Charles Schwab Is The First Bank I Have Bought In Years

Mar. 26, 2023 5:02 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)
Chris Wallendal CFA profile picture
Chris Wallendal CFA
445 Followers

Summary

  • Banks are incredibly boring until they explode.
  • SCHW is a bit more interesting despite not having a lot of incendiary devices.
  • Earnings are already being pressured by "cash sorting" as depositors gradually realize they can earn a return on uninvested assets.
  • SCHW will possibly experience inflows, not outflows, of deposits and, at worst, be stable and potentially gain from the current crisis.
  • All of which makes me believe that the recent selloff is understandable but perhaps overdone.

Charles Schwab office building in SOMA district, San Francisco

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Most large banks are riskier than they appear, despite regulators and politicians who promise to stabilize a system that crashes with the regularity of a Swiss watch. I generally steer clear of the

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Chris Wallendal CFA profile picture
Chris Wallendal CFA
445 Followers
Analytical investment and asset management professional, with 25+ years of progressive experience in overseeing and executing fundamental research in equity, high-yield, and emerging markets, developing innovative investment strategies, and performing complex investment analysis. Entrepreneur with experience starting and operating successful manufacturing and eCommerce enterprise.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.