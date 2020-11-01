The More It Drops, The More I Buy

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Groups

Summary

  • REITs are down very significantly over the past weeks.
  • We continue to execute our accumulation strategy.
  • Here we highlight some REITs that what we have been buying lately.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, High Yield Landlord, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Stressed businessman feeling desperate on crisis stock market, investment concept.

Nattakorn Maneerat

REITs (VNQ) surged in early 2022 as investors began to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Inflation began to cool off and the bond market was quick to price lower interest rates. This led to an

REITs recover in early 2023

YCHARTS

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

High Yield Landlord vs. VNQ

Interactive Brokers

REITs always recover

NAREIT

REITs recover following the great financial crisis

YCHARTS

REITs recover following the pandemic

YCHARTS

REITs are priced at historically low valuations in 2023

JanusHenderson

BSR REIT apartment community

BSR REIT

Orlando, FL Homes - Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential

BSR REIT apartment community

BSR REIT

Alexandria Real Estate life science building

Alexandria Real Estate

SAVE $323 BY SIGNING UP TODAY! 

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1 community of real estate investors at just $146 for your first year!

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 500 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our real estate strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

                (Limited to only 50 spots!

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
58.06K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE; HOM.U; TCN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.