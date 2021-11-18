Gram Car Carriers: I Expect The Current 5% Yield To More Than Double This Year

Mar. 26, 2023 11:45 AM ETGram Car Carriers ASA (GCCRF)HOEGF
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Gram Car Carriers operates and manages RoRo ships focusing on the transportation of cars and vehicles.
  • Charter rates have exploded in the past year, and Gram will see the benefits in 2023.
  • Five vessels have been re-chartered at substantially higher charter rates (with the lowest increase being 90%, the highest increase 300%).
  • The dividend is based on 50% of the net income. As the net profit will likely increase based on the recently announced contract renewals, so will the dividend payments.
  • The dividend is paid as a capital repayment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Roll-on Roll-of ship loading new cars line up . Automotive container carriers floating in sea, business services import export international by Roll-on Roll-of ship large in the Ocean freight,

DINphotogallery/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In a recent article I had a closer look at Hoegh Autoliners (OTCPK:HOEGF) which owns and operates car-carrying vessels. That side of the shipping market has been neglected for way too long resulting in

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Fleet Overview

Gram Car Carriers Investor Relations

Charter Market Overview

Gram Car Carriers Investor Relations

Existing Charter Book

Gram Car Carriers Investor Relations

Recent Charter Rates & Availability

Gram Car Carriers Investor Relations

Switch to Long-Duration Contracts

Gram Car Carriers Investor Relations

Income Statement

Gram Car Carriers Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Gram Car Carriers Investor Relations

Dividend History

Gram Car Carriers Investor Relations

Anticipated Capacity Expansion

Gram Car Carriers Investor Relations

Charter terms

Gram Car Carriers Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.74K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will initiate a long position later this week.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.