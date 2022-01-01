Douglas Rissing

By Francis A. Scotland

There was nothing dovish about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) rate increase this week. The central bank lifted the policy rate 25 basis points, reaffirmed its commitment to shrinking the balance sheet - excluding distress borrowing, and expects the stress events of the past two weeks to drive tighter credit conditions. This was an unequivocal tightening in monetary policy, made more dramatic by the turbulence taking place in the background of the banking system.

The dovish spin some analysts put on all this comes from the perspective of what might have been had there not been the recent banking turbulence. Hot inflation prints earlier this year had Fed Chair Powell hinting only two weeks ago that 50 basis points were possible. But the short-term perspective needs to be balanced against the evidence of cumulating contractionary monetary forces: yield curves have been inverted for some time; nominal money supply is contracting; annual credit growth to both households and businesses has been negative since mid-2022 after adjusting for inflation; commercial banks’ willingness to extend credit was retreating before the turbulence; and broad measures of price inflation are declining. Lag effects from monetary tightening are long and variable, particularly with respect to inflation. The gains made on inflation to date do not have much to do with monetary policy; the effects of the latter are yet to come. In the meantime, the Fed keeps squeezing.

The signs of Fed overreach might be why the market outlook for short-term rates is different than what is implied by the Fed’s dot plots. The money market curve is looking for rate cuts after May, but none of the voting members on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the March 22 meeting expected short rates to be anything but flat to higher by the end of this year. From the FOMC’s perspective, the need for progressive tightening is a logical consequence of its reaction function, which these days seems narrowly focused on employment conditions and the lagging inflation parts of the household consumption basket. Little changed at the last meeting. Powell’s simple arithmetic equated the drag on the economy from any credit restraint arising from the turbulence in banking to an extra 25 basis points, obviating the need for the full 50-basis point hike. The problem with all this, besides the risk of contagion and falling confidence in the banking system, is the non-linear tendency of recessions - a fact Fed Chair Powell pointed out himself. This reaction function almost guarantees recession if inflation does not break lower in the interim and the Fed retreats.

How does this all play out?

Perhaps the most candid aspect of the meeting was the revelation that as a group the FOMC does not know how things will play out. This lack of conviction was reflected in the FOMC participants’ wide-ranging assessments of the appropriate fed funds rate at the end of 2025, which stretched from over 5.5% to under 2.5%. It is not a normal business cycle, which makes forecasting more challenging and forward guidance irresponsible. Policy works with a lag, yet it is being formulated data point by point. Furthermore, the range of uncertainty, particularly in the short term, has shot up due to the banking system turbulence. There were more than $10 trillion in uninsured deposits in the banking system as of June 2022, according to the FDIC. Not lost on the market were the conflicting comments by Fed Chair Powell, who during his press conference encouraged these depositors to feel safe, and Treasury Secretary Yellen, who simultaneously said blanket deposit guarantees are not on the table. It would help if regulators were singing from the same song sheet. Confidence in the banking system is the most important element for the moment but so far, communications or messages from regulators have not stabilized sentiment.

What is the takeaway? Monetary cycles rhyme. Tightening episodes usually end when something breaks. There is a crisis followed by a reflexive withdrawal of credit and often recession. The crisis does not end until there is at least a pause in tightening, if not a retreat. Things are breaking, but it is still unclear at this stage whether the stress events of the past few weeks represent the beginning of a broader crisis and a more acute phase of credit contraction. Instead of pausing to see, the Fed just tightened conditions again against a backdrop which Powell admits could get a lot tighter. At this stage, the Fed really is shooting in the dark.

