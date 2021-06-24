OlegAlbinsky/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This is my twelfth article about defense contractor and military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII). I remain positive on the benefits of owning it. HII has three operating segments: Newport News, Ingalls, and Mission Technologies. The purpose of this article is to provide input to the investor regarding the importance of the Ingalls Shipbuilding business segment.

2022 was a positive year financially. HII has a $47.1 billion backlog, about five years. The Navy is studying new future destroyers and submarines, a key HII business. Nearly all of their free cash flow is returned to the shareholder via dividends and buybacks. The Mission Technologies segment is growing.

But at Ingalls there are some mid-to-late decade risks. The Coast Guard work is winding down. The Navy has put a “strategic pause” on new amphibious contracts.

We review the Ingalls Shipbuilding below, but first a review of the HII 2022 financial performance.

Full year 2022 earnings

The 2022 financial results were all positive.

HII earnings presentation, February 9, 2023

The Ingalls Shipyard had the following contribution: 2022 revenue of $2.570 billion of HII’s total revenue of $10.676 billion - 24% of total HII revenue. 2022 operating income of $292 million of HII’s total of $712 million – 41%. And Ingalls had an operating margin of 11.4%, the highest of the three operating segments.

So, we see that Ingalls is an extremely important segment of the HII financial performance. Now, let’s look at the current and future business at Ingalls.

The Future of the Ingalls Shipyard

Ingalls Shipyard, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, has four ship product lines. I’ll describe each product line, risks, and thoughts about the rest of the decade below.

Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer [DDG 51]

This is the surface Navy workhorse. The recent Navy and Department of Defense annual budgets have been authorizing two ships per year as noted below. The latest DDG 51’s includes new technology and are designated as Flight III. Seventy-one DDG 51’s has been delivered, with 18 more on contract and 12 in various stages of construction. HII and General Dynamics (GD) Bath Iron Works, in Maine, have been the two US makers. As reference, these ships have a displacement of about 9000 tons. (Displacement provides a rough measure of ship size and costs. An aircraft carrier is 100,000 tons).

The US Naval Institute has reported the Navy plans to procure a future deal that aims to buy multiple destroyers in one package. This is not yet a definite but a strong possibility. If it occurs, it may very well be split between HII and GD.

Ingalls can deliver two destroyers' year. Perhaps when the Coast Guard work is completed (see details below), they could deliver three destroyers per year.

A solid, serial construction schedule of destroyers at Ingalls will provide an established production line through the decade. This is an excellent product line.

USNI News

Next Generation Guided Missile Destroyer

The Navy is planning the successor to the DDG 51 destroyer class. The DDG 51 hull has been in service for 30 years and is still going strong. During those 30 years, upgrades and advanced combat equipment have been produced and integrated into the hull. So, the time has come to design a larger destroyer with margin for future upgrades during its lifespan. The new destroyer will have growth potential, more range and better fuel efficiency.

The replacement for the Arleigh Burke class may have procurement beginning in 2029, subject to government and Navy change. The date for procuring the first ship has changed before and could change again. This ship is designed to be larger than the Arleigh Burke. It is planned to have a displacement of about 13,500 tons. No public information estimates the total number to be procured but it is expected to be one – three per year similar to the DDG 51. While HII has competition, Ingalls is one of the two leading contenders for the follow-on large surface combatant ships. The other being GD.

According to the US Naval Institute the ship could cost $3.4 billion each. That figure includes the hull and combat systems, not all of which is for the ship maker. A Congressional Budget Office report stated, "According to the 2023 plan, production of the next-generation class of destroyers would start in 2030, two years later than envisioned in the December 2020 plan and five years later than in the fiscal year 2020 plan. The Navy would buy 38 ships under Alternative 1, 29 under Alternative 2, or 47 under Alternative 3. Under Alternatives 1 and 3, it would buy 2 ships per year beginning in 2033, and purchases would continue at that rate for most of the time through 2052. (The Navy would occasionally buy 1 ship per year under Alternative 1 and occasionally 3 ships per year under Alternative 3.)"

