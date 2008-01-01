U.K. Economic Resilience In March Signaled By Flash PMI

Mar. 26, 2023 7:23 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • With the flash PMI surveys signalling a second month of rising output in March, the UK economy looks to have returned to growth in the first quarter.
  • The latest reading is consistent with GDP growing at a quarterly rate of 0.2% after a 0.3% pace had been indicated for February.
  • March's upturn was led by a second consecutive monthly expansion of service sector output, albeit with the rate of increase slipping from February despite an improved rate of new orders growth.

London on the move

xavierarnau

With the flash PMI surveys signalling a second month of rising output in March, the UK economy looks to have returned to growth in the first quarter. The surveys are broadly consistent with GDP growing at only a modest quarterly

UK GDP and PMI

Output and Orders

Employment and Backlogs

Input Costs

UK Inflation and PMI Selling Price

Future Output Expectations

UK Monetary Policy vs PMI output

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.73K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.