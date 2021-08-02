Concrete Pumping Holdings: Good Growth Prospects At Attractive Valuation

Summary

  • BBCP should witness growth in commercial and infrastructure end markets. This growth, coupled with market share gains, expansion of Eco-Pan, and benefits from recent acquisitions, should drive revenue growth.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin should improve, driven by lower diesel prices and mix shift towards higher-margin commercial projects.
  • Valuation is attractive.

Workers pouring concrete

Avalon_Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) is expected to see an increase in volume in the commercial and infrastructure end market. This coupled with benefits from recently acquired businesses, market share gain and Eco-pan expansion

BBCP’s Historical Revenue Growth

BBCP’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

BBCP End Markets

BBCP End Markets (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

U.S. Concrete Pumping Services

U.S. Concrete Pumping Services (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Eco-pan’s total US market opportunity

Eco-pan’s total US market opportunity (Company’s investor presentation)

BBCP Adjusted EBITDA Margin

BBCP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

BBCP Historical Revenue and EBITDA growth

BBCP Historical Revenue and EBITDA growth (Company’s investor presentation)

This article was written by

We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written by Harshit K.

Comments

