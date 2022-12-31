mixmotive

Introduction

Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) paid a dividend of $0.96 per share in 2022. If it is $0.96 again for the next year then it is a yield of 4.7% based on the March 24th share price of $20.23. The 2022 10-K says Paramount currently expects to continue to pay regular cash dividends and management seems optimistic about the dividend continuing for the foreseeable future. I believe Paramount has the right management team in place to back up what they say in the 10-K and continue with regular dividends. My thesis is that Paramount is worth a look for dividend investors.

The Numbers

The 2022 10-K says the dividend of $0.96 per share worked out to a little over $600 million per year for 2020 to 2022. Investors are nervous about this dividend continuing, seeing as free cash flow (“FCF”) was negative in 2022 and it is expected to be negative again in 2023. Of course the sustainability of the dividend is a concern but the cash flow statement shows that more money has been spent paying down debt than paying the dividend over the last 3 years. In other words, cumulative dividends on common stock from 2020 to 2022 have been a little over $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, gross repayments of commercial paper and debt have been $8,977 million cumulatively or $3.4 billion on a net basis when factoring in the $5,571 million of offsetting proceeds of debt. I like to review these and other numbers on the cash flow statement from the last 3 years to help think about what we can expect in the future.

2020 was a good year in terms of FCF as Paramount hadn’t yet started making major investments in streaming. In 2020, Paramount started the year with cash and equivalents of $834 million. They added $2,285 million during the year from $2,294 million in cash flow from operations, $56 million in cash flow from investing, $(90) million in cash flow from financing and $25 million in exchange rate impacts. As such, they ended 2020 with cash and equivalents of $3,119 million.

Things started to turn badly for cash flow from operations in 2021 as streaming investments took their toll. Cash and equivalents increased by heavily during the year but that was due to $3,028 million in proceeds from distributions, $983 million in proceeds from issuing preferred stock and $1,672 million in proceeds from issuing common stock. Specifically, they added $953 million in cash flow from operations, $2,395 million in cash flow from investing due to the distribution figure mentioned above, $(152) million in cash flow from financing and $(48) million in exchange rate impacts such that cash and equivalents increased by $3,148 million for the year to close at $​​6,267 million.

We saw the cash and equivalents drop severely in 2022 as streaming investments intensified. Paramount added $219 million in cash flow from operations, $(526) million in cash flow from investing, $(2,981) million in cash flow from financing and $(94) million in exchange rate impacts such that cash and equivalents decreased by $3,382 million for the year to close at $2,885 million.

The decrease in cash flow from operations from $2,294 million in 2020 to $953 million in 2021 to $219 million in 2022 is disturbing and it is mainly due to streaming investments. These sub totals include the component from discontinued operations and it is even worse when excluding discontinuing operations. Looking at things the lens that leaves out discontinued operations, CFO Naveen Chopra said in the 4Q22 call that FCF was $(500) million for the year and we can see how this is the case when we start with $(142) million in cash flow from continuing operations and subtract $358 in capex:

Free cash flow was a use of $500 million for the full year, reflecting streaming investment and weakness in the advertising market. This figure also includes $289 million in payments for restructuring, merger-related costs and transformation initiatives. Consistent with our plans for peak streaming investment in 2023, we expect cash flow to continue to be impacted in advance of meaningful year-over-year improvement in 2024 when we return to positive cash flow.

The cash flow statement shows the numbers discussed above as well as other considerations:

Cash flow statement (2022 10-K)

It is crucial for Paramount to make the right capital allocation decisions in order to keep the dividend going smoothly and this means having the right CEO. The Unscripted book by James B Stewart and Rachel Abrams says Viacom under-performed during the end of former CEO Philippe Dauman’s tenure as he wasn’t the right person to have at the helm:

Dauman, the consummate deal lawyer, had ascended to the top of Viacom promising more of the transformative acquisitions that had made the company what it was under Sumner. Instead, he spent $15 billion buying back stock, standing passively by while rival Disney bought Marvel and Lucasfilm, owners of the Avengers and Star Wars franchises, before paying $1 billion for a minority stake in a streaming service. Confronted with an industry in upheaval, Dauman played defense, clinging to what Viacom already had. As a lawyer, his first instinct seemed to be to go to court. Years prior, Viacom had sued Google in a self-destructive and ultimately failed effort to keep Viacom content off YouTube, which Google had recently acquired. When Shari asked Thomas Dooley, Dauman’s chief operating officer, for an explanation, he predicted YouTube would be out of business in a year. [Kindle Book Location: 1,994]

