Gama5/iStock via Getty Images

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Dr. Julie Holland is a psychiatrist/psychopharmacologist and author of Weekends at Bellevue, Good Chemistry: The Science of Connection, From Soul to Psychedelics and editor of The Pot Book and Ecstasy: The Complete Guide. (Both books are non-profit projects that help fund clinical therapeutic research.) A medical advisor to MAPS, Dr. Holland was also a medical monitor for several clinical studies examining the efficacy of using MDMA-assisted psychotherapy or cannabis.

3:30 - Why cannabis is a psychedelic

6:00 - Involvement with MAPS; drugs and medicine

11:00 - The biggest risk in psychedelic treatment

14:30 - Placebos and psychedelics

23:00 - Investing in the space, advising psychedelic VC fund

29:00 - Psychedelics even more bi-partisan than cannabis, huge for veteran communities and health care professionals

35:00 - Humans' relationship with psychedelics

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Dr. Holland, welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's great to have you on the show.

Julie Holland: Thanks for inviting me. I'm happy to be here.

RS: Well, thanks for making the time. Well, you were just talking about a myriad of things that you're into. But in terms of the focus of this podcast, cannabis, psychedelics, and kind of what's going on in the field, we're at South by Southwest. You're talking about it -- you're talking about it in the world outside of South by Southwest. Can you tell listeners where you're coming from, your background, all the various things that you've accomplished thus far?

JH: Well, I guess where I'm coming from, the first thing I would say is that I really believe that cannabis is a psychedelic. That it belongs in that group, especially if you take the term psychedelic, literally as mind manifesting. When you get high, you sort of see your thoughts differently. You can get a bigger perspective sometimes on how your life is going. So -- and pharmacologically, if you take enough THC, you are going to eventually tickle that sort of psychedelic receptor, that serotonin 2A receptor that everyone's talking about.

So there's -- so I don't want to get too wonky, but I'll just say one more thing about the pharmacology, which is that the two receptors, the cannabinoid receptor, which is CB1, and the psychedelic receptor, which is Serotonin 2A, they actually sort of marry each other. They form a pair. It's called the dimer. So it's never really as simple as one drug and one receptor. And because I think cannabis is sort of a minor league psychedelic, not a classical one, like LSD or psilocybin, it still sort of deserves a place at that table.

So whenever I talk about psychedelics, I always include cannabis. My husband likes to call it the people's psychedelic. It's much more available. You can grow it yourself, although I would make a case that you can also grow mushrooms yourself, which maybe is -- would also be the people's psychedelic. So South By just started having a psychedelic track last year, and this year is the second year. And I think they started having a cannabis track maybe two or three years ago. So it's a -- there's a great crowd down here.

RS: Yeah, yeah. I think so too. It's been really fun. I've been to a number of like cannabis-focused conferences and smaller psychedelic conferences. But I feel like this is really a great conference in terms of the diversity of people in those fields. And you can really talk to a large swath of people who are really kind of making waves in the industry. It's been really fascinating for me to listen and to talk, and I've really enjoyed it.

Can you talk about -- God, there's so many things I want to ask you. Honestly, it's hard for me to get it all together. But I guess one of the places I wanted to start is also your relationship with MAPS, and how you how you foster that.

JH: So when I was an undergrad, I went to University of Pennsylvania. And there was this one summer where I was taking extra classes, because I was pre-med. And I was pretty sure I was going to be a psychiatrist. And I started hearing about this new drug that therapists were giving their clients to sort of catalyze the experience and have a more deeper and more efficient psychotherapy experience. So here I am, a drug user, and all of a sudden…

RS: Do you -- can I pick at that for a second? Do you consider it a drug or a medicine, as like as a medical professional.

JH: For MDMA, I think there the line is pretty much blurred at this point. And it's like spices and drugs is sort of another blurred line. But there are lots of things that are psychoactive. And there are lots of drugs of quote, abuse that can absolutely be used medically. And there are also medical prescriptions that can absolutely be used recreationally. So it's -- to me it is a bit splitting hairs.

But when I was -- so I was at Penn and I was actually living in a castle. This is a place called -- yes, as one does when they're like in their young…

RS: As one does.

