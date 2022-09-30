Joanne Dale/iStock via Getty Images

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE:SMG) is facing a steep revenue decline in its Hawthorne business segment. The company is cutting costs to improve cash flows and profitability. The company faces uncertainty as sales continue to decline. Investors have given the company a growth valuation in the face of high debt and uncertainty. I rate it a hold since I own the stock and will continue owning it until it recovers.

Looking to return the Hawthorne segment to profitability amidst steep revenue declines

In Q1 2023, the quarter ending December 2022, the company saw its sales drop by 7% y/y (Exhibit 1). But, its U.S. Consumer segment was a bright spot amidst slumping sales at its Hawthorne segment. However, the Hawthorne segment’s rate of decline seems to have slowed from the previous quarters. The U.S. Consumer business saw sales increase by 8% y/y, primarily driven by price increases of 13%, while volume dropped 5%. The company’s Hawthorne business saw sales drop by 31%, with price increases of 5% managing to cushion a decline in volumes of 36%.

Exhibit 1:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Q1 2023 Y/Y Change in Price and Volume (Scotts Miracle-Gro Earnings Press Release)

The company is uncertain about when its Hawthorne segment’s revenues will stabilize. CFO Matt Garth estimated that Hawthorne’s sales could decline by a further 20%-25% y/y in 2023:

“Our original guidance estimated Hawthorne sales would be flat to down low-single digits for the full year. Given the soft start for the business and the state of the industry as a whole, we now expect Hawthorne sales to decline 20% to 25% year-over-year.”

Managers hate uncertainty. If they can reliably project where sales would land, they can plan and manage expenses around that and meet or increase their profitability. The continuing uncertainty at its Hawthorne business and the stresses building within the U.S. consumer base make planning difficult and may haunt the company in the fiscal year 2023.

The company’s management is guessing, which is not where they want to be with their projections. No projection will be 100% accurate, but managers and investors like to see a much narrower revenue range. Managers understand that they lose credibility and signal to investors that they have little control over or understanding of the business environment when they go from stating that sales would be flat to declining by 20%. But the company recently caught an upgrade from the analysts at Wells Fargo. They said the company could boost its profits by keeping its expenses in check.

In Q4 2022, the quarter ending September 2022, the company’s overall sales decreased by 33% y/y (Exhibit 2). Volumes fell by 28%, while price increases of 10% offset some of the sales declines. The company’s U.S. Consumer Segment saw sales decline by 18% y/y. Quarterly sales have declined by over y/y since the September quarter in 2021, six straight quarters (Exhibit 3). The company’s annual revenue declined by 20% y/y in 2022 (Exhibit 4).

Exhibit 2:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Q4 2022 Y/Y Change in Price and Volume (Scotts Miracle-Gro Earnings Press Release)

Exhibit 3:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Quarterly Revenue, Gross, and Operating Profit (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 4:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Annual Revenue, Gross, and Operating Profit (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

High inventory

The company was carrying high inventory levels at the end of 2022. The company had 194 days of sales in inventory, compared to its average of 98 and standard deviation of 28 (Exhibit 5). The company is carrying an extraordinary amount of stock, even when accounting for the fact that the management could be stocking-up to serve spring demand in the U.S. Many companies across various sectors of the economy were carrying high inventory in 2022, having misjudged demand after the pandemic-induced surge in the second half of 2020 and 2021 (Exhibit 6).

Exhibit 5:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Exhibit 6:

Inventory Across Various Companies - KMB, SMG, CAG, SJM, WMS, GRMN (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Some of this increased inventory is due to a drop in demand in its Hawthorne business. Jim Hagedorn, the CEO, said the following during the Q1 earnings call about high inventory levels:

“Hawthorne continues to operate in a tough market. We are committed to increasing its return level, bringing it to profitability by year-end. This is less about sales, although the team is working hard on this front, and more about unwinding the overbuild supply chain and excess inventory. So far, we have achieved a 40% reduction in warehousing costs and reduced SG&A and inventory by a third.”