The Unscripted book goes on to say former CEO Dauman alienated many in Hollywood as he worked mainly out of New York. It reveals that his tone-deaf comments were blamed for the exits of Comedy Central icons like Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Stephen Colbert. The criticism of the former CEO continues in Unscripted as the theme of alienation is emphasized:

Successful M&A deals are, by definition, one-time negotiations. If Dauman alienated his opponents, it hardly mattered. But Viacom had to deal with the cable operators repeatedly. In October 2014, when Viacom demanded a 50 percent increase despite declining viewership, internet service provider Suddenlink dropped Viacom’s channels rather than meet the demands. Sixty small cable companies did the same. Worse, Charter Communications, the country’s second-largest cable operator (where Sumner’s arch-rival John Malone was a board member), was threatening to follow suit. [Kindle Book Location: 2,024]

During the March Morgan Stanley (MS) Tech Conference, current Paramount CEO Bob Bakish gave indications that he is the right person to protect the dividend and build for the future. Morgan Stanley’s Ben Swinburne did a great job asking CEO Bakish the right types of questions such that investors could see the long-term vision. CEO Bakish stressed that content has always been king and that it is still king in the streaming world as well. He recognizes the value Paramount has with content with the 115-year-old Hollywood studios. Consistent with what Netflix (NFLX) has said for years, he mentioned that news doesn’t add subscribers. He could have taken the $3 billion bid for Showtime and found a way to use part of that for dividends but I think he did the right thing by turning that down and finding the right balance between paying the dividend and laying down the groundwork for the future.

It’s starting to appear that streaming providers have pricing power. CEO Bakish said he’s very comfortable raising prices on Paramount+ to $12 from the monthly level of $10 in the US. He notes that the ad-supported Essentials offering which doesn’t include Showtime will go up $1 per month. He repeats that 2023 is the peak investment year and that expense growth will moderate in 2024. He stresses that FCF will rise more than accrual earnings in 2024 due to the way amortization works. Like Netflix, CEO Bakish focuses on revenue growth and profitability over subscriber growth, noting that attracting low-quality subscribers by offering deals like $0.99 for a year doesn’t do the company any good in the long run. Stressing the bottom line over subscriber growth, CEO Bakish explicitly says they have always been 100% focused on the path to profitability. He notes that they added 10 million Paramount+ subs in 4Q22 and remarks that the net additions will not be as high in 1Q23. He says the losses from streaming and the soft ad markets are temporary phenomenons with respect to FCF. He also mentions the $3 billion in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet that we saw above when going through the cash flow statement from the last few years. Finally, he mentions that they plan to bring Simon & Schuster back to market which was on track to be sold for over $2 billion until the sale was blocked. I especially like the comments CEO Bakish made at the end of the Morgan Stanley conference:

So we’ve got levers to pull through it. And we will do that. But the most important thing is we are creating this network of the 21st century. And network economics have always been incremental to studio economics, and they will ultimately be in the streaming space again. Again, we talk to TV media like margins - but [we’ve] got to invest in it. And that includes in '23. So we are, we're being prudent. We're cutting costs in different places strategically, et cetera, are not one size fits all. But we have the levers to manage through it, and we will. And we're going to come out the other side of this in '24, where we return to positive free cash flow and there is significant earnings growth. And then it's uncoiled spring, then it goes.

In addition to having a CEO with positivity, Paramount also has a CFO who seems optimistic about continuing the dividend while building for the future. At the February Deutsche Bank Internet & Telecom Conference, Senior Analyst Bryan Kraft did a nice job asking key questions such that CFO Naveen Chopra could explain his thought process. CFO Chopra explained that from the beginning, Paramount wanted to invest in streaming in a way that would deliver profitability and margins in a reasonable period of time. He mentioned that it isn’t necessary to have exclusivity with streaming and he pointed out that they have always believed in advertising whereas others like Netflix have only come around to ads recently. CFO Chopra noted that they make extra revenue by not insisting on exclusivity with all the content. Also, like HBO (WBD), they’re pragmatic such that they’re fully owned in some flagship markets but they take a partnership approach in other markets. Regarding a question on FCF and the sustainability of the dividend, CFO Chopra answers as follows:

