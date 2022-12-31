hapabapa

In the past I have published articles about pharmaceutical companies on a regular basis and one of the recurring themes in these articles was the resilience in case of a recession – this is including recent articles about AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) as well as Amgen Inc. (AMGN). And it seems like the crisis is accelerating with several banks on both sides of the Atlantic being in severe trouble or collapsing already.

Another major pharmaceutical company, which is not only among the 100 largest companies in the world by market capitalization but also among the 10 major pharmaceutical companies, is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). In theory, we can assume that BMY is also a good pick during a recession and economic decline as it is fitting the pattern. And as my last article about Bristol-Myers Squibb was published about one and a half years ago it seems time for an update.

Recession-Resilient?

Let’s start by asking the question how recession-resilient Bristol-Myers Squibb is. Usually, pharmaceutical companies perform very stable during recessions as the demand for the products is staying at similar levels (or even increases). The drugs pharmaceutical companies are selling can be classified as necessary and essential products for the patients and as a necessity for their daily lives. Therefore, it is not surprising these drugs are purchased independent from the economic situation.

Data by YCharts

When looking at Bristol-Myers Squibb we can see a similar performance in the last decades, but I would be a bit cautious and certainly not call the company recession-proof. While we see no reaction to the early 1990s recession or the COVID-19 crash in 2020, we see a steep decline of 25% during the Great Financial Crisis. And earnings per share also show a clear reaction to most recessions in the past – however, this is the case for most companies and should not be overrated. We can assume Bristol-Myers Squibb performing quite stable during the next recession, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

Messed Picture In The Past

And while Bristol-Myers Squibb can’t be described as completely recession-resilient (or recession-proof), the stock is also presenting a mixed and rather messed up picture in the last two decades. When looking at the last ten years, Bristol-Myers Squibb clearly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) – instead of 206% increase for the index, Bristol-Myers Squibb increased only 123%.

Data by YCharts

And when looking at the last few decades the performance was not so great – including the stock performance during recessions. While during some recessions the stock price was extremely stable and hardly declined at all, we saw steep declines around 2000 and during the Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, it took BMY almost two decades before the stock could reach its pre-Dotcom-bubble highs again. And part of the explanation for the steep decline in the years around 2000 were the high valuation multiples before. In 1999, BMY peaked at 50 times earnings and in 1998, the P/FCF ratio was as high as 64. And these are without much doubt unjustified valuation multiples for almost any business – especially for a pharmaceutical business which is highly dependent on research and development and introducing the next blockbuster.

Data by YCharts

And when comparing Bristol-Myers Squibb to many other major pharmaceutical companies, the performance since 2000 is a disaster. Even when excluding outperformers like Gilead Sciences (GILD) which increased 4,630% in value since 2000 and Novo Nordisk (NVO), which could even gain 5,810% in value – in both cases not including dividends, Bristol-Myers Squibb is still underperforming most other major drug companies. Even Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) could increase its stock price by 31% while Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) increased 228% and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) increased 296%.

Data by YCharts

Full Year Results

While past results are certainly important and tell us important aspects about a business, we should look at the present and the future to make a good decision about a business and whether we should invest in it.

We can start by looking at the results for fiscal 2022 – and they were not great. Total revenue declined slightly from $46,385 million in fiscal 2021 to $46,159 million in fiscal 2022 – a decline of 0.5% year-over-year. Earnings before income also declined 4.8% year-over-year from $8,098 million in the previous year to $7,713 million in fiscal 2022. And finally, diluted earnings per share declined from $3.12 in fiscal 2021 to $2.95 in fiscal 2022 – a decline of 5.4% YoY.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Q4/22 Presentation

Only adjusted, non-GAAP earnings per share could increase 7.5% YoY from $7.16 in the previous year to $7.70 last year.

And for fiscal 2023, management is expecting total sales to increase about 2%, while GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in a range between $4.03 and $4.33 – resulting in about 36% to 46% growth. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in a range between $7.95 and $8.25 – resulting in about 3% to 7% YoY growth.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Q4/22 Presentation

Product Sales

When looking at the different products and sales, we can start by looking at Revlimid, which is one of the reasons Bristol-Myers Squibb is struggling and had to report a declining top line. With patents expiring in March 2022, sales declined from $12,821 million in fiscal 2021 to $9,978 million in fiscal 2022. And for 2023 management is expecting the decline to continue with Revlimid contributing only about $6.5 billion in revenue.

To replace the declining sales from this blockbuster (Revlimid was responsible for almost 30% of revenue in 2021), Bristol-Myers Squibb is focusing on its “New Product Portfolio”, which generated $2,030 million in revenue and compared to $1,083 million in revenue in the previous year it could report 87% year-over-year growth. Growth was especially driven by the launch of Opdualag, which generated $252 million in sales in 2022 and which is expected to reach peak sales of $4 billion.

