Amid unprecedented volatility this year with rapid interest rate increases and a sudden banking panic, investors have understandably reined in their risk appetites and leaned in toward larger, safer stocks. Companies that have demonstrated strong bottom-line growth and operating leverage have been rewarded with substantial YTD rallies.

In the software sector, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) stands out as one of these names. Up nearly 40% year to date, this firewall security software company has delivered tremendous growth at scale, significant margin expansion, and strong free cash flow. Though certainly not immune to macro pressures, the company's revenue deceleration seems to not be getting any worse, and the company is taking advantage of the likely incoming recession to rationalize its cost structure.

Great performance, but at an equally rich price: best to wait on the sidelines

I continue to prefer observing Palo Alto Networks on the sidelines and am neutral on PANW stock. I view the company as a relatively balanced mix of strong fundamentals, but at a very high price (in a market that has decimated many smaller-cap tech stocks to bargain-basement valuation levels).

On the bright side for Palo Alto Networks:

Terrific growth at scale. Palo Alto Networks continues to grow revenue and billings at a high-20s pace, which is no easy feat for a company that has reached roughly $7 billion in annual revenue. It has moved beyond its classic firewall products into more modern cloud-oriented "next gen" security products, and is building up a strong ARR base by selling products on subscription.

Security will never go out of fashion, especially with heightened public attention over cybersecurity and privacy concerns. As one of the best-in-breed brands in the space, Palo Alto Networks will continue to benefit from growing mindshare in the CIO suite.

This all being said, however, Palo Alto Networks is far from cheap - and in today's market, I'm inclined to believe that bargain-hunting will produce the best results over a 12-month timeframe even if we have to stomach some near-term volatility.

At current share prices near $192, Palo Alto Networks trades at a giant market cap of $57.96 billion. After we net off the $6.17 billion of cash and $3.68 billion of debt on Palo Alto Networks' most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $55.47 billion.

For the next fiscal year FY24 (which for Palo Alto Networks is the year ending in June 2024), Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $8.36 billion for the company, representing 22% y/y growth, and $4.68 in pro forma EPS (+17% y/y). And if we assume Palo Alto Networks can hold its FY23 FCF margin guidance of 37% into FY24, FY24 FCF would be roughly $3.09 billion.

This puts Palo Alto Networks' valuation multiples at:

6.6x EV/FY24 revenue

18.0x EV/FY24 FCF

40x FY24 P/E

In other words, I don't view much margin of safety in Palo Alto Networks' valuation when high interest rates have caused severe multiples deflation in other tech stocks. I'd prefer to wait for Palo Alto Networks to fall to a ~14x FY24 FCF multiple - representing a $152 price target and ~20% downside from current levels - before buying in with confidence.

The bottom line here: I'm keeping Palo Alto Networks on my watch list, but I'm not rushing in to buy just yet - especially with so many more attractive value software stocks in the market today.

Q2 download

This being said, we do have to acknowledge that Palo Alto Networks has turned out impressive fundamental performance in recent quarters. The company's fiscal Q2 (December quarter) earnings summary is shown below:

Palo Alto Networks Q2 results (Palo Alto Networks Q2 earnings release)

Revenue grew 26% y/y to $1.66 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Impressively, Palo Alto Networks' revenue accelerated slightly from 25% y/y growth in Q1 - which stands out in a period that most software companies have reported sharp deceleration.

Palo Alto Networks Q2 key metrics (Palo Alto Networks Q2 earnings deck)

And though Palo Alto Networks' billings growth did decelerate to 27% y/y growth in Q1, the fact that billings did not decelerate further in Q2 suggests that the company should be able to maintain a mid-20s growth pace going forward. Palo Alto Networks also added $221 million in ARR for its next-gen security platform, building the ARR base up 63% y/y.

The company is noting some pressure from the macro environment, but it's seeing deals get delayed or cut down in size rather than outright cancelled. Per CEO Nikesh Arora's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

I know many of you are wondering about the macro environment, so I want to start with an update there. There's clearly a tougher macro emerging out there as the Fed continues on its crusade to tame inflation. The changing macro is clearly making business leaders more cautious. Some of our customers are seeing signs of a slight slowdown while others are less impacted. I, however, feel that we're not done yet. And while not expecting shocks, I do think we will see more cautious activity over the next few quarters. Clearly, caution is abundant, driving more scrutiny, making customers demand more value from their partners. We've seen some projects get delayed or descoped, non-canceled while most continue on track. We've always maintained that we expect cybersecurity to be resilient, and we continue to see evidence of that. On the large deal front, this behavior is definitely widespread. For us, this has meant we need to get ahead of this and work closely with our CIO and CSO partners. Not just that, it's creating more conversations around payment terms, discounts and scope of deal with purchasing teams, something we've been working with our customers on as well. I'm delighted that based on our field teams getting ahead of this problem, earlier this quarter, we did not see any major deals slip from the quarter. Our deal cadence quality was consistent with the same quarter last year. On an equally positive note, this environment drives the need for consolidation, not just to generate clear security outcomes, but also to reduce the security vendor sprawl that has been prevalent in our customers' infrastructure and the need for a long-term security strategy based on total cost of ownership and value. We feel fortunate that with our portfolio, we are best positioned to deliver this to our customers."

The company translated top-line outperformance into solid profitability gains as well. Pro forma operating margins grew 150bps y/y to 75.5%, driven by a more favorable software revenue mix. The company also noted easing supply chain hardware costs relative to the prior quarter.

Pro forma operating income, meanwhile, grew 55% y/y to $377 million, with margins rising 440bps to 22.8%. Though the company has avoided mass layoffs that have become common in the tech sector, the company is dramatically slowing down its pace of headcount growth to allow for meaningful operating margin expansion. It raised its full-year FY23 operating margin guidance to 21.5-22.0%, 200bps higher than in its prior outlook.

Key takeaways

High quality for a high price - that's exactly what Palo Alto Networks is right now. At the moment, I prefer bargain-hunting (some stocks I am doubling down on include Palantir (PLTR), DocuSign (DOCU), Twilio (TWLO), and Domo (DOMO)) to leaning too heavily on safety net plays like Palo Alto Networks. Keep this on the watchlist and wait for the key $150-$155 level before jumping back in.