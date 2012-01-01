ozgurdonmaz

Company Overview

Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY) is a global steel maker with origins in Japan. A sprawling Japanese steel conglomerate, the business – Nippon Steel Corporation and Nippon Steel Group companies includes 483 companies of which 378 consolidated subsidiaries and 105 equity-method affiliates.

In FY 2022, the company posted US $55.9B in sales with net income of $5.2B. The company has been growing as a global leading steelmaker for several decades since its foundation in post-World War Japan. The company engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials and systems solutions business around the world.

The company’s origins date back to the 1950s when Yawata Steel, Fuji Steel, Sumitomo Metals and Nisshin Steel dominated the domestic market. This was a period of high-tensile steel sheet for automotive manufacturing and the development of soft steels.

Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel produces a broad product range including steel sheets, flat products, bars, and wire rods, construction products, pipes and tubes, titanium, and stainless steel.

Following the first and second oil crises in the 1970s and the Yen’s rapid rise in the early 80s, company earnings started to decline. A period of business diversification, restructuring and cost reduction ensued as the company looked for a strategic rebirth.

Nippon Steel

Shifting Asian demand remains a competitive advantage for the Japanese steel maker.

Following the Great Financial Crisis, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals merged in 2012 with a corporate rebranding to Nippon Steel Corporation taking place 7 years later.

More recently, technology development has been heavily focused on initiatives supporting the global environmental agenda including the development of waste plastic recycling using coke ovens, the use of biomass in power stations and the first commercial model of an energy efficient CO2 separation and recovery facility. More recently the company has experienced a sizable rebound in both profits and crude steel production.

Nippon Steel

Global steel production is likely to grow on the development of emerging countries such as India.

At ZMK Capital, we believe Nippon Steel has further upside. A weak Yen boosting competitivity coupled with a diversified business model, a wide product line-up and a global footprint are likely to provide a natural hedge to some of the macro-economic forces likely to ripple through the world economy over the next 3 years.

The supply/ demand environment remains extremely Asia-centric with steel demand forecasts increasing in India and Asia. The global decarbonization drive is gradually spurring demand for high grade technically advanced steels such as the ones Nippon Steel specializes in. Increasing market volatility in prices of raw materials driven by Chinese demand does however remain a risk. Buy.

Financials

The corporate strategy presently targets 10% return on sales and 10% return on equity by establishing a profit structure enabling the firm to generate ~$4.5B in profits regardless of market environment. This ambitious plan will include growth investments including capital expenditures to boost capacity with target steel-making capacity of 100m tons. Conservative hurdle rates and prudent capital decisions are critical to reaching these objectives.

Many of the company’s steelworks were built during Japan’s high growth period passing the 50-year milestone. This implies a high spend in maintenance activities and capital deployment focused on optimizing the current industrial footprint rather than rebuilding one.

Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel is counting on a reduction of fixed costs to lower break even points and boost marginal profits.

Major cost inputs such as coking coal and iron ore have subsided after a post Covid induced price boom. As the global economy progressively starts to roll over, pressures on raw material prices are likely to abate. Steel demand continued to recover following the SARS-Cov2 pandemic with the second half of 2021 seeing a progressive slowing linked to supply chain disruptions, stagnant logistics and prevalent labor shortages.

Nippon Steel

Both iron ore and coking coal prices skyrocketed following the SARS-Cov2 pandemic.

The iron ore market fell from record prices following the Chinese government’s order to cut production. Tight supply in China’s domestic coal market and the rise in Australian coal prices have been a catalyst for coking coal’s monumental revival.

The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication business lines focused on upscaling product mix with more technologically advanced products being markets, industrial capacity being reorganized and plant capabilities being improved. The Engineering and Construction business lines have seen growth in projects focused mainly on carbon neutrality as orders increase for waste power generation in the environment and energy sector and for seismic isolation devices and bridge products in urban infrastructure.

The Chemicals and Materials business lines continued to be impacted by vestiges of the SARS-Cov2 pandemic, the rise in raw material prices and a global semiconductor shortage. The Systems Solutions Business lines continued to focus on digital manufacturing, and digital workplace solutions.

FY2022 sales were $55.9B up +40% year on year. EBITDA margins doubled allowing the Japanese steel maker to post $8.4B while delivering FY22 net income of $5.2B. The company posted FY22 $798M in restructuring charges and a $167M gain on asset disposal. All in, FY22 was a bumper year for the Japanese steel producer.

Nippon Steel

Despite a substantial downturn during the SARS-Cov2 health crisis, Nippon Steel has managed to rebound.

Inventory has continued to increase with LTM levels at $16.4B, the highest they have been over the past 10 years. In FY22, Nippon Steel posted $5B in cash flow from operations (up from $3.6B) and deployed $3.8B in capital dedicated predominantly on fixed plant maintenance and technical conversion. Debt continues to be prudently rolled over while common stock dividends are distributed ($605M FY22) allowing the company to post a 6% dividend yield.

Analysts expect a slowing of revenues as the global economy enters a recession – with flat sales forecasts hovering around the $58B mark over the next couple of years. Nippon Steel Corporation trades at only 3.8x forward with a price to book of 0.7x. That’s considerably lower than competitors such as Nucor Corporation (NUE) at 10.6x, Steel Dynamics (STLD) at 7.9x, United States Steel Corporation (X) at 8.7x, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) at 12.3x.

Risk

The major risks linked to Nippon Steel remain macro-economic. A dampening of demand following the US slumping into recession remains very possible and any Fed policy reversal could weaken the US dollar, stimulate the Japanese Yen and drag on the steel makers built-in competitive advantage.

The company does have a low book value which helps provide a natural hedge, as does the extensive product line up. Steel making is a high fixed cost volume industry aimed at squeezing out small profits and large volumes.

A shift in the product mix to more complex products may impact this dynamic and the amount of money the company spends on maintaining its park of ageing steel manufacturing hubs is likely to be an anchor on profits.

Key Takeaways

Nippon Steel is a compelling option for money managers looking to benefit from steel’s progressive post Covid revival. The company has a track record of navigating different macro-economic landscapes including industrial reorganization during times of economic crisis. This is likely to serve the Japanese steel maker well as ominous economic clouds obscure the near-term horizon.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.