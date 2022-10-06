On March 13th, Sanofi (SNY) proposed to acquire Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) for $2.9 billion in cash, which is a 273% premium over the previous closing price (before the deal). We see M&A as the best outcome for the company and investors. We remind readers that Sanofi paid a nominal amount upfront last year in exchange for the right of first negotiation to license PRVB’s lead asset, Tzield (teplizumab), which was recently approved by the FDA for pre-symptomatic, at-risk Type 1 diabetes (T1D). We speculate that based on the speedy decision-making and a large premium (273%), there could have been a competitive process. The news was unexpected because we thought Sanofi would wait until the PROTECT study data and/or the first quarter of the Tzield launch (launched in the US in Q1 2023). We expect the acquisition of Provention Bio by Sanofi to go through smoothly, as the potential risk of the deal not closing is limited unless there is another competing bid, which seems unlikely based on the enormous premium Sanofi paid.
According to the 8-K statement, the deal comes with a termination fee of $100m payable for PRVB (if they break the deal due to superior proposal/competing bids) and a termination fee of $158m payable by Sanofi if the deal breaks. The only possible unforeseen scenario could be an antitrust clearance or Sanofi defaulting (which is unlikely).
We emphasize that Sanofi has a leading diabetes franchise and world-class sales force, which will be a net positive for Tzield's commercial launch, and we expect Tzield's sales ramp to exceed the street consensus and perhaps lead to smoother market access/launches in non-US regions (EU, Asia, etc.). Albeit, ramping up autoantibody diagnostic testing (required before prescribing Tzield) should be a key hurdle for the initial sales print during the first year.
Net-net, Sanofi's proposed acquisition of Provention Bio for $2.9B in cash at $25 per share is expected to lead to faster uptake of Tzield, and Sanofi has a leading diabetes franchise and sales force that can help drive sales in other territories and expedite the market access. We believe the acquisition to go through smoothly. With Sanofi's large commercial footprint, potential hurdles to the launch of Tzield are expected to be more easily navigated. Overall, we maintain Provention Bio stock's buy rating with a target price of $25 (Sanofi's acquisition price).
