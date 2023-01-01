The big story over the past several months is that inflation began to cool down:
This is very good news for preferred stocks (PFF) because they don't enjoy the same level of inflation protection as common stocks.
Preferred stock investors earn a fixed yield and their par value is capped, generally at $25, so they don't participate in the long-term growth of the company.
This is a problem during times of high inflation because your total return may not be enough to make up for the inflation.
A 6% yield can rapidly turn into a negative real return once you account for taxes and inflation if the underlying value of the investment isn't growing.
This is why we avoided most preferred stocks over the past year.
But this is now changing. Inflation is coming back down, and many REIT preferred stocks remain discounted and offer exceptionally high yields and upside potential.
We think that they are particularly attractive today because:
Our preferred equity investments represent right around 18% of our Retirement Portfolio, and in today's article, we will highlight two of our Top Picks. They yield 9-11%, or right around 10% on average. They allow us to boost our average portfolio yield and help us achieve our main portfolio objective, which is to maximize safe income.
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is an office REIT that focuses primarily on NYC. It recently made headlines because it cut its common dividend by nearly 30%:
I am not interested in its common equity at this time because there is too much uncertainty. As we have discussed in previous articles, the office sector is going through severe disruption and NYC is particularly heavily impacted.
The same is true for SL Green (SLG) and Alexander's (ALX).
However, VNO's preferred equity (VNO.PM) has become quite attractive lately.
It is down 46% over the past year and as a result, it is now offered at $12 per share, representing a steep ~50% discount to its par value:
The preferred shares now offer an ~11% dividend yield and eventually, as the shares return to par value (which is where they traded just a year ago), they will also appreciate by ~100% from here.
That's quite attractive coming from the preferred shares of a high-quality REIT.
Yes, the office sector in NYC is going through tough times and there is great uncertainty affecting the common equity. But otherwise, this is a great REIT:
The dividend cut is actually a very good thing for the preferred shareholders because it will allow them to maintain an even safer balance sheet.
We think that the preferred dividend was safe already before the cut, and it is now even safer following it.
Earning a sustainable 11% dividend yield is attractive on its own, but we think that there is an upside as well.
I want to be clear that I don't expect VNO.PM to suddenly return to par, which would unlock a 100% upside from here.
I think that it will take time, potentially years. But eventually, as interest rates are cut again to stimulate the economy in a coming recession, I would expect these preferred shares to return closer to par value. Even getting just to $20 would result in a 67% upside, and from there, the shares would still provide an attractive 7.5% yield and be priced at a 20% discount to par.
That's a great risk-to-reward in today's uncertain world, especially for an income-oriented investor who needs a high yield.
Just like VNO, EPR Properties (EPR) is a REIT that's a bit riskier than average. It owns mainly movie theaters, water parks, ski resorts, and other experiential properties:
Those properties suffered greatly from the pandemic, but most of them have strongly recovered since then.
These properties are leased on a triple-net basis with an average remaining term of 14 years, annual rent hikes of nearly 2%, and no landlord responsibilities, which should provide steady and predictable cash flow as long as its tenants can turn a profit.
Today, the rent coverage ratio of its non-movie theater tenants, which make up about 75% of its NAV, is highly profitable with a 2.7x rent coverage ratio. This is even higher than before the pandemic. Their recovery has been phenomenal. People are clearly seeking experiences in the post-Covid world, and it benefits these properties.
But its movie theaters are today still struggling. The movie slate has taken some time to recover as studios were experiencing different movie monetization strategies, including direct-to-streaming.
As such, the box office is today still quite a bit below pre-pandemic levels, and so is the rent coverage of EPR's properties:
But now studios are returning to theaters, and so we think that the box office will continue its recovery in 2023. Paramount (PARA), Disney (DIS), and even Amazon (AMZN) have realized that movie theaters remain the best option to monetize new blockbusters (what a surprise!), and they have a lot of big movies under production.
Ultimately, this should lead to a continued recovery in the box office and rent coverage ratios and should allow most theaters to keep paying their rent to EPR, even if they have to go through a temporary bankruptcy to restructure their finances. EPR owns some of the most productive theaters in the nation
Therefore, we are bullish on the long-term prospects of the common equity, but I would totally understand if it is too risky for some of you. AMC (AMC) type tenants are risky, and the common could well go lower before it rises higher.
That's why I also like its preferred equity as a more conservative investment.
It is higher on the capital stack and enjoys good margin of safety because EPR has a strong BBB- investment grade rated balance sheet with ~50% of common equity as an additional buffer for the preferred.
Yet, today, it is priced at a 33% discount to its par value, and it yields nearly 9% as a result of its low valuation. I think that eventually, the shares will return to par, unlocking up to 50% upside, and you get paid handsomely to wait.
That's a great risk-to-reward if you ask me.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR.PG, EPR; VNO.PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
