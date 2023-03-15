Sean Gallup

Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) stock is once again gaining traction as the beginning of the disinflationary process coupled with the business's aggressive growth in recent quarters despite a challenging macroeconomic environment have already helped the company's shares to appreciate by nearly 30% since the beginning of 2023. There's no denying that Shopify's stock is uninvestable solely based on the fundamentals as at first, it seems questionable to justify buying its shares when they already trade at ~10 times the company's forward sales while the business itself is barely profitable.

However, Shopify's continuous aggressive growth that's possible thanks to the expansion of its overall ecosystem of products and services that continue to be in high demand indicates that there's nevertheless a possibility that the company's shares could appreciate further in the following months if the macroeconomic situation continues to improve. As such, this article aims at outlining Shopify's major growth catalysts that could help its stock to appreciate further but it'll also highlight the risks of owning the business's shares at the current levels to help conclude whether it's worth holding the company in your portfolio at this stage in the first place.

The Big Picture

Despite all of the macroeconomic challenges that the global economy is facing, Shopify has been able to continue to generate aggressive returns even in the current turbulent environment as its latest earnings report for Q4 showed that its revenues increased by 25.4% Y/Y to $1.73 billion during the period. At the same time, its gross merchandise volume in FY22 stood at $197 billion which indicates that there's a high demand for its solutions by merchants who rely on Shopify to run their businesses.

One of Shopify's biggest advantages that gives it an edge in the eCommerce field and ensures that its business would continue to expand at an aggressive rate is an extensive ecosystem of solutions for various types of businesses that make a company more than a simple website builder. Over the last few years, Shopify has invested in various growth drivers that now yield great returns and make it possible for the company to increase its revenues and the number of its clients even in the current environment.

Shortly after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, I personally moved all my eCommerce projects from WordPress and Woocommerce to Shopify due to the vast ecosystem of solutions that the latter offers which makes it easier and more profitable to run online businesses. At the same time, there are reasons to believe that Shopify's growth story is far from over.

The biggest growth opportunity for Shopify is the untapped global eCommerce market in which its solutions are already in high demand. Earlier Shopify itself noted that in 2022 it enabled $28 billion in cross-border sales with close to 28% of all traffic coming from customers outside of the merchant's domestic market. While the recent launch of Shopify Markets is likely to help the company's merchants to improve their cross-border sales even more thanks to the regional localization of their websites for various markets, the company's flagship Shopify Payments solution that replaces third-party payment providers and leads to a decrease in transaction fees is available only in 22 countries so far. As such, not all of its merchants are able to fully benefit from the company's own first-party payment solution yet. The same is true for Shopify's Point-of-Sale solution which connects the online and retail side of the businesses of its merchants but is available only in 14 countries at this stage. At the same time, Shopify's Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments are still in limited beta. All of this indicates that there are numerous untapped opportunities and Shopify has more than enough room to continue to expand its business.

The good news though is that even though Shopify's flagship solutions are not available to all of its merchants around the globe yet, the company nevertheless is able to generate impressive returns that could help its stock to further appreciate in the foreseeable future. The street already expects Shopify's revenue to grow at ~19% Y/Y in FY23, while the growth rate in all the following years is expected to be over 20% annually. A similar thing is true for Shopify's non-GAAP profits which are expected to bottom in FY23 after which aggressive growth is expected as well. Add to this the fact that the overall eCommerce market is expected to continue to grow at a double-digit rate in the following years despite all the macroeconomic challenges and it becomes obvious that Shopify has more than enough opportunities to continue to grow its business at an aggressive rate as well. This is likely one of the main reasons why the street believes that Shopify's stock is undervalued and represents an upside at the current levels.

Shopify's Consensus Price Target (Seeking Alpha)

There's More To Consider

Despite the aggressive growth that's expected to continue, there are several things that investors need to consider before deciding whether to hold Shopify's shares in their portfolio in the current environment. First of all, there's still a risk that interest rates could go even higher or remain at the current levels for a considerable time, which would greatly decrease consumer confidence and could shatter Shopify's growth story as the latest data shows that retail sales are already slowing down.

On top of that, one of the biggest issues with holding Shopify's stock at the current levels is its rich valuation. Seeking Alpha's Quant system gives the company's stock a rating of D+ for valuation as the company already trades at nearly 10 times its forward sales. As such, it's hard to recommend buying Shopify's shares to value investors especially since there are still issues with GAAP profitability as in Q4 the company's GAAP EPS was -$0.49, below the street estimates by $0.32.

At the same time, Shopify is not immune to competition risks that could undermine its growth story as well. One of the biggest threats that Shopify currently faces is the expansion of Amazon's (AMZN) Buy with Prime button that makes it possible for customers to purchase the goods that online merchants are selling with their Prime accounts which bypass Shopify whatsoever. A few months ago, Amazon expanded the functionality and access of the button and gave greater access to merchants to use Amazon's FBA business model to sell their goods. There's already data that indicates that Buy with Prime button increases conversions by 25% which could lead online merchants to use it more to grow their businesses.

Shopify indirectly acknowledged Buy with Prime to be a threat to its business model, as it now specifically prohibits merchants from adding the button to their Shopify-based websites citing the violation of the terms of service even though countless other third-party payment and fulfillment apps are allowed to be installed through the app store. Even though there are reports that Shopify is in talks with Amazon to find a common ground, no deal has been made so far and nothing stops merchants from moving to other platforms and integrating Amazon's Prime functionality to drive sales.

The Bottom Line

Shopify remains to be a battleground stock between value and growth investors. The first group believes that the worsening macroeconomic environment would lead to the depreciation of the stock due to its overvaluation while the second group thinks that the disinflationary process coupled with the expected aggressive growth rate of the business have all the chances to push the stock significantly higher as the business's growth story is far from over. As such, if you're bearish on the market then owning Shopify at the current levels makes no sense, but if you think that the recession is avoidable and the inflation will significantly subside over the following quarters then Shopify could be a decent investment for your portfolio but only if you have a high risk tolerance.