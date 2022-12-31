4 Recession-Ready REITs

Mar. 26, 2023 7:00 AM ETDLR, ESS, FRT, O11 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Groups

Summary

  • I just finished an updated article titled “The Answer is 9” and I referenced the fact that cap rates have risen faster than I’ve seen in my 30+ year career.
  • I’m recommending a more cautious and tactical approach since certain REITs that have shortened duration of debt, increases their risk.
  • Rates are much higher, so when the shorter-term debt is rolled over they may have difficulty refinancing the debt.
  • Simply put, it boils down to survival of the fittest – the highest quality REITs can expect to have good access to capital during most all market cycles.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Dollar symbol with a paper ship floating on sea

CreativaImages

I enjoyed reading Dane Bowler’s article this week highlighting the fact that “REIT underperformance over the past 10 years has been the result of multiple contraction while broader market multiples expanded.”

My fellow contributor explained that “REITs simply delivered a significantly

Get My New Book For Free!

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
108.75K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 15,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRT, ESS, O, DLR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.