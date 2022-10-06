Provention Bio: Sanofi Acquires Provention Bio With A 273% Premium

Mar. 26, 2023 3:52 AM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)SNY
BiotechValley Insights profile picture
BiotechValley Insights
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • Sanofi proposed to acquire Provention Bio for $2.9 billion in cash at a 273% premium over the previous closing price (before the deal announcement).
  • The acquisition is expected to be a net positive for Tzield's commercial launch, with Sanofi's leading diabetes franchise and sales force.
  • Risks include the possibility of the acquisition falling through, the competitive landscape, regulatory risks, and intellectual property challenges.
  • We believe the acquisition is likely to go through smoothly and that Provention Bio is a buy with a target price of $25 (Sanofi's acquisition price).

Everyday life of a man of African American nationality with a chronic disease who uses a glucose tester.

dragana991/iStock via Getty Images

Update: Sanofi Buying Provention Bio

On March 13th, Sanofi (SNY) proposed to acquire Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) for $2.9 billion in cash, which is a 273% premium over the previous closing price (before the deal). We see

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

BiotechValley Insights profile picture
BiotechValley Insights
2.33K Followers
We publish unbiased long/short trade ideas. We focus on small and mid-cap healthcare and technology companies. If you have exciting investment ideas, please message us.Disclaimer: Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a FINRA-licensed investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. BTVI explicitly denies that his opinions are expert in any way. The reader is encouraged to review publicly available information and perform other research before determining whether they agree with the opinions of the author. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PRVB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and the articles are not intended for retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only, and readers should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing in BTVI's articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction where such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The research and reports published by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, this information is presented "as is" without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any information, and the results obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.