JH: Just like running around Penn's campus barefoot, wearing little sun dresses. The building was called the castle, and it did have turrets. It looked like a castle and that's where I was for the summer. And I started hearing about this drug that was being used in therapy and I ended up getting in touch with anybody that I could about this. I actually had -- back then you had to pay for long distance calls but somebody had left their phone on in the castle over the summer, silly. So I could just call anybody. I got to be friends with Rick Doblin over the phone. I just called…

RS: You just cold-called them all day?

JH: …so many people, I can't tell you. Like a dozen people. And what's funny is I ended up editing a book called Ecstasy: The Complete Guide. And almost everybody that I cold called, wrote a chapter for that book. I assigned them a chapter basically. So

RS: Because it was such, like a burgeoning industry, and people just wanted to get out there.

JH: First of all, I was a 20 something, very fascinated by drugs and had basically tried as many as I could have and this was a new one. So I was excited personally. I was like, oh, a new drug, that's great. Oh people are calling it ecstasy, might feel pretty good. So I got very interested. So Rick ended up coming to -- we had a little sleepover at the castle. And one of the things I'm really most proud of in my personal life and professional life is that I did not sleep with him, because that was kind of -- when you're in college and like it doesn't -- it didn't matter so much. So anyway, thank goodness.

So we've been friends for 30 plus years. And so I've always been involved with MAPS since before MAPS existed. So and MAPS is a Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies. So for a long time, I was a medical monitor, once I went to med school, and did my psychiatric residency and got to a place where it would be appropriate, I was a medical monitor for a lot of their studies. Especially the studies where the person that would be their medical monitor was a Principal Investigator. You can't be both. You need an outside physician to assure safety of the protocol.

And I really loved that job, medical monitor, because whenever something would come up, we -- the principal investigator, and I would really put our heads together and figure out what happened? What does this mean? How do we need to report this? So I care deeply about drug safety. I am a harm reductionist. And back when I was at Penn, I mean, I was -- that was just when HIV was being discovered. And this idea of giving everyone condoms or giving everyone clean needles was so crazy.

I mean, like people -- I got an F on a paper or things like that, because like you couldn't talk about that then. And now it's just like, thank god, harm reduction. Everyone understands that it makes sense. Anyway, that's a bit of an aside.

So I sort of been a medical monitor for MAPS. And now I'm actually their Medical Advisor, because they have a slew of medical monitors. And the bigger MAPS got, the less fun it was to do this job, the more paperwork and meetings and things you have to do and job trainings and all that. I run -- I have a private practice in psychiatry. I have hundreds of patients that I take care of, on my own personally, solo private practice. So I can only do so much other work.

But I'm a champion of MAPS. I've known Rick a long time. He's a -- we can have a podcast talking about Rick. He's a complicated person. And one of the things I want to talk about in terms of psychedelics, and harm reduction is that there are risks inherent in any psychotherapy. And honestly going to a dentist or a chiropractor or a priest, that sometimes people have boundary transgressions and behave inappropriately, or are sexual predators.

These people exist and -- I mean, I've had patients been molested by their pediatricians, by their swim coaches. It doesn't matter. It's everywhere. It's also in the psychedelic community. It's in the underground community. It's in the research community. It's in the retreat community, and we have to talk about it. We really -- it's become the sort of front and center thing for me. Like if we're going to talk about risks, physiologically, psychedelics are not particularly harmful. They don't hurt your kidneys, or your liver or your brain. They're not particularly damaging.

It's really more about behavioral toxicity. People are in a very vulnerable state, very suggestible state. When I think about behavioral toxicity, the example I would give is like, if you're crossing the street, and the traffic lights are so beautiful to you that you are entranced and you get hit by a taxi, because you're tripping. That's behavioral toxicity. The drug didn't hurt you, but your behavior did.

So -- and then there's, I don't know, wherever behavioral toxicity and toxic masculinity meet, we've got issues of people, typically man, but not always, sexually abusing their clients, or even just having sex with their clients. You have to choose at the very beginning, is this person going to be a client or not? And if they are a client, then the number one rule is that you can't have sex with them really. That's how it is. I'm happy to say that in my job as a psychiatrist, I've never had sex with my patients.

It's rule number one. Like, at least don't do that. So we really -- we have to talk about it because it's happening.

