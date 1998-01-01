FinkAvenue

The growth vs. value trade is back on. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) has notched its best relative level against Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) since Q3 last year as falling interest rates and banking turmoil have caused a decoupling in those styles.

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) has its Q4 earnings date on Tuesday, and with ample EPS growth in the coming quarters, the growth trend is a tailwind for the retailer. I see more upside ahead, but also highlight a few key technical levels to monitor.

Growth Continues to Bounce Against Value In 2023

According to Bank of America Global Research, lululemon is a specialty retailer that sells technical, high-quality, and premium-priced athletic apparel through its own stores and websites. Founded in 1998 in Vancouver, Canada, the brand began as a line of clothes made out of technical fabric. Today, lululemon has 600 stores in Canada, the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Australia and is poised for significant expansion

The Vancouver-based $40.9 billion market cap Apparel, Accessories, and Luxury Goods industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector trades at a high 34.5 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Key for LULU is how the trend in its inventory goes and what margins will look like going forward. Another variable is its international segment. With ample same-store sales growth and opportunities outside of the US, its valuation discount to Nike (NKE) indicates an opportunity for long-term GARP investors here.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising sharply this year before moderating to a still-strong rate in the mid-teens. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is about on par with what BofA projects. While no dividends are expected to be paid on the stock, the firm is free cash flow positive (just fractionally) and the forward PEG ratio of 1.77 is 26% below its 5-year average.

While the earnings multiples are high, in the 30s, they are about 35% under LULU’s long-term mean. So, I see the stock as a solid GARP play here given sustained earnings resiliency and a lower-than-average valuation versus its history. Putting it all together, 20% of fundamental upside is reasonable when combining where rates are today and LULU’s discounted valuation versus history.

lululemon: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q4 2022 earnings date of Tuesday, March 28 after the closing bell with a conference call immediately after numbers hit the tape. You can listen live here.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $4.26 which would be a strong 26% advance from $3.37 of per-share profits earned in the same quarter a year ago. The company has topped analysts’ earnings forecasts in the last 10 reports, but shares have a mixed history post-reporting, and the stock dropped big following its December report.

This time around, the options market has priced in a 7.1% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after Tuesday’s reporting date. With some significant moves lately, I would not be short those options, so buying premium here could pay off.

LULU: Long Calls Could Work Given Options Pricing

The Technical Take

With shares at a reasonable valuation and options that are not priced too high, the chart is less sanguine, but so long as the $250 to $270 area continues to hold, being long makes sense. I see resistance in the $385 to $410 range – if the bulls can bring shares above that zone, then a test of the all-time highs is in play.

Also notice how the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart shows a pair of bullish divergences with the latest one being more impactful for near-term price action. We could see a revisit to the $380 area in the weeks and months ahead as the stock works off the range lows. I would avoid the stock on a break under $250 support, though.

LULU: Trading Range Holding Firm

The Bottom Line

I see shares of LULU as attractive here ahead of earnings. With strong EPS growth and a below-average valuation versus its history, the stock is a better buy today than it has been over the past few years. Keep your eye on the charts for important support and resistance zones.