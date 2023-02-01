UUP: Expect U.S. Dollar Rally On Safe Haven Status

Mar. 26, 2023 4:16 AM ETInvesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • The UUP ETF gives investors exposure to the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of 6 global currencies.
  • There are two possible future paths for the U.S. dollar. In a 'soft landing' scenario, the U.S. dollar should weaken as the Fed turns dovish.
  • However, I think a 'hard landing' is more likely, and U.S. dollar will act as a safe haven. I remain bullish on the UUP with a $27 stop.
US $100 bill bundles

PM Images

What a change in the macro landscape within a few short weeks. The last time I wrote on the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP), inflation was top of mind for many investors and my bullish thesis

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.6K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.