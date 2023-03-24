Deutsche Bank $42 Trillion Derivatives Book: A Snowflake Away From Financial Meltdown?

Summary

  • Investors are fearful Deutsche Bank is the next domino to fall.
  • DB is a picture of rude health coming into this banking crisis.
  • Some point to worries around its EUR42 trillion derivatives book.
  • I believe the fears over the derivatives exposures are way overblown.
  • However, loss of confidence may trigger a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Serious Fraud Office Probe Deutsche Bank Over Securities Sales

Dan Kitwood

Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) share price has fallen sharply in the last trading sessions as financial contagion fears continued in the wake of the collapse of Credit Suisse (CS). There is clearly a lot of nervousness in the