The DDG’s at Ingalls are best constructed with the skilled workforce on 9 – 12-month centers. Meaning starting construction and maintaining this new start schedule is best for optimized construction and maintaining the skilled craftsmen.

Future DDG 51 destroyers appear to be solid at Ingalls. Both HII Ingalls and GD have received engineering design funding from the Navy for this replacement.

Ingalls will be building destroyers well into the next decade. Procurement through 2052!

Amphibious Ships – Uncertainty Ahead

Ingalls builds two types of amphibious ships. The San Antonio Class amphibious transport dock ship, known as LPD, is used to transport large numbers of Marines to where they are needed. The large deck America Class amphibious assault ship, known as LHA, is used to deploy Marine planes and other equipment where needed. The LHA is a flat deck Marine aircraft carrier. The LPD displacement, fully loaded, is 25,000 tons. The LHA flat deck, which carriers a group of planes, is 40,000 fully loaded. Thus, these are big ships. Ingalls has been sole source for constructing both types of these ships.

San Antonio Class amphibious transport dock ship, known as LPD.

LPD (Ingalls website)

America Class amphibious assault ship, known as LHA.

LHA (Ingalls website)

A top priority of the USMC is to have adequate amphibious ships. A House bill supports a fleet of 31 amphibious ships (10 LHA large deck and 21 LPD transport ships and 18 light amphibious warships (also called landing ship medium described below). There are LPD’s and LHA’s currently in service.

The maiden ship in the current class of LPD’s is the San Antonio, LPD 17. HII has been the sole source and the current provider of this class. LPD 17 through LPD 28 have been delivered to the Navy. LPD 29, USS Richard McCool, was launched in January. LPD 30, USS Harrisburg and LPD 31, USS Pittsburgh, are under construction. LPD 31 started construction in September 2022. As a note, LPD 30 is the first Flight II which will include technological advances. HII has received a $240 million award for long lead material for LPD 32. At one point there were 13 Flight II ships planned. But at this point conflicts are brewing within the government.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro stated that a “strategic pause” will be the FY24 going forward plan for amphibious San Antonio Class Flight II LPD new contracts. The third Flight II ship, LPD 32, is not on contract and it is uncertain when or if it will occur. The Marines want the ship and appear to be at odds with this current pause. The Chief of Navy Operations stated the issue is cost increases and questioned if they should have competition for the next ship. If new LPD construction is not continued or depending on the duration of the “pause”, HII Ingalls may need to reduce the workforce in FY27.

Ingalls did receive a contract for LHA 9, Fallujah, worth $2.4 billion in October.

Congress is pushing for advanced procurement of long lead material for LPD 33 and LHA 10.

HII has received initial funding to procure long lead material for LPD 32 ($240 million). But construction has not been contracted. The question is what is next for amphibious ships.

Ingalls has contracts for amphibious construction for the next three – four years but at this point, the timing of future procurement of large amphibs, beyond LPD 31 and LHA 9 is uncertain. The Navy could buy the new LPD in FY25 and keep the serial cadence at Ingalls. If it is not procured it may affect workforce resources.

Landing Ship Medium

The Marine are looking at building smaller amphibious ships to carry a smaller crew of Marines with flexibility.

The Navy and Marines are working on defining a new, smaller amphibious ship called Landing Ship Medium. This ship is envisioned to be smaller than current amphibs and will augment their use. The Navy is expected to buy 18 – 35 of these ships. Procurement could begin in FY2025. That is only a year or two away. These ships will be less costly and smaller than the LPD’s and LHA’s. Depending on the size of these ships HII would have aggressive completion from the smaller shipyards such as Fincantieri (FNCNF) Marinette Marine, Austal (OTCPK:AUTLF), GD’s NASSCO shipyard and Eastern Shipbuilding Group. Marinette Marine, of Wisconsin, is building the Constellation class Frigate. Austal, Mobile, AL, is building Littoral Combat Ships and Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Panama City, FL is the builder of the Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter. Thus, these shipyards can be competition to HII since the Landing Ship Medium is a smaller ship.

The current FY24 DoD/Navy budget proposal does not include a new amphibious ship which will certainly be controversial and go against what the Marine Corps wants. As we know, it will take many months before the budget is agreed upon by the DoD and Congress.