RS: You're the second person that I've talked to in two days that has said that that's the biggest risk to the industry, what's happening in terms of the abuse from the practitioners, from the therapists. I'll put that in quotation marks for anyone…

JH: The joking way I say it, and it's no joke, but I call it, shamans behaving badly. I mean, these are people who say they are gurus, or who say they have training, or who say that they can connect you to -- I mean, we had a situation in New York City where one of those sorts of abuses was it was somebody who -- like if you're, let's say you're a graduate student, or you're graduating college and you want to do -- you want to get into psychedelics and somebody's like, I can help you get into this field. I know the people. I know who's doing the research. I'm affiliated. That's another weird kind of abuse of power that ends up being a sexual thing.

And then this idea that the men will say to these young women, like part of your spiritual healing is your sexual healing. And you need to be sort of, such as breaking open the head. It's breaking open all of you. And like, really gross skeezy things of this nature. So yeah, it has to be talked about. It's not pretty. It shouldn't -- this is not a house of cards. The psychedelic, really good, double blind placebo controlled as much as you can have a placebo with psychedelics, like these have been rigorous clinical trials with really strong data. That FDA is going to have a hard time refuting.

The studies are done well. They're peer reviewed. They've got powerful data. So these will be FDA approved medicines. So I don't think it's like a house of cards, that if we start talking about some of the risks, the whole thing is going to fall down.

RS: So let me ask you, there's two places I want to go from just that question. And there's still places I want to go from before. So in terms of the placebo issue, this is an issue that it's nearly impossible to set a placebo for psilocybin, and a lot of psychedelics. From a medical perspective, how do you navigate that? Because I was also hearing yesterday that for the people that think that they've taken psilocybin, and they think it doesn't work, because that they -- and then it affects them like they have suicidal ideation.

JH: I love placebo response. First of all, it's a real thing. You can even tell somebody, you're giving them a sugar pill, and they can still have a response. So like placebos are fascinating. And it's important in research that you have one variable. So everybody goes to the same therapy. Some people get MDMA, some people don't. But the issue, I mean, first of all, I've been saying for years, one thing they should do is just dilate everybody's pupils.

If everybody got the same eye drops, they would at least have those big basketball pupils that make them look like they're tripping. It would help the clinicians, the researchers, I think. Sometimes we give niacin, because it creates sort of like an all body heat and a flush, and you feel kind of itchy. And so the person thinks that something is happening to them.

However, psychedelics don't make you flushed, red or itchy. And as soon as the patient -- the research subjects start saying these things, the clinicians know that it's probably placebo. Also if you've ever tripped before, and you sit talking to therapists for eight hours without tripping, you know, you're not tripping. I mean, who are we kidding with this placebo.

On the other hand, Charles Grob did a placebo MDMA study and had at least one person, I think, maybe even two. But I know for sure one person who had like a huge panic attack, anxiety reaction, pulled out of the study, didn't like the way the drug felt. It was placebo. I talked to a researcher who had never had MDMA before, had very intense psychotherapy session. Everybody, including the therapist thought that he got the study drug. And then he came back a few weeks later assuming he would get placebo, and started to have that little creepy feeling in the top of his scalp and realized, oh no that last time was placebo. Everybody was fooled.

So if you've never had the drug, then I think maybe you could make a case that you wouldn't know the difference. But in general, it's just something we have to do, because that's how you do FDA-approved trials. And these medicines are different from any other medicines that have ever been FDA approved. One of the things they wanted MAPS to do was to prove that there's no withdrawal syndrome with MDMA. And we're like, you don't take it every day. Why do we have to show withdrawal? It's like they don't even have protocols for how to do this.

And this is one of those situations, what did they say like you're building the plane when you're flying it, or you're laying down railroad tracks as the train is behind you? It's one of those situations, where we don't know how it's going to work. And once FDA -- just because FDA approves it, then they have to do something called REMS, which is this complicated, negotiation to mitigate the risks. What do we have to do? Who's going to get it? How is it going to be delivered? What are going to be the rules around it?

Same thing up in Oregon, right? They've approved this idea in Oregon of psilocybin-assisted therapy. Okay, but how are you going to do it? Who's going to be allowed to do it? What are the rules? What if somebody wants to get up and leave in the middle of a session? How are you going to prevent them from doing that? Like there's so many questions about risk.

RS: What would you say, something else that we've been talking about on the show has been this notion of -- like the importance of the service providers, as a real connection to the therapy, the drug, whatever, that whatever psychedelic that they're taking, that if they have a good service provider, that the patient is much more attached to that person, as opposed to the specific psychedelic? Would you cosign that?

