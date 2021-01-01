Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Mar. 26, 2023 7:05 AM ET
Banks will dominate the headlines again next week with the earnings and economic calendars light. The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on bank failures, with the witness list including FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Michael Barr, and Treasury Undersecretary Nellie Liang.

While some reports indicate stress on bank deposits is less severe than what was implied by the recent price action in bank stocks, the trading around Deutsche Bank (DB) indicates investors are still on a hair trigger. Seeking Alpha contributor Logan Kane has a key breakdown on whether the Deutsche Bank situation should be considered a canary in the coal mine or a selloff based on irrational fear.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, March 27 - Carnival (CCL) and PVH (PVH). Read Seeking Alpha contributor Stone Fox Capital's breakdown on what to expect with Carnival's report.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, March 28 - Lululemon (LULU), McCormick (MKC), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Micron (MU), and Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY). Read Seeking Alpha contributor Quad 7 Capital's earnings preview on Micron.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, March 29 - RH (RH), Cintas (CTAS), Paychex (PAYX), and EVO Payments (EVOP). Read analysis on the uspide for Cintas from Seeking Alpha contributor Allen Greathouse.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, March 30 - EVgo (EVGO), BlackBerry (BB), Rumble (RUM), and Duck Creek Technologies (DCT). Ahead of the Blackberry, Seeking Alpha contributor Dilantha De Silva crunches the numbers on what the company's IPO portfolio is worth.

Quant ratings: Stocks with recent quant rating changes include United States Steel (X) to Strong Buy from Hold, GameStop (GME) to Buy from Hold, and Visteon (VC) to Buy from Hold. See the stocks with the very highest rated Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.

Barron's mentions: The publication turned the spotlight on Dollar General (DG) after digging out that four states have fined the retailer a total of more than $1M for price inaccuracies in 2021 and 2022 after a wave of consumer complaints. The rapid expansion of Dollar General is noted to have also led to a variety of operational and regulatory issues including the pricing errors. DG snagged a Strong Buy recommendation post-earnings from DM Martins research.

See more stocks and topics mentioned in Barron's.

Dividend watch: TJX Companies (TJX) is forecast to boost its quarterly payout.

Volatility watch: Luminar Technologies (LAZR) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) head into the week with a high percentage of short interest outstanding.

Corporate events: Vail Resorts (MTN) will hold an investor conference on March 28. The event is being circled by analysts as a potential catalyst with recent ski visitor data trending strong and snowfall still high across most of Vail's resort.

See a comprehensive list of stocks to watch for dividends, spinoffs and volatility as well as corporate events and notable conferences.

