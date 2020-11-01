REITs (VNQ) surged in early 2022 as investors began to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Inflation began to cool off and the bond market was quick to price lower interest rates. This led to an epic rally with lots of REITs rising by 15-20% in just a few weeks:
But then Jerome Powell reminded investors that inflation is still here and more rate hikes are needed to make sure that we don't end up with persistently high inflation. This triggered a sell-off across the entire stock market, but REITs dropped even more than the rest because they had risen so much earlier this year. On average, REITs dropped by 17% and many of the smaller and more volatile names dropped by 50% or more:
Just to give you a few examples... SL Green (SLG), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), and Uniti Group (UNIT) all dropped by over 50% in just over one month!
What do I make of it?
If you have read my work for a while, you will probably know my reaction to market volatility. I embrace it because it results in great long-term buying opportunities.
The value of the underlying real estate or the long-term trajectory of its cash flow has not changed materially in most cases over the past month, but its price is now lower, much lower through the REIT market.
We think that this is ultimately just another temporary setback and we are taking advantage of it to accumulate larger positions in select REITs at bargain valuations.
It is thanks to this simple philosophy that we earned huge returns in 2020 and 2021 as the market recovered, and despite suffering losses in 2022, we are still well ahead of market averages (You can read our latest performance review by clicking here).
The recent uncertainty may feel unprecedented but the reality is that we have gone through much worse and the market has always eventually recovered and reached new highs. Here is an interesting quote from Warren Buffett:
In the 20th century, the United States endured two world wars and other traumatic and expensive military conflicts; the Depression; a dozen or so recessions and financial panics; oil shocks; a flu epidemic; and the resignation of a disgraced president. Yet the Dow rose from 66 to 11,497.
REITs have always eventually recovered, 100% of the time, from every previous market crash. Volatility comes and goes, but good real estate always eventually recovers and reaches new highs:
And beyond that, REITs have always been exceptionally rewarding in the periods following sharp sell-offs.
REITs nearly tripled in the two years following the crash of the great financial crisis:
They also more than doubled in the year following the covid crash:
Today, the market conditions are reminiscent of 2008, with REITs heavily discounted and offering the potential for substantial returns in the years ahead:
Therefore, I am actually glad that the market is crashing again. Seeing red color never feels pleasant at the moment, but looking back, we have always earned our largest gains coming out of bear markets.
The market is at its most inefficient when it is volatile and that's really when active investing is also the most rewarding.
Of course, we don't have a crystal ball and cannot know how the REIT market will perform in the short run, but historically, those who have had the courage to buy REITs when they were temporarily discounted have always been richly rewarded in the following years.
Here are 6 reasons why this time won't be different:
It is easy to get distracted by the negative news and get emotional when volatility is high, but you really don't need to be a rocket scientist to understand that buying good real estate at a heavily discounted price will result in attractive returns in the long run. Sure, an occasional crisis may lead to worse results for a year or two, but the impact on the fair value of income-producing real estate should be limited because its value should be determined based on decades of expected future cash flow.
Yet, REITs commonly drop a lot at the first sign of uncertainty because most market participants are focused on short-term results and lack the discipline to hold for the long run.
Warren Buffett has famously said that "investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with the 130 IQ." However, you need to have the discipline to hold when volatility is high and have the courage to step up and actually make purchases when opportunities are abundant. Interestingly, Warren Buffett has deployed a considerable portion of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)'s cash pile over the past year:
Will prices keep dipping lower? Is it too early to buy? Or have we hit bottom?
We get these questions all the time at the moment and unfortunately, we don't have answers for you. A lot of investors pretend to know the answers, but we firmly believe that nobody really knows. Again, here's what Warren Buffett would answer:
"We've long felt that the only value of stock forecasters is to make fortune tellers look good. Even now, Charlie and I continue to believe that short-term market forecasts are poison and should be kept locked up in a safe place, away from children and also from grown-ups who behave in the market like children."
You must feel comfortable with this reality. We cannot predict short-term results. If we could, we would all be billionaires.
What we can do however is forecast the expected return potential based on fundamentals and valuations over a multi-year holding period. And right now, there are lots of opportunities in the REIT sector that are priced to deliver very strong returns.
Therefore, now is the time to step up and start adding to our positions and the best approach remains to accumulate shares in many phases. By buying a little each week, we take emotions out of investing and maintain a consistent and disciplined approach that has always paid off in the long run.
Below we share some of our latest transactions:
