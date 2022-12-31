PacWest Bancorp: Transparency Created The Kind Of Stability Investors Needed

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Groups

Summary

  • PacWest Bancorp has not been immune to the carnage seen in the banking industry, and understandably so.
  • The management team at the company has provided a good deal of transparency and clarity into the firm's financial condition.
  • Overall, the company looks to be stabilizing and its cash position is robust enough to warrant optimism.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Young female client with debit card talking with bank teller in bank

Hero Images Inc

From my experience in life, something good can come from almost anything bad, just as something bad can almost always come from anything good. Take, for instance, a crisis. During these times, investors experience a tremendous amount of pain and employees may lose

Presentation

PacWest Bancorp

Presentation

PacWest Bancorp

Financials

PacWest Bancorp

Financials

PacWest Bancorp

Presentation

PacWest Bancorp

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
26.26K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.