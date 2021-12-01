turk_stock_photographer

It hasn’t been an easy ride for REIT investors over the past several weeks, as renewed concerns around Fed rate hikes and the state of the economy have pushed the overall sector down.

However, many quality names have been “thrown out with the bathwater” as those with strong balance sheets should be able to weather through the current storm.

In the meantime, it appears that many of the current concerns have been factored into the share prices of high-quality REITs. This includes National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), which as shown below, is now trading near levels last seen in the end of September.

NNN Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Since the last time I covered NNN here in November, the stock has fallen by 7%, underperforming the 3% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. That’s not a big surprise as many investors have gotten back into risk mode with growth names.

In this article, I highlight recent developments, provide an updated valuation, and discuss why now may be a great time for value investors to pick up this durable dividend name in value range.

Why NNN?

National Retail Properties is one of the longest running triple net lease REITs out there, alongside peers like Realty Income Corp (O) and Agree Realty (ADC). It’s given investors 33 consecutive years of dividend hikes and at present, has 3,411 properties spread across 400+ tenants, 30+ lines of trade, and 48 states.

It also has a seasoned management team, with top 4 executives having an average tenure of 23 years with the company, and the next nine SVPs averaging 20 years with NNN.

NNN has demonstrated great stability for investors amidst trying times. This is reflected by occupancy never falling below 96.4% in the 2003 – 2022 period. As shown below, this includes maintaining solid occupancy during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and the 2020 COVID-19 timeframe.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, NNN has demonstrated record top and bottom line results amidst economic uncertainty, with revenue landing at $198.5 million and Core FFO per share coming in at $0.80 during the fourth quarter, representing a respectable 6.7% increase from the prior year period. Also encouraging, NNN ended the year with record high occupancy of 99.4% despite general economic uncertainty due to high interest rates.

Admittedly, risks are elevated for REITs in general due to higher interest rates, as that raises cost of debt and can thereby squeeze investment spreads. However, some believe that the recent blow-up of SVB Financial Group (SVIB) and subsequent volatility in regional banks was the equivalent of a 1% to 1.5% rate hike, and the Fed responded with just a quarter point raise in the last meeting as opposed to the widely anticipated half point raise.

Moreover, those REITs such as NNN with strong balance sheet may actually be better positioned compared to highly leveraged private equity owners of real estate, as the former has a permanent capital base and can afford to be patient. Hoya Capital sees the best value in middle market REITs (such as NNN), as noted in their recent article this past week:

We see the best value in REITs that focus on “middle-market” tenants and the middle-tier of cap rates where inflation-hedging lease structures and initial yields grant more breathing room for higher financing costs. Strong balance sheets and lack of variable rate debt exposure have positioned these REITs to be aggressors as over-levered private players seek an exit, but these REITs can afford to wait until the price is right.

Meanwhile, NNN carries a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet, one of the best in the net lease sector. Its debt maturities are well staggered over a very long 13.7 years, thereby mitigating the immediate effects of higher interest rates.

Moreover, it has $1.1 billion unsecured bank credit line with accordion feature to $2.0 billion, and has an overall safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4x and strong Fixed Charge coverage ratio of 4.7x. Importantly, the dividend is well-protected by an AFFO payout ratio of 68%.

Turning to valuation, there’s no question that NNN is in value territory at the current price of $41.97 with a forward P/FFO of 13.1, sitting far under its normal P/FFO of 17.7. Analysts have an average price target of $49.33, which equates to a potential 23% total return over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

National Retail Properties is a premier triple net lease REIT that has demonstrated great stability and impressive financial performance despite high interest rates. With strong balance sheet and well-protected dividend, NNN seems to be well-positioned in the current environment of volatility and rising rates. Its valuation looks attractive with potential double-digit total return upside over the next 12 months. As such, income investors may do well to give this quality REIT a hard look at current levels.