JH: No, I think that is really important. And I think one of the things we're really trying to focus on now, not just MAPS, but I think a lot of other people are talking about this. And it's -- thank God, it's not just lip service. But the people who really need this therapy the most, MDMA-assisted therapy, psilocybin-assisted therapy. The people who are the most traumatized, most depressed, are those people who are living in poverty and who are marginalized and who are often oppressed. And by systemic racism, they are often people of color, they are indigenous people.

So right now a lot of the clinicians, a lot of the talking heads, a lot of the people who go to the retreats, they are rich white people, and you have to have clinicians and peer support, and integration support and therapists, that feel like your people. So it's really crucial that we train people of color, and people from marginalized communities and people from indigenous communities. And also we always need to acknowledge and sort of stand on the shoulders of the indigenous practices of a lot of these medicines before FDA approval came along.

I mean, not MDMA but pretty much everything that we're talking about. Certainly, the mescaline and peyote. And by the way peyote is really scarce. And I recommend synthetic mescaline or San Pedro, which goes much more quickly. And psilocybin, of course, has a long history in indigenous practices, as does peyote, as does Ayahuasca.

On the other hand, there -- you can make a case for doing group work, where you don't necessarily have indigenous practices. You can have something more akin to like group therapy, or a small party. I mean the truth is that most people, the way they take these drugs, 99% of the people, if they're taking psilocybin or MDMA aren't really going to be doing in a clinical setting. At least that's currently the situation, right? They don't have two people sitting next to them, helping them process their trauma. A lot of people do this alone, or with one person or with a small group.

Some people go out in nature and take their drugs and sort of commune that way. I used to -- I used to like to take things with a notebook and a pen. I had writing to do. I had sort of -- that was how I would figure things out. So there's this whole weird gray area now where it's not legal. Everybody wants to do it now. I get calls all the time. I could totally make a living, just referring people for underground therapy, because everybody wants it now. They don't want to wait till it's legal. And there are underground therapists who are doing it now, who don't want to wait till it's legal. So I hope things happen quickly.

On the other hand, things need to be built well. I mean, everyone's looking at Oregon and then to Colorado to see how they're going to do the implementation, right? The idea is great, but how are you going to implement it?

RS: We had Payton Nyquvest from Numinus on, and that's kind of their business model, is training service providers and making it a really nice standard of care. Would you say looking at the industry that that's like a strong choice to make in terms of picking your spot in the psychedelics field?

JH: Well, if we're going to talk about industry, you're always going to be balancing sort of capitalism and greed. And I'm a lefty. I'm like a pinko lefty, for sure. I'm very much communalist and a socialist, and I want everybody to get what they need. And I want people who have more to give more. So there is this balancing of greed with sort of caution and safety. I mean, that -- and that is why we have FDA. The whole point of Food and Drug Administration is to say that this is safe and effective. Then you have to prove it's cost effective.

And that's why a lot of people are talking about group therapy now as opposed to clinicians, one client, which is not going to make anybody any money. I like the idea of group therapy. I think if you have six or eight people as a cohort together, you can prep them together. You can do some work individually, some work as a group. It's great for them to have peer support when they're going through things. There are confidentiality issues that everybody would have to waive. It's a new paradigm. It's all really new.

But I like Numinus as a company. I advise Palo Santo, which is a VC, like a Psychedelic Hedge Fund, basically. And they have been really smart about who they invest in. And I really feel like they have good sort of hearts and consciences, which is why I'm working with them. But it is this constant thing that you have to figure out how you're going to make money. And then there's the whole patent argument. People, anybody who's ever just eaten a dried mushroom or smoked pot that they grew, gets angry at the patent idea. These are things that San Pedro, easy and -- easy cactus to grow. If you can make it yourself it's a very sort of democratizing way.

It's subversive, honestly. Psychedelics are subversive, cannabis is subversive. You don't really need your doctor. You don't need the pharmacist, you don't need big pharma. So there's a lot of different companies that are starting up. Some are imploding, some are eating each other. Some are acting unconscionably. In medicine, growth, like unrestricted growth, growth at any cost, where growth is the goal, and it has no guardrails on it that's what we call cancer. Like that'll kill you.

