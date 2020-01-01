Shimano: FY2023 Guidance Is Worse Than I Expected

  • Shimano initiated FY2023 guidance in its latest earnings release for the 4th quarter of FY2022.
  • The part of my initial thesis regarding possible currency tailwinds played out as expected and there should be more room for currency tailwinds left.
  • Even when considering that Shimano has been guiding too low since 2020, the FY2023 guidance is worse than I expected.
  • My updated DCF valuation indicates that Shimano is currently overvalued.
  • I downgrade my rating on Shimano from "buy" to "hold".

This will be an update to my initial article on Shimano Inc. (OTCPK:SHMDF) (OTCPK:SMNNY).

Performance overview since my initial article

Operating income guidance vs. actual (Company Reports)

I am an individual investor from Germany, Europe with a working background in tax consulting and an academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital Employed, high or above average Gross/Operating Margins, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

