10 Dividend Growth Stocks - March 2023

Summary

  • This monthly series ranks a selection of dividend growth stocks in Dividend Radar and presents the ten top-ranked stocks for consideration.
  • To rank stocks, I sort them in descending order by quality score and break ties with additional metrics.
  • This month I ranked discounted stocks likely to deliver annualized returns of 8% or more based on the Chowder Rule of dividend growth investing.
  • To screen for discounted stocks, I looked for stocks with a forward yield exceeding its 5-year average yield.

Blackboard with the text TOP 10

golibtolibov/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend Radar is a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet of more than 700 dividend growth stocks [DG] with dividend increase streaks of five or more years. Every month, rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet.

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox.com:

Comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this months top-ten DG stocks

Finbox.com

FerdiS invests in dividend growth stocks and writes options to boost dividend income. He manages DivGro, a portfolio of mainly dividend growth stocks created in January 2013. With investment and trading experience spanning nearly 20 years, FerdiS enjoys writing articles about dividend growth investing, options trading, stock selection, portfolio management, and passive income generation. His DivGro blog hosts more than 1,000 posts and a live, public spreadsheet with full details of his DivGro portfolio, allowing readers to follow along in his investment journey. FerdiS is collaborating with the founders of Portfolio Insight, an online platform for portfolio management and investment analysis. Together, we maintain and publish Dividend Radar, a free spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks, on a weekly basis.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCSA,HD,UNH,MA,CTAS,LOW,TD,BMY,PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