This statement clarifies that the management is focused on clearing out its Hawthorne inventory. The leadership understands that Hawthorne’s sales will not recover soon; thus, the focus is on cost-cutting efforts within this division. The company may be in for another tough year with its Hawthorne business struggling to regain a firm footing and the weakening U.S. economic conditions, which puts consumer spending in doubt. Matt Garth acknowledged that they are closely monitoring consumer health and working to align inventory levels with the targets set by their retail partners:

“Our plans align with our retail partners year-end target inventory positions and we are monitoring the consumer condition to ensure we act quickly to align production with any changes in demand levels.”

The company has already been battered by steep declines in revenue in the past year, which has taken a toll on its profits and cash flows. It cannot afford any missteps this year, especially concerning its working capital and inventory levels. It has to work quickly to reduce its inventory levels and bolster its cash flows.

Cash flows & debt

It is no surprise that given the troubles at this Scotts Miracle-Gro, the company’s operating cash flows came under immense stress in 2022. An increase in inventory in Q1 2023 caused a drop in its operating cash flows. Higher accounts receivables also contributed to lower operating cash flows in Q1 (Exhibit 7).

Exhibit 7:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Revenue, Operating Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The company typically sees massive changes in its operating cash due to the timing of its account receivables. Typically, Q2 and Q3 are the most significant fiscal quarters in which the company makes most of its revenues. For example, in 2022, its Q2 and Q3 accounted for 42.8% and 30.2% of net sales, respectively. The timing of payment collections for these sales can make the operating cash flows fluctuate wildly from quarter to quarter. The struggles at Hawthorne and an extraordinary increase in inventory have exacerbated the company’s operating cash flow woes.

The company generated $548 million in EBITDA in the trailing twelve months. The company carries a high debt load with its debt to EBITDA multiple of 5.9x at the end of Q1 2023. The company’s debt covenant state that the company’s debt-to-EBITDA cannot exceed 6.25x. The company expects this debt ratio to increase to 6.5% in the next two quarters before returning to 6.25x. Scotts Miracle-Gro is living on the edge. Any unforeseen events or a further slowdown in sales may harm its ability to satisfy its debt covenants. The company’s weighted average interest rates jumped to 5.2% in December 2022 compared to 3.6% in January 2022. The company has $600 million in notional value of interest rate swaps with a fixed rate of 1.3% expiring in June 2023. The company’s borrowing costs are set to increase again.

Growth valuation for a company losing revenue

The company is valued as a growth company with a forward PE of 27x compared to the sector median of 13.8x. Given the company’s struggles with stemming revenue losses and the continuing economic uncertainty, this valuation may not be warranted. It’s a matter of fact that the consumer is in worse fiscal shape than in 2021 and 2022. Federal Government stimulus has ended, and inflation continues to take its toll on the consumer’s wallet. The U.S. economy is projected to grow at a minuscule 0.4% in 2023, assuming we are not in a recession.

Any market volatility increase may pressure the stock, taking it well below $60. It may be best to buy Scotts Miracle-Gro when the volatility increases. Investors can consider a cash-secured put strategy to acquire the stock. The April 21, $45 strike puts last sold for $0.40, yielding 0.8%. Although I prefer a yield of 1%, this 0.8% yield is good. It may be best to wait for the market volatility to return before selling a put.

Scotts Miracle-Gro is a good company that has fallen into hard times. The company may have made ill-timed investments to serve the cannabis industry and is paying the price. The management is amid a turnaround effort geared toward cutting costs. Optimistically the company would stabilize revenue and profits in 2023. But, all bets may be off if the U.S. economy goes into recession. Investors should remember that the company carries high debt and faces much uncertainty. It may be best to keep Scotts Miracle-Gro at a small percentage of an investor’s assets. Until things improve, Scotts Miracle-Gro stock is a speculative investment.