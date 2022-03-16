APCortizasJr

Earnings of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will likely increase this year on the back of a lagged effect of last year's rate hikes on the net interest margin. Further, subdued loan growth will support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Cambridge Bancorp to report earnings of $8.29 per share for 2023, up 14% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I've only slightly decreased my earnings estimate for this year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Cambridge Bancorp.

Loan Growth Likely to Drop to Low-to-Mid-Single-Digit Range

The loan portfolio grew by 12% in the fourth quarter thanks to the acquisition of Northmark Bank as well as strong organic growth. Loan growth will slow down this year as borrowing costs are much higher now. Residential mortgage loans are highly dependent on mortgage rates; therefore, this segment will likely remain lackluster in 2023. Residential loans make up 41% of total loans; hence, the slowdown in this segment will have a large effect on the total loan growth. On the plus side, the house price index for Massachusetts has flattened recently, which is good news for housing affordability in Cambridge Bancorp’s main market.

Data by YCharts

Further, the outlook for commercial loans remains positive as the unemployment rate is persistently at a low level. Cambridge Bancorp mostly operates in Massachusetts with some presence in New Hampshire. As seen below, both states currently have very low unemployment rates when compared to their respective histories.

Data by YCharts

The management mentioned in the conference call that it is expecting loan growth to be between 0% to 5% this year. Considering the factors given above and management’s guidance, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 4% in 2023. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 1,543 2,209 3,118 3,285 4,025 4,189 Growth of Net Loans 15.5% 43.1% 41.2% 5.4% 22.5% 4.1% Other Earning Assets 451 400 492 1,176 1,205 1,242 Deposits 1,811 2,359 3,403 4,331 4,815 5,011 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 93 136 33 17 133 137 Common equity 167 287 402 438 518 561 Book Value Per Share ($) 40.8 61.5 63.3 62.6 66.2 71.8 Tangible BVPS ($) 40.7 54.1 54.7 54.8 57.0 62.6 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Margin to Fare Better in 2023

Cambridge Bancorp's net interest margin grew by 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022, which isn't bad considering the balance sheet positioning. The company's loans and deposits are positioned in such a manner that deposit re-pricing and loan re-pricing almost cancel each other out in the first year of rate hikes. However, in the second year, loan re-pricing can overtake deposit re-pricing. The results of the management’s rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing show that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates can increase the net interest income by just 0.4% in the first year and then by 12.8% in the second year of the rate hike.

As the first rate hike in the current up-rate cycle was on March 16, 2022, we're now in the second year of the cycle. Therefore, from the second quarter of 2023 onwards we can expect to see the margin significantly benefit from last March's rate hike.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to grow by 25 basis points in 2023, after falling by 20 basis points in 2022.

Expecting Earnings to Grow by 14%

The anticipated margin expansion and loan growth discussed above will drive earnings this year. On the other hand, inflation-driven growth of operating expenses will restrict the bottom line’s growth. Overall, I'm expecting Cambridge Bancorp to report earnings of $8.29 per share for 2023, up 14% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 64 79 120 128 143 179 Provision for loan losses 2 3 18 (1) 4 4 Non-interest income 33 36 40 44 43 41 Non-interest expense 64 78 98 100 110 127 Net income - Common Sh. 24 25 32 54 53 65 EPS - Diluted ($) 5.77 5.37 5.03 7.69 7.30 8.29 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report on Cambridge Bancorp, I estimated earnings of $8.49 per share for 2023. I've tweaked almost all line items following the fourth quarter’s results, which were mostly in line with my expectations. As I haven't made any big changes, my updated estimate is close to my previous estimate.

Risks Appear Relatively Low

Cambridge Bancorp's risk level appears low despite the ongoing banking sector crisis due to the following reasons.

The gross unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities portfolio was only $28.6 million at the end of December 2022, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. To put this number in perspective, $28.6 million is just 6% of the equity outstanding at the end of last year and around half of the net income reported for 2022. In case there is a deposit run à la SVB Financial Group’s (SIVB) case, and Cambridge sells its securities portfolio, then the unrealized losses will turn into realized losses. However, this extreme case doesn't worry me because the hit will be only half of earnings and just 6% of equity. Cambridge doesn't have exposure to risky asset classes, including crypto assets, digital tokens, or venture capital, unlike the U.S. banks that have failed so far (Signature Bank (SBNY), Silvergate Capital ( SI ), The company appears more than just well-capitalized. It reported a total capital ratio of 13.52% for the end of December 2022, which is much higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.50%.

High Total Expected Return Justifies a Buy Rating

Cambridge Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 4.0% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.67 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 32% for 2023, which is below the five-year average of 39%. Therefore, the dividend appears secure.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Cambridge Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.38x in the past, as shown below.

FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 54.7 54.8 57.0 Average Market Price ($) 60.3 84.8 84.5 Historical P/TB 1.10x 1.55x 1.48x 1.38x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $62.6 gives a target price of $86.2 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 29.4% upside from the March 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.18x 1.28x 1.38x 1.48x 1.58x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 62.6 62.6 62.6 62.6 62.6 Target Price ($) 73.7 80.0 86.2 92.5 98.8 Market Price ($) 66.7 66.7 66.7 66.7 66.7 Upside/(Downside) 10.6% 20.0% 29.4% 38.8% 48.2% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.5x in the past, as shown below.

FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 5.03 7.69 7.30 Average Market Price ($) 60.3 84.8 84.5 Historical P/E 12.0x 11.0x 11.6x 11.5x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $8.29 gives a target price of $95.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 43.4% upside from the March 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 9.5x 10.5x 11.5x 12.5x 13.5x EPS 2023 ($) 8.29 8.29 8.29 8.29 8.29 Target Price ($) 79.0 87.3 95.6 103.9 112.2 Market Price ($) 66.7 66.7 66.7 66.7 66.7 Upside/(Downside) 18.5% 31.0% 43.4% 55.8% 68.3% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $90.9, which implies a 36.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 40.4%. Hence, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Cambridge Bancorp.