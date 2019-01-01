Global Medical REIT: 10% Yield With Resilient Fundamentals

Mar. 26, 2023 9:03 AM ETGlobal Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)2 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Since the start of 2022, Global Medical REIT has lost all of its relative gains achieved in the previous years compared to the broader REIT indices.
  • Currently, GMRE offers close to a 10% dividend yield that is still underpinned with robust fundamentals.
  • 2023 is expected to result in a slight uptick in AFFO that in combination with a well-structured debt financing will offset higher interest costs.
  • GMRE has ample liquidity reserves that are supported with fortress balance sheet, thereby decreasing risks of not finding capital to roll over the existing debt.

Senior doctor talking with female patient in clinic during pandemic

Luis Alvarez

On February 16th, 2019, I issued my first buy recommendation for the Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and since then I have remained committed to both GMRE’s secular tailwinds and its attractive dividend.

Stock price performance

Ycharts

Over the holding

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.35K Followers
I have worked in the finance industry for 6 years, gaining experience particularly in financial reporting as well as in financial and credit analysis. Currently, I am responsible for risk management.My genuine interest in finance began from the opportunity of visiting the Chicago Board of Trade and talking there with a soybean trader. Our rather brief, but the enlightening conversation was an eye-opener for me. I understood that in order to perform well, I have to be constantly involved in the industry and keep myself updated of what´s happening in the economy, politics etc. This requirement of being on your toes was and still matches my personality. From that moment I have been constantly trying to shape my craft in finance by participating in CFA program (currently CFA Level II candidate), following new accounting standards and reading financial news on daily basis. My portfolio consists of stocks and cash. Cash/Stock ratio is determined based on the current market valuations and near/mid-term recession risk. Stocks that are included in the portfolio are always chosen based on their relative and historical valuation levels. Strong FCF and stable revenues coupled with a high probability of price stimulating catalyst event are mandatory characteristics for my stock selection.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.