JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is a well-run community bank with a market capitalization of $18.3B. Like most community banks, Fifth Third Bancorp has undeservedly suffered a large decline in its market cap since the beginning of the financial crisis in March. Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp are down approximately 24% despite solid liquidity and a low amount of uninsured deposits, relative to other regional banking rivals. I believe that Fifth Third is a very attractively-priced community bank bargain for investors that believe the current financial crisis is contained and that the FED's deposit backstop is working!

Data by YCharts

The FED raised rates in the middle of a banking crisis

The FED raised rates by 25 bps this week, highlighting that it views sticky inflation as a bigger threat to the U.S. economy than the current liquidity issues in the financial system. In other words, the FED believes that the banking crisis is pretty much contained for now and Jerome Powell said as much last week when he judged the U.S. financial system to be "sound and resilient." His comments can be seen as an expression of confidence at a time of escalating fear about the liquidity situation of community banks.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a solid deposit franchise and has a low amount of non-insured deposits

Two weeks ago, Fifth Third Bancorp has been widely considered a very healthy banking franchise. The community bank is, according to the FED, the 17th largest bank in the U.S. with total assets of $206.3B dollars and a considerable deposit base. The bank operates a commercial and consumer-oriented deposit business that attracted a total of $160.5B in deposits at the end of FY 2022. More than half of deposits (54%) came from consumers while only 46% came from businesses. Since the FDIC's insurance limit chiefly affects business accounts, commercial customers are more likely to withdraw money during times of heightened deposit risks.

Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

The key reason behind the sell-off of bank stocks is that investors have become fearful of the potential withdrawal of uninsured deposits, especially from community banks. However, the percentage of uninsured deposits is rather low in the case of Fifth Third Bancorp: only 42% of deposits are uninsured, meaning they are not covered by the FDIC's $250,000 insurance cover. However, the FED has effectively expanded the concept of insured deposits by offering U.S. depository institutions a liquidity facility called the Bank Term Funding Program. Banks can get liquidity through this facility in exchange for the pledging of collateral, such as U.S. Treasuries. The amount of non-insured deposits for Fifth Third Bancorp is also materially lower than for other banks that are considered higher risk, such as First Republic Bank (FRC).

Source: JP Morgan Securities

Fifth Third Bancorp supplies a 5.2% dividend yield

Fifth Third Bancorp declared a $0.33 cash dividend on March 16, 2023, meaning investors that buy the drop can currently collect a 5.2% dividend yield. Fifth Third has a history of growing its dividend and since the bank declared a dividend at the height of the banking crisis, Fifth Third Bancorp's management seems to have a lot of confidence in the bank's liquidity situation.

Data by YCharts

U.S. Bancorp (USB), which I also see as fundamentally undervalued, offers investors a similar deal than Fifth Third Bancorp: the bank pays shareholders a 5.5% dividend yield and also declared its dividend in the midst of the banking crisis.

Look to the second-league of banks for value

Bank stocks have fallen dramatically in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s implosion, but second-league banks -- those not including Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) -- have seen the largest valuation declines as they are perceived as riskier. However, this means they also offer better risk profiles and stronger re-rating potential than the four systemically important banks, especially in the context of the FED's deposit backstop.

Fifth Third Bancorp has seen a 24% drawdown in its market cap since March 8, 2023 and the most important valuation ratio for banks, the price-to-book ratio, has seen a steep decline as well. Before the crisis on March 8, 2023, Fifth Third Bancorp was trading at a price-to book-ratio of 1.6 X while investors now get a rare chance to buy FITB at a very low valuation level relative to the bank's historical standard: Fifth Third Bancorp's price-to-book ratio has dropped to just 1.14 X while the stock traded at an average price-to-book ratio 1.49 X in the last year.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is subject to the same risks as other community banks in the sector: a broader financial crisis could erode trust in Fifth Third Bancorp and its deposit base which could result in shares of FITB selling at a discount to book value… which they are, at least at the moment, not. What would change my mind about Fifth Third Bancorp is if the bank saw strong deposit outflows and was down-graded by credit rating agencies in the wake of the financial crisis.

Final thoughts

Fifth Third Bancorp has a strong deposit base, a low non-insured deposit share, not communicated a need for additional capital, not reported strong deposit outflows and recently declared its dividend. However, the bank’s valuation ratio has nonetheless declined by almost 30% in the last two weeks and the sudden and violent change in investor sentiment that we have witnessed since the beginning of March, is a good reason, in my opinion, to buy a well-run community bank such as Fifth Third Bancorp. I would expect shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to re-rate back to a 1.6 X book value multiplier, given that the banking crisis remains under control, within a one-year period!