So if you think about what has been happening with free cash flow for Paramount, it's overwhelmingly driven by 2 things: number one, the investments that we've been making in streaming; and number two, the broader advertising marketplace. And what is important about both of those things is they are fundamentally short term in nature, right? The streaming investment as you well know, we're now at our -- or '23, I should say, will be our year of peak losses in D2C. So that means as we come out of '23, we will see growth in both earnings and cash flow. And in fact, I think the growth in cash flow will be larger than the growth in earnings because of the dynamics around content amortization. So we'll see a nice recovery there. And then on the ad marketplace, that is a cyclical thing. We're a few quarters into a downturn, and we continue to look to recovery in the back half of this year. So the combination of those 2 things is really what gives us the confidence that we'll be able to deliver meaningful growth in earnings and free cash flow in 2024 and beyond.

Closing his remarks, CFO Chopra said they have the flexibility to bridge things with respect to the dividend.

Management has said they would like to have annual DTC revenue of $9 billion by the end of 2024. Revenue for this segment has increased 170% from $1,815 million in 2020 to $4,904 million in 2022 so I wouldn’t rule this out. Paramount’s DTC business won’t look exactly like Netflix as their revenue grows but it is still nice to take a look at past financials for Netflix as they can give us one lens as to the types of possibilities for Paramount DTC in the future:

Netflix FCF Op. Income Revenue Paramount DTC Adj. OIBDA Revenue 2013 $ (16) $ 228 $ 4,375 2020 $ 1,815 2014 $ (127) $ 403 $ 5,505 2021 $ (992) $ 3,327 2015 $ (921) $ 306 $ 6,780 2022 $ (1,819) $ 4,904 2016 $ (1,660) $ 380 $ 8,831 2017 $ (2,020) $ 839 $ 11,693 2018 $ (3,020) $ 1,605 $ 15,794 2019 $ (3,274) $ 2,604 $ 20,156 2020 $ 1,922 $ 4,585 $ 24,996 2021 $ (159) $ 6,195 $ 29,698 2022 $ 1,619 $ 5,633 $ 31,616 Click to enlarge

Being the first-mover, Netflix had the benefit of not seeing significant competition. As a result, they have a larger number of long-term subscribers such that their overall churn rate is lower than the churn rate for competitors who are newer to streaming. Churn is typically fought with the sales and marketing line of the income statement such that Paramount and others are disadvantaged with respect to operating income relative to Netflix. 2022 was a tough year for Netflix due to increased competition and currency fluctuations. However, the operating margin for Netflix climbed nicely from 5% in 2013 all the way up to nearly 21% in 2021. Given the churn issue discussed above, I don’t think Paramount will reach a DTC operating margin of 21% but I am optimistic that they can eventually reach 10% or more. Here is what they say about eventual DTC margins in the 4Q22 call:

Since day 1, we have executed against a plan to build a profitable streaming business, one that achieves TV Media-like margins. To get there necessitates an investment phase. And now in 2023, entering the third year of Paramount+ in the marketplace, we are at peak investment.

Valuation

Management shows that the TV Media segment is the one making money at this time. Again, DTC revenue for the full year of 2022 was $4,904 million and in 4Q22, it was composed of $460 million from advertising plus $936 million from subscriptions for a quarterly total of $1,396 million:

Segment results (2022 10-K)

The practice of blindly chasing subscribers is pernicious because streaming companies exist in order to make money regardless of the audience size. Thankfully Paramount maintains that they have always been aware of this reality and they are working hard to move to profitability on the DTC side.

I believe Paramount is worth more than $30 billion if they can get back to the operating income levels we saw in 2020 and 2021 in the near future and convert much of them to FCF. In order for this to happen, the competitive landscape needs to be rational, DTC ambitions need to be reached, the decline of legacy businesses must be gradual and the advertising business has to recover soon. The 2022 10-K shows 40,704,560 A shares plus 609,812,293 B shares for a total of 650,516,853 as of February 13, 2023. Multiplying this by the March 24th share price of $20.23 gives us a market cap of $13.2 billion. The 10-K says the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock had an aggregate liquidation preference of $1 billion at the end of December. The enterprise value is about $30.6 billion which is $17.4 billion higher than the market cap due to the $1 billion convertible preferred plus short-term debt of $239 million plus long-term debt of $15,607 million plus long-term lease liabilities of $1,428 million plus minority interests of $570 million and a $1,458 million pension obligation which are partially offset by cash and equivalents of $2,885 million.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.