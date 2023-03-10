Renault: Ampere IPO Is A Key Catalyst

Mar. 26, 2023 11:23 AM ETRenault SA (RNSDF)QCOM, RNLSY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.64K Followers

Summary

  • Renault is accelerating on EV.
  • Renault will become a holding company and Ampère will be its jewel.
  • Investment grade target, back to a DPS payment, and solid 2023 guidance. Renault is now a buy.

Electric car Renault Megane E-Tech on a road

Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Here at the Lab, in 2022, we preferred car manufacturers with cash on hand and who operate with a higher share of premium luxury. At our entry price, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen were offering

Renault market cap

Renault market cap

Renault Holding Group

Renault Holding Group

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.64K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.