So I worry some of the capitalist models, people are going to lose money. I mean, we just saw a bank fold yesterday, which is actually really terrifying, because there's a lot of good companies in the psychedelic space who may have just like lost half or all their money. So it's pretty terrifying. And we've just -- we've seen, I mean, Synthesis just folded, which was really surprising. So companies are imploding, conferences are imploding. People are getting canceled. Greed is getting in the way, anti-competitive practices are happening around patents, which is very aggravating.

Psychedelics teach us that like, we're all one, we're all interconnected. And there's enough for everybody and love is the answer. But then you have companies playing by capitalist rules. So it's a bit of a -- it's an oxymoron, I guess. It's just like putting these two things together that really don't work. It's like conscious capitalism. I mean, that's -- I guess that's the goal.

RS: Yeah. I mean, when you were describing growth at all costs, and you said that it's a cancer I was like, that's the cannabis just straight. I mean, it's like all this focus on growth. And now people are like, oh, wait, we need cash. Oh, wait, we need this. And I thought there were fine lines to straddle in the cannabis industry. I don't feel like they're even close to the fine lines that are happening in psychedelics.

JH: I'm so frustrated with the cannabis industry. So it was not a pivot for me. As I said, I really feel like, cannabis is a psychedelic, but I've been sort of just in -- soaking in drugs and drug culture since I was a teenager. But luckily, because I was smart, I went to a good college and went to med school and became a doctor. But my first book was about was about MDMA called Ecstasy: The Complete Guide. I'm doing Jazz Hands. Ecstasy: The Complete Guide, and still absolutely accurate information even there, even though it came out in 2001.

But another book that I did was -- is called The Pot Book. And it's the complete guide to cannabis. So I feel like I am a cannabis expert, like from the inside out, from a long time running. And I also advise a cannabis hedge fund, different company, same sort of VC idea. And it's been really hard for them to make money, and I feel terrible for them. They're such good people. It's CB1 investments. And they -- I also like, invested in a lot of companies that I thought would do well. And I was hey, I have to wait, because I'm -- I don't want to sell obviously, because they're very low. And also because I still believe in company. So I just have to be patient.

The one thing I will say that I really -- I did time well, as long as we're talking about cannabis investments, is that many, many, many years ago, I was at a party and talked to some people who were just starting with GW Pharma. And they were like, you should buy some stock. And the only other stock I'd ever bought was when I heard about Pfizer making the boner pills. I was like, I'm going to buy some of that stock. So I did buy GW. I wish I bought it when I first heard. But it was it was like a British stock and I didn't know how. I mean, I wish I'd really bought it when it was over there.

But anyway, that was one cannabis suck I managed to make money off of. But in general, I own a handful of losing at the moment cannabis and psychedelic stuff.

RS: You're in good company.

JH: Yeah. And I'm just trying to be patient because I believe -- I'm not going to say I believe that all these things are going to make money. But I do believe in them as medicines,

RS: I would say the same thing. And patience is key. We espouse that all the time, because it's a -- yeah, it's a long timeline. It's not as promising as we thought 2020 was, in terms of all these things happening. It's like the world doesn't work like that, typically. And even when it does, it usually returns back to center. And that's what we're navigating today.

JH: Yeah, we're all waiting for Safe Banking, which is boring to talk about. But it's like -- it's one of those boring, but important thing.

RS: It's also frustrating at this point, because there's so many empty promises and BS around it.

JH: I know. I totally feel like that Lucy taking the football away from Charlie Brown, like…

RS: Great, my…

JH: I absolutely feel like that. As a matter of fact, there was -- when New York was going to go legal, and they kept changing their mind. They kept announcing on April 1, and I'm like, this is not a coincidence. They are fucking with us. So yeah, it's been hard. But it's all about like -- especially now, like there's so few bipartisan issues, but the thing that's fascinating is that psychedelics has turned out to be even more bipartisan than cannabis.

So I mean, veterans are really benefiting from pretty much any psychedelic you can think of. I mean we've got lots of veterans in the MDMA PTSD protocol, who've done really, really well, and they have had good experiences with Ayahuasca and psilocybin and veterans are absolutely, one of the few kind of bipartisan issues. It kind of reminds me of, this will probably sound crass, but maybe I'm crass sometimes.

