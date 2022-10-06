dragana991/iStock via Getty Images

Update: Sanofi Buying Provention Bio

On March 13th, Sanofi (SNY) proposed to acquire Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) for $2.9 billion in cash, which is a 273% premium over the previous closing price (before the deal). We see M&A as the best outcome for the company and investors. We remind readers that Sanofi paid a nominal amount upfront last year in exchange for the right of first negotiation to license PRVB’s lead asset, Tzield (teplizumab), which was recently approved by the FDA for pre-symptomatic, at-risk Type 1 diabetes (T1D). We speculate that based on the speedy decision-making and a large premium (273%), there could have been a competitive process. The news was unexpected because we thought Sanofi would wait until the PROTECT study data and/or the first quarter of the Tzield launch (launched in the US in Q1 2023). We expect the acquisition of Provention Bio by Sanofi to go through smoothly, as the potential risk of the deal not closing is limited unless there is another competing bid, which seems unlikely based on the enormous premium Sanofi paid.

According to the 8-K statement, the deal comes with a termination fee of $100m payable for PRVB (if they break the deal due to superior proposal/competing bids) and a termination fee of $158m payable by Sanofi if the deal breaks. The only possible unforeseen scenario could be an antitrust clearance or Sanofi defaulting (which is unlikely).

Data by YCharts

Sanofi Acquisition net positive on Tzield's commercial launch

We emphasize that Sanofi has a leading diabetes franchise and world-class sales force, which will be a net positive for Tzield's commercial launch, and we expect Tzield's sales ramp to exceed the street consensus and perhaps lead to smoother market access/launches in non-US regions (EU, Asia, etc.). Albeit, ramping up autoantibody diagnostic testing (required before prescribing Tzield) should be a key hurdle for the initial sales print during the first year.

Risks

Sanofi Acquisition Falling Through One of the biggest risks of investing in Provention Bio is the possibility of the acquisition by Sanofi not going through. Although the likelihood of the deal not closing is low, if it were to happen, it would have a significant impact on the company's future prospects. The absence of a strategic partner with a leading diabetes franchise and sales force would make it harder for Provention Bio to bring Tzield to market and increase sales. Competitive Landscape: The biotech and pharmaceutical industries are highly competitive, and there is no guarantee that Tzield will remain a market leader in the treatment of pre-symptomatic, at-risk Type 1 diabetes. If competing products emerge that are more effective or less expensive, it could adversely impact Tzield's market share and revenue potential. Regulatory Risks around label expansion in newly diagnosed population: Provention Bio's business is highly dependent on regulatory approvals, and any issues that arise during the clinical trial process could lead to delays in the launch of Tzield or even a failure to receive regulatory approval. Furthermore, there is always the possibility of changes in regulatory policy that could impact the company's ability to commercialize its products. Intellectual Property: The success of Provention Bio's business is highly dependent on its intellectual property rights, and any failure to adequately protect its patents or other intellectual property could result in infringement by competitors or legal challenges that could undermine the company's market position and revenue potential.

Conclusion

Net-net, Sanofi's proposed acquisition of Provention Bio for $2.9B in cash at $25 per share is expected to lead to faster uptake of Tzield, and Sanofi has a leading diabetes franchise and sales force that can help drive sales in other territories and expedite the market access. We believe the acquisition to go through smoothly. With Sanofi's large commercial footprint, potential hurdles to the launch of Tzield are expected to be more easily navigated. Overall, we maintain Provention Bio stock's buy rating with a target price of $25 (Sanofi's acquisition price).