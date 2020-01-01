Nomura Shows Resilience In Investment Banking

Mar. 26, 2023 11:03 AM ETNomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR)
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Investment banking declines were limited as Japanese IPOs recovered a bit and Greentech deals contributed to more stabilised advisory performance.
  • In global markets there was decent performance by fixed income products driven by macro.
  • The proprietary capital business locked in gains, and asset management had good business performance.
  • Demand for liquidity was evident as the environment remained uncertain, and demand for bonds was relatively strong in the retail segment.
  • While Yen weakness and poor economic sentiment in Japan weighed on results, Nomura's performance was less dramatic, and Japanese monetary accommodation explains a lot of it.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Low angle view of skyscrapers in London

Gary Yeowell

Published on the Value Lab 3/26/23

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) had a pretty decent quarter. On the topline, we saw resilient IB performance, and the demand for liquidity in a volatile environment is supporting parts of global markets. Asset management stayed solid

Nomura q4 2022 pres

Retail (Q4 2022 Pres)

nmr am q4 pres

AM (Q4 2022 Pres)

NMR q4 2022 pres

IB (Q4 2022 Pres)

global markets

Global Markets (Q4 2022 Pres)

NMR japan revenue

Geographic Info in Wholesale (Q4 2022 Pres)

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.6K Followers
Leader of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.