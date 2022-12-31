IGphotography

Here we are again. Simon Property Group's (NYSE:SPG) share price is back close to $100 with a dividend yield of 7%. In other words, I smell an opportunity. Since I already own a large core position in SPG, I am only adding to my position at depressed levels. Sure, there are many uncertainties right now, such as high inflation, high interest rates, a potential banking crisis, and the ongoing recovery from Covid, as well as the conflict in Ukraine. In general, I think we can all agree that the world is not in a good place right now. And this is somewhat reflected in SPG's share price, which has been under pressure, along with many other stocks as well as the REIT space in general. At this point, we need to take a step back and understand why Simon is different from its peers. I think we can agree that the retail apocalypse narrative, which reached its peak during the 2015-2020 period, was an exaggeration. Despite retail bankruptcies and ongoing pessimism, A-class malls have found a way to survive by maintaining high occupancy rates, high foot traffic, and record-breaking sales by tenants and retailers on a per square foot basis. In other words, malls are not dying. They are adapting to the new era, which is characterized by the "town center" concept, with more mixed-use elements, from gyms and restaurants to co-working spaces, and even hotels and residential complexes in underutilized parking lots, as well as an ever-increasing adoption of a more hybrid element, combining the traditional indoor mall with more outdoor areas. In other words, they are converting more and more into mixed-use real estate where the core retail area is now seen as a strength rather than a weakness.

As mentioned above, many retailers had to restructure, and Simon acquired several of them, including Nautica, Forever 21, Lucky Brand, Brooks Brothers, Aeropostale, and even JC Penney. Simon didn't do this out of charity; these retailers all had a common problem - carrying too much debt on their books, which ate up their operating profits in debt service payments. However, operating these retailers on a debt-free basis paints a completely different picture. So, Simon is not just a typical landlord. Simon's retail platform generates billions in sales, which arguably is not fully reflected in the current valuation. However, I will not place too much emphasis on this. My main interest in investing in Simon is due to its prime real estate, strong operating cash flow, rock-solid balance sheet, and shareholder-friendly management team.

In February, Simon reported impressive Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 results. Simon generated FFO (Funds From Operations) of $4.5 billion, or $11.87 per diluted share, and returned $2.8 billion to shareholders in cash dividends and share repurchases. So for the year:

FFO increased to $11.87 per diluted share (compared to $11.44 in the prior year period)

property NOI (Net Operating Income) increased 4.8%

portfolio NOI increased 5.7%

occupancy increased to 94.9% at December 31, 2022 (compared to 93.4% at December 31, 2021)

base minimum rent per square foot increased to $55.13 (compared to $53.91 in 2021)

reported retailer sales per square foot was $753 (an increase of 5.6% for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2022)

the latest quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 (for Q1 2023) represents an increase of $0.15, or 9.1% year-over-year

executed over 14 million square feet of leases

completed 14 redevelopment and densification projects

Despite delivering solid performance, as outlined above, the share price is down by more than 35% since the beginning of 2022.

As such, one might assume that Simon is going through a difficult period, but this is far from the truth. It is a fact that Simon is generating record levels of operating cash flows, and its payout ratio is exceptionally healthy, below 60%, indicating that Simon can retain sufficient excess cash flow after paying a competitive dividend. This, in turn, allows the company to meet other corporate priorities, including reinvesting in its properties and further strengthening its balance sheet. It is a fact that Simon has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, with approximately $7.8 billion of liquidity comprising $1.3 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $6.5 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities. In other words, Simon is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities during times of severe uncertainty, as it did when it acquired Taubman at the start of the pandemic.

For FY 2023, Simon anticipates its Comparable FFO to fall within the range of $11.70 to $11.95 per diluted share. This is similar to 2022, but it will be a significant achievement to maintain comparable metrics to 2022 during one of the most challenging periods we have faced in decades, as outlined in the introduction of this article. In part, Simon's resilience is due to its product and geographic diversity. Simon possesses malls, outdoor outlets, mixed-use developments, community/lifestyle centers, and a strategic stake in Klépierre, a European shopping mall leader with over 100 top-tier malls in a dozen countries, as well as expanding its footprint in Asia through Simon Premium Outlets.

Currently, due to the decline in the share price, Simon's market cap is below $40 billion. In other words, the price-to-FFO ratio is around 8.5x, which is depressed. I see this as a tremendous opportunity to buy one of the highest quality REITs, which also has an active buyback program (not the most common characteristic for a REIT), at a very depressed valuation. Also, as mentioned above, the payout ratio is low compared to historical standards as well as many other REITs, currently below 60%, further highlighting Simon's financial strength.

This means that Simon can retain a significant amount of excess cash flow - almost $2 billion annually, after paying dividends, which enables Simon to satisfy other corporate priorities including reinvesting in its properties and further improving its balance sheet. This, in my mind, is a recipe for success and it has to be emphasized.

It goes without saying that due to the current market conditions, I wouldn't be surprised to see an even lower share price and higher dividend yield. In such an event, I will be buying even more aggressively. We can talk about various risks, but these are more macro-oriented than Simon-specific. When I was taught at university, one of the main messages is that real estate is an inflation hedge. I believe this to be true, especially for high-quality real estate. As such, real estate can do well even with increasing interest rates. But even if the model comes under pressure, the fact that Simon has a low dividend payout ratio helps to withstand the turbulence until things pick up. And you get paid an elevated and sustainable yield of 7% until things improve. But Simon is not just waiting. It is making progress on its ambitious redevelopment program, completing 14 redevelopment and densification projects in 2022, which, in turn, will allow Simon to continue to deliver long-term cash flow growth.

In short, the depressed share price has created a very high dividend yield of 7%. But this is an attractive yield despite the recent increases in interest rates. It is also attractive because the dividend is sustainable, with a low payout ratio with further room for increases which will mean an even higher yield on cost down the road for those who will lock in today's elevated yield. One also needs to add into the mix the element of yield compression once market conditions improve and SPG's price to FFO ratio reverts to more normal levels, above 12x which suggests a share price closer to $150, an almost 50% increase compared to current levels. Simon stock is a strong buy right now. I was a big advocate during the dark days of the pandemic when we were trading below $70. I wrote many articles here on Seeking Alpha. But back then, COVID posed a different risk. Today's risk is not as bad for a strong company like Simon. As such, a share price of $100 today is relatively cheaper than $50-70 we saw during the dark days of COVID. Things are much better now, and I feel Simon is bundled unfairly with the general market sentiment.