One of the things that really helped cannabis be accepted as a medicine, I was seeing -- was sort of seeing the CNN. I'm actually really proud of my work with CNN because I taught Sanjay Gupta's producer and Sanjay about CBD back in the day. And they interviewed me for like an hour and they kept using pieces of it different times. And I was really proud of that I had an impact because I think that CNN, Sanjay Gupta, CBD, Charlotte Figi, seizing two year old babies, really got everybody paying attention. And I kind of feel like the vet. You want your terrible soundbite, the veterans are all seizing babies. Okay, I said it.

RS: Cancel Julie Holland.

JH: And the other thing is first responders. I spent nine years running in a psychiatric emergency room at Bellevue Hospital, which was the most psychedelic job you're going to have as a doctor and I loved it. And it was a lot like tripping. I mean, it was like 15, 16 hour trip and you didn't quite know what was going to happen during it. But you were going to come through the other side. And you'd be a little bit changed, but like, physically, you probably be okay. But while I was at Bellevue, I interfaced a lot with NYPD and EMS, and a group of people called ESU, Emergency Services Unit, which is basically when the police call 911, they call ESU.

And these are good guys. But these are traumatized, guys. I mean, one of the reasons that they end up being firefighters and police is that they've had trauma. They've experienced things where they felt powerless, and they want to take control. So coming into the force, they have trauma. And then they experience all kinds of terrible trauma being a first responder. You see I mean, even working at Bellevue was just traumatic, because you see how bad people can get and how low and how sick and how crazy and how vulnerable.

So these first responders are really traumatized. So I'm particularly interested in the work with first responders as actually today at South by Southwest, there's going to be a panel at 2:30. Not that you'll hear this podcast before about psychedelics and first responders. So that's really interesting. So and that again, is a bipartisan issue.

RS: There was also a talk yesterday about kind of like doctors having such a tough time navigating being a doctor.

JH: Right. So to me, doctors are kind of first responders too, like they're on the front lines. They're dealing with like, the things that nobody wants to think about or deal with. And actually there is -- it's just been put on hold for a little while because we're having, I think, funding issues but there is a study looking at MDMA in traumatized healthcare providers that is going to happen in New York City and I'm helping to sort of grandmother do that along. I'm like a midwife.

RS: You are everywhere.

JH: I'm a godmother. So one of the one of the things I do -- NYU's got a huge psychedelic research center, that I was instrumental in starting that. I spoke with all the people who were interested in and helped get them together. I got permission. I got them their original funding. I'm no longer affiliated with NYU. And I can tell you a funny story about why.

RS: Tell me. I'm an alumni.

JH: So I was on a show hosted by Bill O'Reilly on Fox, which is pretty much the only time I've ever been on Fox. But it was Bill O'Reilly and he wanted to talk about drugs. Sure, I'll go talk about drugs. On that show I said two things which are true, which was that I thought that Ayahuasca and psilocybin could be therapeutic. Because of that, the wheels started turning in me no longer having a faculty affiliation at NYU.

RS: What. So what year was this, 1800?

JH: Exactly. I mean, well, this is -- this will just sound terrible. But my timing has always been just like a little ahead, like 1985. That was all -- I was all about condoms and clean needles, like -- and it was just like, you're a crazy person. So and then in 1990, well, I mean the first time I had MDMA was 1985. And I became convinced that it could be really helpful in the treatment of people with schizophrenia. And it's 30 years later, and we still have not done those studies. But I am very happy to report, I'm still alive to see that now. There are two competing studies, East Coast, West Coast. It's like a Biggie Tupac thing. It's just like Biggie Tupac only it's with schizophrenia in MDMA research.

So anyway, there I'm making sure actually, everybody cooperates and collaborates, because I just think that research competition is ridiculous. First of all, if you can collaborate, you have more power, because you have more data. And if you do the same outcome measures and use the same amount of drug you have, you have more power in your study. So I'm all about collaborating. It's yet another reason why we should have single payer healthcare in America not to go too far afield, but you can pull the data and you it's so much more efficient. We're not really about efficiency here in the healthcare delivery world.

RS: So in terms of the recreational side of psychedelics, but there's a lot of talk in the investing community that that's either years off, or perhaps not even a real part of the industry, that it's always going to be service providers providing these psychedelics. And then there's going to be a few people may be growing mushrooms at home. Look, first of all, I'm here to say publicly, it is really not hard to grow your own mushrooms, full stop.

