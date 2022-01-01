hapabapa

Amid volatile markets, investors are still banking on the tech stock recovery that has taken off since the start of the year - but as uncertainty increases, there has been greater bias toward the highest-quality tech brands.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) falls solidly into this spot. Long an investor favorite that has showcased growth at scale while also demonstrating meaningful improvements in profitability, this CRM and marketing software company has seen its share price boost by nearly 40% year to date, with gains accelerating after last month's very favorable Q4 earnings print. The question now for investors is: does HubSpot still have room to rally further?

A balanced bull and bear case; wait until prices come down

I, personally, am taking the opportunity to de-risk my portfolio and lock in gains on HubSpot. I think 2023 is an excellent year to be a stock-picker, and there is more to be gained by picking up recent undervalued losers than in hanging onto either index funds or big winners with few catalysts left on the horizon. I am now neutral on HubSpot and am putting the stock back on the watch list, with an eye to re-buying if and when the stock falls back down to the low $300 level.

I now view HubSpot as a relatively balanced bag of positives and negatives. On the positive end for HubSpot, these longer-term bullish drivers still hold:

Inbound marketing will continue to grow in prominence. Companies are increasingly relying on soft marketing and social media experts to bring in customers versus direct sales (many salespeople got laid off during the pandemic and many aren't returning). HubSpot's shares of the overall CRM space will continue expanding.

Companies are increasingly relying on soft marketing and social media experts to bring in customers versus direct sales (many salespeople got laid off during the pandemic and many aren't returning). HubSpot's shares of the overall CRM space will continue expanding. Nearly pure recurring revenue base. 98% of HubSpot's FY22 revenue was subscription revenue. The fact that such a large degree of HubSpot's revenue is already locked in gives the company plenty of revenue visibility.

98% of HubSpot's FY22 revenue was subscription revenue. The fact that such a large degree of HubSpot's revenue is already locked in gives the company plenty of revenue visibility. Sky-high subscription gross margins. HubSpot boasts ~84% subscription gross margins on a pro forma basis, which creates plenty of opportunities for operating leverage.

At the same time, however, HubSpot is facing a period of deceleration. The company's outlook for FY23 calls for $2.05-$2.06 billion in revenue, representing an 18-19% y/y growth range. This is after exiting Q4 with a 27% y/y growth rate, and a full-year FY22 in which HubSpot grew at 33% y/y.

HubSpot FY23 outlook (HubSpot Q4 earnings release)

Of course, HubSpot has a history of being conservative in giving guidance (consensus is currently calling for $2.06 billion in revenue, the high end of HubSpot's range - though this is likely too conservative as well). Yet the deceleration implied does showcase that HubSpot is not immune to a slowing macroeconomy, especially when its client base is focused around SMB clients.

The second major worry is HubSpot's valuation. Though not exactly expensive, HubSpot's valuation multiple stands out when so many other software companies have sunk to multi-year lows. At current share prices just under $400, HubSpot trades at a market cap of $19.55 billion. After we net off the $1.53 billion of cash and $0.45 billion of convertible debt on HubSpot's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $18.47 billion.

This puts HubSpot's valuation multiple at 9.0x EV/FY23 revenue. My price target for when HubSpot will be a sensible buy again is $320, representing a ~7.1x revenue multiple.

Q4 download

It would be remiss, however, not to address the strength of HubSpot's recent performance. The company's most recent Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

HubSpot Q4 results (HubSpot Q4 earnings release)

Revenue grew 27% y/y in the quarter to $469.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $446.0 million (+21% y/y) by a massive six-point margin. Revenue did, however, decelerate from 31% y/y growth in Q3. The company added 8.4k net-new customers in the quarter, driven by strong traction of the company's free sign-up product (CMS Hub Free). However, net revenue retention rates fell to 107%, down from 109% in the prior quarter - which management attributed to companies "optimizing spend" on the HubSpot platform.

Management noted that the macro environment is causing an elongation of deal cycles, similar to commentary made by other software companies. In spite of this, many of HubSpot's smaller customers are forging ahead with purchases anyway. Per CEO Yamini Rangan's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

In terms of the demand environment, I talked in November about what we are seeing with customers, including longer deal cycles, more decision makers and increased budget scrutiny. While these trends and macro pressures persisted throughout Q4, they did not get materially worse. We continue to navigate this environment by demonstrating the value HubSpot can deliver and we are increasingly becoming the platform of choice. We saw more multi-hub deals with the mix shifting even more to three and five hub deals. I am pleased with how we continue to solve for the customer with product innovation, while executing against our strategic priorities throughout 2022. Now reflecting on 2022, it truly was a roller-coaster of a year. Much like our peers, we experienced a perfect storm of uncertain macro, tighter customer budgets and longer decision making cycles. As I talk to our customers, a few shifts are increasingly clear. SMBs are doubling down on digital. Their businesses are now built on digital compared to pre-pandemic. They are not turning back. But instead of operating in a buy first, understand value later mode, they are now in an understand value deeply by cautiously mode. HubSpot has always resonated with customers because we deliver easy-to-buy, easy-to-use and easy-to-manage solutions."

The company also achieved gains in profitability. Pro forma operating margins in the fourth quarter jumped 330bps to 13.6%, still putting HubSpot in the "Rule of 40" category.

HubSpot operating margins (HubSpot Q4 earnings release)

The company announced layoffs covering 7% of its workforce in January, while simultaneously also shrinking its real estate footprint. Note that HubSpot's guidance in FY23 implies 12% pro forma operating margins (2 points better than in FY22), but that on top of 18-19% revenue growth HubSpot would fall short of the Rule of 40.

Key takeaways

In my view, the tech sector - particularly in the enterprise software space - is littered with attractive buying opportunities in stocks that have been decimated this year, including DocuSign (DOCU), Palantir (PLTR), Domo (DOMO), and others. While I've enjoyed gains on HubSpot, it's a good time to leave this stock on the back burner and increase bets on other names.