J. Michael Jones

I have previously argued that AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) investors should give the year 2023 a chance, and I assigned a $4.07/ share target price to AMC stock. Now, about a quarter into the year, I continue to believe that the risk/ reward for AMC stock is balanced -- with the stock being neither a 'Buy' nor a 'Sell'.

Although I acknowledge that AMC's financials are a mess, I point out that the fundamental thesis is improving, albeit very slowly, as Q4 reporting and management commentary indicates. Furthermore, there continues to be a >20% short-interest as a percentage of AMC float betting against the theater chain's stock. If sentiment improves unexpectedly, this short interest would be converted into forced buying power.

Finally, investors should consider that measures approved at the March 14th shareholder meeting are likely to support AMC's financial health (solvency) for quite some time going forward.

Believe it or not, AMC stock is an outperformer YTD: Since December 31 2022, AMC stock is up about 9%, versus a gain of only 3% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Thoughts On the 14th of March Shareholder Meeting

An update on AMC wouldn't be complete without discussing the shareholder meeting on March 14th. Thus, let us start with commentary on that. In my opinion, the meeting was a memorial win for management, as a 70% voting participation rate, and an overwhelming 90% 'in-favor' approval of the proposed measures highlighted that AMC investors stand behind management and the company.

That said, AMC shareholders have decided the following:

- AMC shares will execute on a reverse stock-split, with a ratio of 10 to 1, leading to a total of 51.8 million AMC common shares outstanding. While a stock split is not value accreditive, the decision might have some effects on the >20% short-interest of float.

- 93.0 million APE shares outstanding will convert to AMC common shares, resulting in an additional 145 million shares outstanding.

- Most importantly, AMC has received approval to sell as much as 550 million additional common shares. Now, anchored on a $20 post-split valuation, the additional equity issuance could accumulate up to $11 billion of additional funding. Needless to say, this is some real fire-power to protect AMC's financial health (solvency) for quite some time going forward.

Solid Q4 Results

So, with AMC's solvency secured, we can focus on AMC's operating/ financial performance.

During the period from September to end of December, AMC generated revenues of about $990.9 million, which compares to $1,171.7 million for the same period one year earlier. Although top line is down approximately 15% YoY, results came in better than expected - with revenues beating analyst consensus at mid-point by about $15 million. Moreover, on a FY 2022 basis, revenues top line is up by close to 55% YoY, recovering to $3,911 million.

Similarly, while AMC's Q4 profitability was better than expected, (EPS at -0.14 beating analyst consensus a midpoint by about 8 cents), the numbers remain concerning. With that frame of reference, here are a few Q4 2022 references:

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.5 million, as compared to $159.2 million for Q4 2021

Net loss was negative $287 million, widening by more than 100% versus the same period in 2021.

Free cash flow to the firm was negative $105 million, as compared to a positive $8 million for Q4 one year earlier

AMC Q4 2022 reporting

I have previously argued that if AMC as a company is hoping to survive financially, then the company needs to write black numbers as soon as possible. Because after multiple quarters of losses, against an already super-levered balance sheet, AMC's financial flexibility is stretched: As of late December 2022, AMC recorded 'only' $631.5 million of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, as compared to total financial debt of $10.02 billion (net debt equal to approximately $9.4 billion).

A Bet On Theater Attendance

Although AMC management has tried to decouple the business' future from theater attendance - for example by launching AMC Perfectly Popcorn at more than 2,600 U.S. Walmart stores - the future of AMC's equity story remains levered to movie theater attendance. In other words, betting on AMC's recovery is a bet on the movie theater industry.

With that frame of reference, 2023 might offer AMC some support. According to management commentary, the box office results YTD (first quarter of 2023 reference) are up about 44% year over year as compared to Q1 2022. And CEO Adam Aron highlighted that

based on what we know today, the 2023 domestic box office will almost certainly be significantly higher in 2023 than that of 2022.

... further adding that ... (emphasis added)

we currently estimate that 30 or more movies will gross more than $100 million domestically in 2023. That compared with only 18 doing so in the just completed 2022. That is an increase in 2023 of about 75% of the number of movie titles grossing $100 million or more. Let me repeat that. We are expecting in 2023, about a 75% increase in the number of major movie titles grossing $100 million or more compared to last year.

As a reminder, here is a list of selected blockbuster movies scheduled for 2023:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2022)

Creed III (2023)

Scream VI (2023)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Dune: Part Two (2023)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Fast X (2023)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One (2023)

In 2022 AMC sold about 201 million theater tickets, as compared to about 129 million tickets sold in 2021 (up 56%). With reference to the strong movie pipeline for 2023, I argue it would not be unreasonable to believe that AMC's ticket sales for the current year will jump to pre-COVID levels of close to 260 - 300 million tickets. Now, if this assumption is correct, then AMC's revenue will likely expand to approximately $5 billion, and gross profit could be anywhere in the range of $800 million to $1 billion. Admittedly, after accounting for OPEX and interest expenses, there won't be significant net income left for shareholders. But, the company will likely not go bankrupt either.

Conclusion

With AMC's solvency secured, investors can focus again on AMC's operating/ financial performance and outlook -- which in my opinion remains a bet on theater attendance.

Reflecting on stressed operating financials, with the likelihood of improving fundamentals in 2023 due to a strong theater pipeline, I continue to promote a 'Hold' recommendation for AMC stock - and I reiterate a $4.07/ share target price.

However, if a reader of this article simply cannot resist engaging with AMC stock, then I advise doing so through derivates. Specifically, I would recommend writing ATM Put options (in line with my target price), which trade at a rich implied volatility of >130. For example, the June 16, 2023 Put options with strike $4/share are currently priced at $1.2 -- which implies an annualized yield of almost 100%, if AMC closes above strike at expiration.