It is also not really that hard to get San Pedro powder, if you want to micro dose mescaline. I just ask people to stay away from peyote. It is -- and it's also really easy to find Ayahuasca circles and things like you don't have to look that hard to find opportunities to use psychedelics recreationally. And I think, there is a track record of people sort of helpfully integrating psychedelics into their lifestyle. There's always going to be stories of people doing stupid things. And I don't think it's going to be either/or.

When I go to Amsterdam, and I get freedom fries, and they say, do you want ketchup or mayonnaise, I say both, because I want to make a proprietary blend of ketchup and mayonnaise for my French fries. And that's how they're perfect. And I feel the same way about recreational therapeutic. I think, first of all, recreation is therapeutic. I've been saying this since 1985. If you do something that feels good, and relaxes you or rejuvenates you, that already is therapeutic, and our bodies not to get too wonky again. But like when we're in fight or flight, there's no bodily repair, that's going to happen. The only time your body fixes itself is when you're in the parasympathetic which is when you are resting, relaxing, digesting your food. Maybe you're having sex. But mostly it's like a reparative state, the parasympathetic state. It's also when your social skills are best.

We're all snippy bitchy when we're in fight or flight. So I just wrote this book called good chemistry, about how to put yourself in the parasympathetic, how to get out of fight or flight and why it's so important that we do it. And cannabis does it reliably for most people. I'm sorry, if you happen to get anxious and panicky and feel terrible if you have cannabis, but the rest of us, it can put you into parasympathetic. So rest, digest, repair, not just bodily repair, social repair. It's when we trust, it's when we bond.

Humans are social primates. We are categorized, our species is categorized as obligatorily gregarious. We are supposed to be social or we won't survive. And the more isolated we are, the more disconnected we are, the more powerless we feel. It's bad for our bodies. It puts us in fight or flight.

And cannabis makes me feel connected and makes me feel connected to my body. It's a little bit of a heart opener for me. I can connect better with my partner, Jeremy. I feel much more connected to nature. And I know that psychedelics not only help with those connections, but they help you feel connected to like meaning, or the cosmos, or feeling like everything is connected. That is a profoundly parasympathetic state to be in, that state of awe and connection, it's really good for your body, it's good for your soul. And then you have the whole anti-inflammatory issue with cannabis and psychedelics.

Fight or flight as a pro-inflammatory state. You want anti-inflammatory food and anti-inflammatory activities like meditation and yoga and cannabis and psychedelics. Those are anti-inflammatory. Then you have the neuroplasticity issue, right? That you're actually -- it's not like this is your brain on drugs and the eggs are frying. It's that these drugs actually engender neural growth. They make more brain cells, and they make parts of brain cells connect with other brain cells, and psychedelics allow parts of your brain that don't usually communicate, to communicate fully, and they quiet the parts of your brain that never seem to shut up. So that does a lot.

RS: I would agree. It does a lot. It's -- yeah. Okay, I could keep you for another three hours, but I'm not going to do that to you. How would you sum up what you would share with investors and you can treat them like actual humans? How would you speak to that community in terms of you're coming from this perspective? What would you say to them?

JH: Yeah. Well, it's really tricky. There's a lot of things that are changing. I mean, in the cannabis industry right now, it does seem like there's a lot of mergers going on. I mean, are there companies I like? Am I allowed to name them?

RS: Yeah, go for it.

JH: I really -- I like Cresco, I like Curaleaf, I like Trulieve. I think those guys are all going to do pretty well eventually.

RS: What do you like about them, just on one leg?

JH: I know about Cresco a lot because my nephew is working with them. And I have a lot of respect for my nephew. And I hear a lot about the way the company does things and I like it. And sometimes it's just, I like their products. I love Bluebird Botanicals' CBD products, but I don't think they have any stock. If they did, I think I would probably buy some. I think their stuff works really well. There's a company called CV Sciences that makes an amazing topical extra strength CBD that I love.

I recommend CBD to my patients like crazy. I really -- it's something that I really think works and I know the anti-inflammatory effects are really important for my psychiatric patients who are anxious and depressed. But I guess it's a great time to buy. Everything is so cheap right now. It's like I love Marshalls and TJ Maxx, like I'm that kind of shopper. My fourth book, Moody Bitches.