The budget request also contains the retirement of three older LPDs. If they are in fact retired, you need to build new ones to get to the 31 ships noted above.

If LPD 31 and LHA 9 are the end of the large amphibious line or if the "strategic pause" lasts two or three years, Ingalls could have a negative impact on HII's financial performance in the 2026/27 timeframe. In my view the Navy/Marines/DoD have a few alternatives based upon the Marines needing more amphibs. These are:

- Start building more within two years at Ingalls. No impact on HII's financial performance.

- Start building more within two years at a competitor. Negative impact on HII's financial performance.

- Start building more within two years at Ingalls and negotiate to lower the price. Possibility little impact on HII's financial performance.

Based upon our world adversaries, e.g., China, and the Taiwan concern, my view is the third alternative.

Coast Guard National Security Cutter

The National Security Cutter is the largest US Coast Guard ship. These have been produced at Ingalls. Smaller than the Navy DDG 51’s it has a displacement of 4600 tons. NSC 10, Calhoun, is to be delivered in 2023. NSC 11, Friedman, has been awarded to HII and fabrication started in May 2021. There is a possibility of a 12th NSC, but it has not been awarded. The cutter line may come to an end in approximately 2026, in about three years.

So, what’s on the horizon at Ingalls?

Destroyers appear solid for the future. Large amphibious ship fabrication looks good for three to five years. The National Security Cutter is winding down. Possibly a few more years left to 2025/26. The best opportunity may be a second supplier for the Navy’s Constellation class frigate. It has a displacement of 7300 tons. In 2020 the Navy awarded the first ship to Marinette Marine, plus options for nine more. The total planned varies but the Navy may build 15 over the next five years. A decision on a second source may not be forthcoming for a year or more. Ingalls leadership has expressed a strong desire to be in the mix should the Navy seek a second supplier.

In the mid-to late decade Ingalls’s backlog will be reduced. Thus, to maintain their current level of a skilled workforce new opportunities must be viable within a few years. As an investor, this is a key and maybe the most important element to keep abreast on HII.

Conclusion

The FY24 Navy/Marine proposed budget is $255 billion. It included nine ships: two Virginia Class submarines, the second Columbia Class ballistic missile submarine, two destroyers, two Constellation Class frigates, one fleet oiler and one submarine tender. As noted, it has no amphibious ships in the proposed budget. The budget also includes funding to continue studying the new destroyer and new submarine.

HII leadership provided their focus during the 2022 earnings conference call:

HII 2022 Earnings Conference call

So, 2023 and 2024 look good. They are currently on a hiring journey this year. Shipbuilding requires skilled workers in the various trades, such as welders, electricians, painters, etc. Once you train them you want to keep the skilled resources.

The challenge for HII later in the decade will be keeping Ingalls' capacity at high levels and maintaining the skilled workforce. For the next three – five years, at Ingalls, destroyers look solid, amphibious ship are being constructed, but new ones are political and the National Security Cutter ends. If a new amphibious ship contract is not placed by FY27, Ingalls may have to decrease their skilled workforce, depending upon newfound business.

As an alternative to new fabrication, Ingalls can perform Navy ship maintenance. They have received recent contracts to upgrade and perform maintenance on the DDG 1000, 1001, 1002 destroyer and a Littoral Combat Ship.

The Navy has four public shipyards for ship maintenance. Surface ship, carrier and submarine upgrade and maintenance is behind and late. These shipyards need upgrading which has begun but will not be completed before 2029. Thus, an opportunity for HII. Ingalls can upgrade and maintain surface ships. Newport News can upgrade and maintain nuclear carriers and submarines.

All good companies understand their environment, plan ahead and adjust. HII has made proper investments in their facilities including $1 billion at Ingalls during the past five years. They are well in touch with the Navy. The Chairman of the Board is a retired Navy Admiral.

As long as the execution is on target, Ingalls can remain one of the best shipyards to build and maintain military large ships in this country. And Congress has quite often modified the DoD budget.

I’m providing this information and input for the awareness of current and future HII stockholders. The near term is bright. The mid-to-longer term provides time to adjust and for management attention.