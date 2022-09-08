Apple's Rally Is Likely Sustainable Fueled By Forex And Innovation

Mar. 26, 2023 10:02 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)4 Comments
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.24K Followers

Summary

  • Apple's potential forex headwinds are likely going to become a forex tailwind as the US dollar's strength declines.
  • Apple's continued innovation has led to increasing consumer preference and market share.
  • Thus, Apple is set for a strong growth trajectory as the company awaits the demand environment to improve.

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

Introduction

Today, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is nearing its historical highs despite worries about worsening macroeconomic conditions. Inflation, although starting to cool down, continues to be above the Federal Reserve's target rate prompting the Federal Reserve to continue its rate

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.24K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.