RS: Greatest title ever.

JH: It's a book about how women were sort of like over pathologized, over-medicated and are just sort of naturally cyclical and emotional. And that's a good thing. So Moody Bitches sold for a ridiculous amount of money. It was like really -- it was one of the biggest advances of that year. And it was to me a big fuck you to NYU also, because like, oh, I'm not in your faculty. I just made a seven figure advance. So I guess living well is the best revenge. So anyway, but because it was such a high advance, and it sold like a not a huge amount, turns out people didn't want to walk around carrying books like Moody Bitches, like go figure.

RS: I'd walk around with it like a badge of pride.

JH: It's a great book.

RS: Especially after reading it.

JH: It was -- it has so much useful information. It didn't sell well. It was a drag. But because of that my like curating or whatever in the publishing industry was shit because what they do is they balance how much they paid you with how much you actually made. So I became a distressed stock. And my fifth book, that's how this publisher jokingly referred to me, that like, my stock price was low. But she thought it would go up. So my last book was Good Chemistry. And I did not get what I got for Moody Bitches. And that was sad.

But anyway, distressed stocks, I like bargains, I like bargain hunting. And I feel like now, both in the cannabis space and in the psychedelic space everything is a distressed stock. It's a great time to buy. It is if you have the money, it's I think you're going to have to figure out which horses to bet on. And it's hard to say who's going to succeed in making money. And that there's a couple of companies that people don't like in the psychedelic space, because they're all about patents and they're anti-competitive, blah, blah, blah. Those guys are probably going to make some money because they're playing the game the way it's played.

And the people who really want unity and collective consciousness and it's all about love and connection, they're going to be disappointed when those sorts of evil companies end up making money, but they probably will.

RS: Can I just ask what -- the one thing that I wanted, one of the things I really wanted to ask you, and you can answer for like a minute and a half because I know I'm taking you for a long time. Micro dosing.

JH: Yeah.

RS: What are your thoughts on like the rigorous research behind or lack of?

JH: First of all, I mean, there is the Stamets Stack and there has been research about the Stamets Stack and that is when you combine a micro dose of psilocybin with niacin and Lion's Mane. And that's something you should google and Paul Stamets just got a patent for that. And I think he should have. It is different than the three things separately. It really is its own unique thing. So I do believe in micro dosing, I have a lot of patients who micro dose I've had patients micro dose to get off their antidepressants.

There's two kinds of protocols. There's one where you take it every three or four days, which is basically based on Jim Fadiman's book, Psychedelic Explorer, Psychedelic Explorers Guide. Anyway there's the Fadiman protocol and there's the Stamets protocol. And Jim Fadiman is a sweetie and his book on micro dosing and macro dosing is great. Paul Stamets is protocols that you do five days on, two days off. I think people are more likely to really see results doing a five and two than taking one every three or four days.

So most of my patients, especially if they're trying to taper off their antidepressants, they're doing five and two. And I have a lot of patients like more than five or six times I've had my patients say to me, when I take a micro dose that's the way I want my antidepressant to feel. Why does my antidepressant feel like this? It's hard to argue with that. I mean, when I was an undergrad, I don't really like alcohol. I don't tolerate alcohol very well. If I have more than two or three drinks I puke, basically.

So what I would do before, I would go to a frat party or go out to a bar is I would just nibble like a stem of a mushroom. I didn't know what micro dosing was back then. But that's basically what I was doing. I would have a certain effervescence and playfulness all night at the bar while I was drinking water or seltzer. I would not throw up. I would not be hungover. I would not have the munchies. I mean it does for me, it cut my appetite a little bit. So I absolutely believe in micro dosing. I think it can be used for all kinds of reasons.

It's one of the things that you can do that you can just actually add on. If you're taking antidepressants, you can't have Ayahuasca, you can't have MDMA. There's questions about whether psilocybin is going to really work well for you to micro dose. But everyone seems to agree that it is safe to micro dose if you're on meds. So that already is nice. And ketamine also if you're on meds is an option. Lots, so many options.

RS: So many options, so much to discuss. I hope this is just part one of a conversation that you have with us. I enjoyed it so much. Thanks for taking the time for half. Thanks for not giving it away. I agree. It was lovely. Thank you very much. I really appreciate.

JH: All right. My pleasure.