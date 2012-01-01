Nippon Steel: Advanced Product Mix And Low Relative Valuation Could Pay Dividends

Mar. 26, 2023 7:35 AM ETNippon Steel Corporation (NPSCY)
ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.54K Followers

Summary

  • Nippon Steel is a large Japanese steel maker.
  • The company founded in the 1950s is renowned for progressing advanced steel products.
  • The company's broad product mix and industrial footprint likely to provide a nice hedge against a global economic downturn.

Large Aluminium Steel Rolls

ozgurdonmaz

Company Overview

Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY) is a global steel maker with origins in Japan. A sprawling Japanese steel conglomerate, the business – Nippon Steel Corporation and Nippon Steel Group companies includes 483 companies of which 378 consolidated subsidiaries and 105 equity-method

Product Catalogue

Nippon

Future Asian demand

Nippon Steel

Global steel production

Nippon Steel

Production cost profile

Nippon Steel

Iron ore and coking coal prices

Nippon Steel

Business profits

Nippon Steel

This article was written by

ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.54K Followers
ZMK Capital is a Southeast Asian based prop trading desk focusing on long/ short macro set ups globally. Additionally, the desk publishes equity specific research, ETF overviews, earnings plays and macro-economic analysis. Current focal points include the global energy market, natural resources, macro-economics, interest rates and Fx. Beyond managing money in these markets, interests include data science linked to securities markets, game theory & professional sports.Feel free to direct message ZMK if you are interested in being part of a community of prop traders, investors & money managers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.