caio acquesta

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a mostly state-owned Brazilian multinational oil company. The company has received a lower valuation than many of its peers due to its association with the Brazilian government and the government's efforts to extract maximum value from the company along with associated corruption.

However, the company does have a strong portfolio of assets, it's cleaned up its portfolio, and with a commitment to rewarding the government through dividends, we expect hefty continued shareholder returns.

Petrobras 2022 Performance

Petrobras had an incredibly strong 2022 as its cleaned up business landed just in time for strong prices.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

Petrobras earned $66.2 billion in EBITDA with a staggering $49.7 billion in operating cash flow or 80% of its market cap. The company has $41.5 billion in net debt, a 15% YoY reduction, and a sign of how much the company has cleaned up its balance sheet over the last few years. The company's enterprise value of $100 billion is quite low versus its cash flow generation.

The company paid R$15.09 is 2022 dividends (2 common stock : 1 ADR share) implying a dividend yield of ~60% on the current share price. That massive dividend also came with continued investment in the business (as evidenced through reserves growth) and massive taxes for the Brazilian economy.

Petrobras is working hard to highlight how it's a much better resource for the Brazilian people and taxpayers when politicians aren't constantly meddling in its business.

Petrobras Debt

Petrobras once was overwhelmed by a massive debt load, particularly at the start of the COVID-19 driven impact on crude oil prices.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

However, the company showed a clear ability to handle that and decrease its net debt to the now very manageable $41.5 billion (just under $54 billion total debt). The company's average maturity of 12 years and average interest rate of 6.5% aren't great and reflect the higher inherent risks that investors view with the company and its asset base.

We'd like to see the company simply rollover its debt as it comes due, something that it can comfortably afford and which helps it to avoid any impact from rising interest rates.

Petrobras Returns

For those who invest now, there's some dividends from 4Q 2022 to take advantage of.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

The company announced R$2.75 in remuneration to be paid out across two installments for shareholders on the record as of Apr. 27, 2023. Keep in mind the 2:1 common to ADR ratio. That means ~$1 / share USD for those who invest now coming in the next few months or a short-term yield of just over 10% for investors.

Yields will remain high as long as oil prices do. The company turned its $50 billion in OCF to ~$40 billion of 2022 FCF with ~$10 billion in investments. The payout ratio there means $24 billion worth of dividends.

Petrobras International Expansion

On the back side of the company's success in Brazil, it's worth talking about its recent international discovery.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

The company struggles to distribute profits to non-government shareholders in Brazil because of the view that those resources are "Brazilian" and the company as a state-owned company has an obligation to distribute all profits. Internationally, it gets much cleaner, the company brings back however much it can to help the shareholders.

The company's natural gas discovery off the coast of Colombia is exciting to see because international expansion for Petrobras could be massively beneficial here. There's no specifics, but it's a promising thing to pay attention to.

Petrobras Overall Expansion

Overall, the company has a number of projects starting up as it continues to scale up efficiency and operations from pre-salt fields.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

The company moved up the Itapu P-71 start-up and now has 4 projects starting up in 2023 with roughly 480 thousand barrels / day in production capacity. For the company, pre-salt tends to have higher production and lower costs. Ramping up of the existing units is effectively free and provides strong earnings.

The company's pre- and post-salt well costs have dropped by 26% and 53% respectively over the last 5 years. Subsea connections have also dropped in cost substantially.

Integrated Model

There is also a benefit that Petrobras captures from being the state oil company.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

The company is the main processor of its produced oil and it's working to ramp it up. It has a strong refining business and a number of refineries that match the top American refineries at this point. It has a strong captive domestic market so any incremental margins it manages to capture here go straight to its bottom line while helping Brazil's economy.

That will help to support the company as it seeks to balance the conflicting views of the government and its goal to keep costs lower from the people versus its own goals.

Our View

Petrobras has an impressive portfolio of assets and a low breakeven. The company's lifting cost was $40 per barrel with $18 of that representing the government's take on the production.

The company is incredibly profitable at current oil prices even when counting the effects of being a state-owned company selling to the populace. However, actions such as expanding its refining business can enable the company to improve its margins without a substantial cost attributable to the company. That can help overall profits.

Additionally it's worth noting that with the company's balance sheet in line, and a strong preference for dividends from the Brazilian government, it can give all of its cash as dividends. That'll enable increased direct returns to shareholders, and helps to highlight the company as a valuable investment.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. The company is very profitable at the current time but oil prices have been on a downtrend and there remains substantial macroeconomic concerns. While the reopening of China provides a strong source of support for demand, at this time the pace with which it'll pickup has yet to be established.

Conclusion

Petrobras has a unique and strong portfolio of assets as highlighted through the company's success in reserve replacement. At the same time, the company has gotten its lifting costs incredibly low, to less than $4 per barrel. The majority of the company's 2022 breakeven cost of $40 per barrel was simply the government's take.

The company's shareholders (the Brazilian government) love dividends and we expect the company to focus on both expanding its dividends and margins. The company paid out a more than 50% yield in 2022 and those who invest now will get a 10% yield in a few months. We expect the company to generate continued strong double-digit yields making it a valuable investment.