ZambeziShark

The thing to remember is that this is very early stage

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ: ATLX) might have a truly grand lithium deposit in Brazil. But the thing to grasp about Atlas is that this is all very early stage. Rather earlier stage than most people might think and also rather earlier stage than the current price might support. A $100 million valuation for a company which has exploration rights over an area where there might be economic deposits of lithium? That is a pretty rich valuation.

That doesn't mean it won't come good but there's an awful lot of important steps between here and there.

Reserves

The big distinction in junior mining (i.e., people not producing yet) is between resources and reserves. The thing to know about Atlas is, as their recent prospectus says: "CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING DISCLOSURE OF MINERAL PROPERTIES"...."We are an exploration stage company, and we have no reserves as defined by Regulation S-K 1300".

This distinction is important. Resources are, to use everyday language, "That's nice rock that has the target mineral in it". Reserves are "We've proven - proven - that we can mine that rock, extract the mineral, using current day technologies, at current market prices and make a profit. Also, we've got the licences to do so".

A general rule is that all of the work up to and including that proof of reserves must be funded by capital from shareholders. This will cost tens of millions of $ and can cost hundreds of millions. Depends upon the deposit and the mineral.

It is only when the reserve has been proven that alternative finance sources like debt, etc. become available. Also, obviously, the capital value of a proven reserve is very much higher than that of a resource. Therefore any dilution of stockholders through a capital raise is markedly less once the reserve is proven.

Not all resources - by any means - make it through the process of being proven. Therefore a company with resources is lower valued than one with reserves. That's just the way it is. There's that risk there that it won't make it through the process. Plus, obviously, likely calls on shareholders to fund the process and so on.

Money

Atlas definitely doesn't have enough cash on hand to get the deposit through to being proven as a reserve. Before the recent upgrade to NASDAQ cash was 500k and they sold 675,000 new shares at $6 for $3.6 million - but their operating costs/loss run at about that per year. This is fine for this stage of mining, we should all know that all of the work has to be done off shareholder capital. This time of life just is a matter of feeding the money into the ATM and seeing if it all comes up cherries (to mix a metaphor).

So, there are going to be more stock issues. Dependent upon real value and the stock price those might be dilutive, might not (if the new stock is issued at higher than objective value then it's not dilutive).

Ah, but Mitsui!

Didn't Mitsui just agree to put $65 million in? No, no they didn't. Read the announcement properly. There is a Memorandum of Understanding that if, then. The if being the important part.

As I said about Core lithium here, funding from other parts of the supply chain is usual in lithium mining. That's just the way the industry works. As and when a miner has a proven reserve then it's common for people in the processing chain to step in and aid in financing the exploitation - the build of a concentrator plant perhaps - in order to secure feedstock for their processing plants.

That Mitsui is a trading house rather than a processor doesn't change this - they're looking to secure feedstock for the processing plants they supply. But there's still that if there. The cash arrives by milestones, not now. The milestones are, at minimum, significant progress in proving the reserve.

The full terms aren't announced but my best guess (a guess, informed though it may be) will be that the funding starts to get released when the resource is proven into reserve and then becomes the cash to build the concentration plant. I don't know this, I admit that I don't know this, but that's what I would expect to be happening.

We can even test this

Sigma Lithium is looking to mine a similar Brazilian deposit. They also have an agreement with Mitsui. It's not beyond the bounds of possibility that the outlines of the two agreements will be similar:

- SIGMA Lithium Resources Corporation(“Sigma”) (TSX-V: SGMA) (OTC-QB: SGMLF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement (the “Agreement”) for a strategic transaction (“Transaction”) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. of Japan (“Mitsui”) for a significant portion of the funding required for the capital expenditures and construction of Sigma’s commercial production plant at its Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil.

The agreement is for the capital expenditure of building the commercial production (what I call above the concentration plant) plant. This is something that only happens after the proving of the resources into a reserve.

Again, I don't know. But I am making the assumption that the two deals will be broadly similar. The milestones are that Atlas proves the reserve. Then the $65 million flows. Which means that current shareholders are still on the hook for the expenses of getting that resource proven into a reserve.

Sure, we can go deeper

We could try to work out whether that Brazilian deposit looks good or not. Someone claiming .89% Li doesn't excite me I have to admit but it does depend upon volume. But my point here is that we don't need to.

Look at the ATLX stock price chart. Bumbling along at 7 and 9 dollars, fading a bit as the lithium price comes down. Well, OK. But then on the announcement of the Mitsui deal we have a leap to near $20. No, that doesn't work for me.

For the above reasons. Mitsui has, essentially, said that if you reach the usual sort of stage that concentrate buyers invest then we, as a concentrate buyer will invest. They've not - not at all - said that we'll invest now. But that stock price looks like there's something unusual in this deal, even imminent.

Well, no, I don't think it is.

My view

At current prices, Atlas stock looks over-valued to me. Not because it's a bad deposit, or management's bad or anything like that. Rather, because too much weight is being put on that Mitsui deal. It just isn't finance now. It's standard terms, final as when and if the deposit is proven into a reserve.

It's industry standard stuff. In fact, the inability to gain such a deal these days would be a negative, a strong one, the ability to gain one, well that's just normal. Not something that merits a near tripling in the stock price.

I therefore expect Atlas to drift back down. Not enough to recommend a short but then I don't recommend them anyway given that I think the risk reward ratio for private investors is bad.

Why I might be wrong

Well, it could turn out to be a world class lithium deposit. Once proven that would certainly be worth very much more than the current corporate valuation. Maybe Mitsui isn't using industry standard terms here but I doubt that very strongly. The lithium price could soar again and so even prospective deposits become very much more valuable.

The investor view

As above, I think that Atlas is overvalued currently. Simply more is being read into that Mitsui deal than is actually there.

Any insistence that the deposit is really fabulous, well, buy back in at lower levels as and when (I say) or if they happen. The price today seems just too high for reality.