Additionally, higher demand for Abecma, which could grow sales by 137% to $388 million in fiscal 2022 and the higher demand for Reblozyl, which could increase sales 30% to $717 million, contributed to growth.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Q4/22 Presentation

And management is extremely confident that its New Product Portfolio will grow with a high pace in the years to come. For 2025 management is expecting sales from these new products to be between $10 billion and $13 billion and for 2030 it is expecting $25 billion or more in sales.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Q4/22 Presentation

And the four new blockbusters – Camzyos, Opdualag, Sotyktu and Reblozyl – are each expected to contribute about $4 billion in annual revenue. Sotyktu has just been launched and generated only $8 million in revenue in Q4/22 and Camzyos was also launched in 2022 and generated $24 million in fiscal 2022.

And not only the new product portfolio will contribute to growth in the years to come. In-line brands – primarily immunology and oncology (for example Opdivo which generated $8,249 million in sales in 2022) as well as Eliquis, which generated $11,789 million in sales in fiscal 2022, will contribute to growth. These in-line brands are expected to contribute between $8 billion and $10 billion in additional revenue until 2025.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: JPM Presentation

Overall, this should lead to a more diversified portfolio for Bristol-Myer Squibb by replacing several well-established drugs which are close to patent expiration with newer drugs that can rely on patent protection for several years.

Balance Sheet

Let’s also take a look at the balance sheet, which is not perfect but also no reason for worries about solvency or liquidity. Before Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Celgene, the company had a good balance sheet with rather low debt levels and cash as well as cash equivalents more or less equal to the company’s debt levels.

Data by YCharts

However, the acquisition increased total debt to almost $50 billion. In the last few quarters, BMY is reducing debt levels again and on December 31, 2022, the company had $4,264 million in short-term obligations as well as $35,056 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet. When comparing the total debt to the total shareholder’s equity of $31,118 million, we get a still acceptable D/E ratio of 1.26. However, when comparing the total debt to the operating income of $9,879 million in fiscal 2022, it would take almost 4 years to repay the outstanding debt – a metric that is still acceptable, but rather high. Of course, we should take into account the $9,123 million in cash and cash equivalents that could be used to repay outstanding debt reducing the time it would take to only about 3 years.

When talking about the balance sheet, we should also mention $35,859 million in intangible assets and while high amounts of intangible assets are rather typical for pharmaceutical companies, $21,149 million in goodwill are not great. However, compared to $96,820 million in total assets, the amount seems acceptable.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

A final step in every analysis is determining an intrinsic value for the stock or determining in some other ways if the current stock price is matching the fundamentals and as a result make a buying decision. I usually determine an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation, which is the most accurate in my opinion but has one major shortcoming: We must make several assumptions about free cash flow a company can generate in 5 years or 10 years from now and nobody can make precise predictions for free cash flow several years into the future. To compensate, we should include a margin of safety into our calculation as well as provide several different scenarios and not succumb to the illusion of being able to determine a precise intrinsic value for a stock.

As starting point we can usually take the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was $11,950 million. And when taking a 10% discount rate as well as 2,124 million outstanding shares, Bristol-Myers Squibb must grow its free cash flow only about 2% annually to be fairly valued – a target that seems reasonable and certainly achievable. Management is more optimistic and expecting low-to-mid single digit growth rates, so let’s calculate with a still moderate growth rate of 4% instead – this leads to an intrinsic value of $93.77 for the stock.

While we should not worry about the company being able to achieve 2% or 4% growth in the years to come – these are rather moderate and achievable targets – we should take a closer look at the current free cash flow and especially the cash conversion rates.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Net Income $4,920 million $3,439 million ($9,015 million) $6,994 million $6,327 million Free cash flow $6,115 million $7,374 million $13,299 million $15,234 million $11,948 million Cash conversion rate 124% 214% N/M 218% 189% Click to enlarge

And in the last few years, BMY was reporting extremely high conversion rates. What might sound like good news at first could also be a warning sign that these conversion rates – and therefore free cash flow – are not sustainable. On the other hand, other pharmaceutical companies are able to generate an even higher percentage of sales as free cash flow – Gilead Sciences has a ratio around 30%, Amgen has a ratio of 33% and Novo Nordisk even a ratio of 36% right now.

Conclusion

Bristol-Myers Squibb is presenting itself rather mixed. For starters, the share price seems low enough not to be bearish about BMY. Additionally, the balance sheet is not perfect and the performance in the last two decades is off turning.

However, I think I will turn bullish about Bristol-Myers Squibb as the company seems to be able to grow with a solid pace in this decade. And the growth story presented – especially by the New Product Portfolio – sound convincing to me. And although Bristol-Myers Squibb has a mixed performance in past recessions, I am confident it will perform quite well in 2023 and 2024. Of course, one can also make the case for Bristol-Myers Squibb being deeply undervalued – especially if the company is able to grow its free cash flow not only in the very low single digits, but maybe in the mid-single digits. In this case, the intrinsic value could be $100 or higher.