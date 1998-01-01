NicoElNino

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) at its core is an IT consulting group that specializes in IP and benchmarking. Their operating segments break down into Global Strategy & Business Transformation (Global S&BT), Oracle Solutions, and SAP solutions. The revenue breakdown is below:

Below is the share price performance since IPO, followed by performance starting at HCKT stock’s all-time low in 2009.

Part of the poor, long-term stock performance can be explained by the timing of the IPO. In 1998, the dot-com bubble was only a couple of years away from peaking, so naturally, HCKT got caught up in the mania. The share price also came crashing back into reality, but revenue never again broke its peak of $311 mil in 2000. Considering that last year’s revenue was $294 mil, we can see this is not a compounder stock in the sense that the size and intrinsic value don’t increase over the years. Of course, if you got in at the right time, you definitely beat the market as the second chart above shows.

Company Revenue 10-Year CAGR Median 10-Year ROE Median 10-Year ROIC EPS/10-Year CAGR FCF/Share 10-Year CAGR HCKT 2.8% 19.3% 17.9% 9.9% 11.9% ALYA* 31.8 -14.5% -9.8% n/a n/a III 4% 9.6% 4% 34.6% -8.6% CTG -2.6% 6.5% 5.7% -7.5% -1.7% Click to enlarge

The customer base isn’t concentrated at all, with the biggest customer representing only 7% of revenue. HCKT has had relatively stable cash flows and was profitable most years, but the size of the business has essentially been flat for decades now.

Capital Allocation

Let’s take a look at how capital is allocated:

Year 2013 2014 2015` 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Operating Income 16 13 13 35 31 34 31 19 46 55 FCF 22 13 30 20 23 38 37 43 54 SBC 6 6 6 9 10 9 8 7 10 10 Acquisitions 2 11 1 Dividends 3 3.5 4 7 9 10 11 14 13 10 Repurchases 13 10.9 11 34 16 5 8 4 35 177 Debt Repayment 17 11 23 14 18 Click to enlarge

I’m a big fan of the cannibal strategy, i.e., companies who regularly repurchase shares and drive down the share count over time. The main caveat that comes with this strategy is that the fundamentals of the business need to be secure. Revenue doesn’t have to grow at high rates for EPS to rise, but if revenue is meaningfully contracting, this means the business is getting smaller and buybacks won’t be effective. A good example of this right now is IBM (IBM). They reduce share count every year, but revenue and earnings are also declining.

The only reason to use this cannibal strategy is if returns on incremental capital aren’t above average. This incremental amount is better used by returning capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, or even debt repayment. That said, there are plenty of companies that emphasize repurchases and dividends but have wildly inconsistent operating profit.

The scenario where this strategy works best is if revenue and earnings are flat for let's say a decade. If share count is reduced by 80% over the ten years, then EPS will increase in spite of no growth of net income. This effect is amplified if earnings do grow year over year as well.

With HCKT, they had a period of aggressive share count reduction followed by years of a stable count. Last year, however, they allocated over $116 mil to repurchases, with $15 mil left under current authorization. If this is the beginning of a sustained effort to repurchase shares, then it could be the theme to an interesting story as an investment.

Risk

The biggest risk I see for HCKT would be potential macro headwinds.

The macro factor affects many companies, and likewise, this risk isn’t something the company can mitigate against. They can’t control the economy, they can only tighten their own belt and attempt to boost sales as best as they can.

Debt levels are not a cause for concern right now. Long-term debt is at $60 mil, with a cash balance of $30 mil. This can be paid down easily, and with rising rates, it's not likely the debt levels will increase higher than they were in a lower-rate era.

Valuation

Unlike many other stocks, HCKT stock wasn’t hit very hard during the drawdown. The share price went down 18% but quickly rebounded to higher than the 2021 peak the following year. Below is the multiples comp, followed by historical multiples:

Company EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B Div Yield HCKT 1.8 9 12.2 8.4 2.4% ALYA 0.7 13.2 33.2 1.2 n/a III 0.8 6.8 78.8 2.6 3.4% CTG 0.3 6.6 7.8 1.1 n/a Click to enlarge

There doesn’t seem to be any discount in pricing based on peers or on a historical basis.

My projections for future earnings are fairly conservative, I just don't see much fundamental growth for the company. So the initial rate of EPS growth will likely be driven by repurchases, but after that, I am less certain. As much as I like a successful "cannibal" strategy, I don't see this company pulling it off in a way that will result in market-beating share performance. That in combination with what I see a fairly valued stock makes this a hold for me.

Conclusion

There are only a few cases of a company successfully employing a strategy of sustained repurchases in order to drive EPS. Two of the all-time best examples of this are NVR and ORLY, but those are completely different businesses than HCKT. They had plenty of secular growth driving the top line in addition to capital allocation.

This company has had relatively stable profits but essentially no top line growth over two decades. A consistent strategy of buying back shares should work as an amplifier of fundamental growth. Too many companies view capital allocation like eating at a buffet: a little serving of dividends, a moderate scoop of buybacks, and a tiny acquisition for dessert. Getting the right mix is definitely not a science, but there needs to be a consistent long-term strategy that doesn't change based on the economic noise of the day.

HCKT is a good company, but not a good growth stock at all. Right now, it's also not a value stock, but I think it's worth paying attention to their share reduction strategy over time. Right now, HCKT stock is fairly valued and is a hold for me.