes being under the radar of most large REITs and institutions but too large for individual investors. The REIT utilizes triple net leases which limit the overhead required to run the business and in turn allows management to focus on adding value through strategic acquisitions that are accretive to the Trust’s FFO and AFFO per unit. As we can see since 2012 revenues and investment properties have risen at a much larger rate than expenses. The REIT tends to pick national revenue-driven and high traffic tenants that require less property improvements as the location is the greater concern. The REITs success has been impeccable and I have no doubts it will be a dividend aristocrat in its future and possibly get the same respect NNN and O get as far as Triple Net REITs go. The valuation is still not compelling enough to take a position but the dovish BoC is definitely wreaking havoc on REITs and a lot of which is not deserved. If the REIT falls below NAV I will consider initiating a position.

The REIT once again showed stellar performance for the 11th year in a row.

In 2022, the REIT completed 10 transactions. Total assets grew by 9% from $278 Million to $303 Million while the occupancy rate climbed back to 100% at year-end. The largest acquisition was a stand-alone site with an IGA grocery store and a National Bank branch in Jonquiere for $8.8 Million with the second largest acquisition being a Rona hardware store in Chateauguay for $8.4 Million. Going cap rates on the properties averaged ~6.5%. The overall retail exposure of the portfolio increased to 60% at year-end from 55% last year.

FFO increased YoY to $13.0 Million from $10.8 Million, an increase of 20.4%, which was the 11th straight year FFO increased. This was impressive given the increase in debt servicing cost which make up the bulk of the REIT's expenses as a result of its triple-net model. FFO per unit increased by 9% YoY. In addition the REIT increased its distribution per unit for the 6th straight year by $0.005 to $0.345 from $0.34, an increase of 1.5%.

2022 Q4 MD&A (Canadian Net REIT) 2022 Q4 MD&A (Canadian Net REIT)

At my previous writing I was willing to applaud the REIT for their performance since their IPO in 2012 but was hesitant to take a position as the valuation wasn't quite attractive enough. Well the gods who run the market have begun to answer my prayers as the stock has declined 17% since then despite the REIT actually having a strong fiscal 2022 and now trades at a 9% discount to NAV This is a rarity for this stock as it often trades at premiums well in excess of 20%.

The REIT also trades at a reasonable P/FFO ratio of ~13x when compared to its peers. There are no direct Canadian comparables but I picked to Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) who own similar assets in the U.S. and RioCan REIT (REI.UN:CA) and Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN:CA) for being retail oriented as comparables in Canada. As we can see the REIT has become among the cheapest in the selected peer group.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

It seems perplexing the stock would decline 17% since its fiscal year end for which it had a record year so the market must be weary of the future outlook for the REIT.

No REIT has been spared from the pain that rate increases have inflicted. On Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, The Bank of Canada announced that it will hold the key interest rate at 4.50% for at least the current quarter as the inflation rate has dropped to 5.2% from the record highs of ~8% seen in Q3 of 2022. Many bank economists suggest that the Bank of Canada will announce another hike or two of 0.25% before the end of 2023, while others believe that the rate pause (as of March 8, 2023) might be permanent until rates pivot on lower inflation and start to drop later in the year or into 2024.

Where interest rates will go is anyone's guess, it seems as though current market rates plus 25 bps (maybe 50 bps if you are extra bearish) are a reasonable to expect over the next 12-18 months.

At first glance this would look to not bode well for the REIT with leverage at ~9x Net Debt/EBITDA and 59% Debt-to-total assets and almost send chills down your spine. With the weighted average interest rate of 3.69% it would certainly be refinancing at as much as 200 bps higher in 2023 and 2024 and could increase interest expense by as much as $500 Thousand annually.

These worries may be slightly overblown Its largest tenants are Loblaw (L:CA), Walmart (WMT), Sobeys (Empire) (EMP.A:CA), Metro (MRU:CA), and Suncor (SU:CA) that together contributed about 48% of NOI for the most recent quarter and are investment grade. The weighted average lease term is 7 years for these tenants and are considered "essential needs" outlets which makes them more recession resilient.

Q4 2022 MD&A (Canadian Net REIT) Q4 2022 MD&A (Canadian Net REIT)

The weighted average term to maturity on its debt is ~5 years and only 19% is due over the next two years so the debt maturity profile is more conducive to a rapidly rising rate environment. The REIT has about $5.23 Million in cash flow at its current AFFO run rate it can put towards repaying debt as a result of its conservative 57% payout ratio. This is assuming no further CAPEX. Management also has two properties listed as held for sale with $6 Million in book value between them and are encumbered by $3.5 Million in mortgage debt and are considering selling other properties with debt coming due in 2023. Therefore, there will realistically be $10 Million in debt being rolled over into 2023. The properties are well received local operators and therefore "non-core" as the REIT prefers national operators in the portfolio and should therefore reduce mortgage debt by 5%.

Q4 2022 MD&A (Canadian Net REIT)

Although I believe the capitalization rates the REIT is valuing its portfolio at is fair with retail assets reaching an average of ~6% in Canada in the Canada Cap Rate Report Q4 2022. With the weighted average interest rate on debt being 3.69%, even after renewals the capitalization rates of ~6.5% on recent acquisitions should still be adequate enough to lead to FFO growth. In addition, management expects leasing spreads to be 8-10% on renewals for 2023 which will well outpace interest rate renewals of 5-5.75%.

Canada Cap Rate Report Q4 2022 (Colliers)

The sad reality however is that the higher your leverage is the more sensitive NAV will be to interest rates which inevitably affect capitalization rates, not that interest rates have a one-to-one impact on capitalization rates. Management made the following comment in the 2022 Annual Report.

As at December 31, 2022, the Trust has estimated that a 0.25% decrease in the capitalization rate applied to the overall portfolio would increase the fair value of the investment properties by approximately $9,479,125 ($11,147,550 in Q4 2021) while an increase in the capitalization rate would decrease the fair value of the investment properties by approximately $12,624,951 ($10,235,256 in Q4 2021). Source: 2022 Annual Report

If interest rates rise even 25 bps in 2023 that discount to NAV will disappear pretty quickly as NET has ~$129 in NAV relative to a market capitalization of ~$120 Million, that being said this does provide some downside protection in that event.

Verdict

The REIT has definitely shown tremendous results since its inception and could be a future dividend aristocrat at least if interest rates hold steady. The high leverage is definitely a concern but not as much as it appears to be at first glance. The lack of liquidity at 20 Million shares outstanding is also a concern as its too small for institutional investors however if the REIT continues its record of strong FFO growth institutional investors will take notice and investors will be reward with a windfall of capital gains. I see this REIT delivering 10% annualized returns on a go-forward basis as it has since 2012 mainly through dividend growth. This is the only REIT in its peer group to do so and is trading at a rare ~6% yield.