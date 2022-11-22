pong6400

China looks poised to be the only major economy to see an acceleration of GDP growth this year amid a post-COVID recovery led by domestic demand. With money supply growth also accelerating amid a rebound in key economic data points (e.g., PMI and retail sales numbers), the near-term setup for Chinese equities remains compelling. The unwinding of the massive household deposit build-up during the COVID-impacted years will be another key tailwind throughout the year as household incomes recover and capital is reallocated into riskier assets. To capitalize on a potential rebound, I would favor an allocation to funds with higher domestic consumer-based exposure vs. externally derived income streams. Given its consumer-focused allocation, the Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) is a great pick within the actively managed universe; the flexibility to rotate its asset allocation (e.g., A-shares vs. US-listed ADRs) to mitigate geopolitical risks is a bonus.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview – Actively Managed, Consumer-Focused Chinese Exposure

The NYSE-listed Templeton Dragon Fund seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing >45% of its assets in Chinese equities. The fund's benchmark is the MSCI China All Shares Index, which tracks large and mid-cap Chinese equities across share classes in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and beyond. The ETF held $410m of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 1.4% expense ratio (gross and net), placing it at the lower end of comparable actively managed China available to US investors. Key data on the ETF is as per the graphic below:

Templeton

As reflected in the chart below, the fund maintains an overweight on the Chinese consumer, with Retailing (14.0% vs. 11.1% benchmark) and Media & Entertainment (13.2% vs. 11.6% benchmark) leading the way. Consumer Durables & Apparel is the largest overweight by %pt at 8.0% compared to 2.3% for the benchmark, reflecting the fund's leverage to a consumer-led rebound. Rounding out the top-five sectors are Capital Goods (9.1%), Materials (8.6%), and Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (8.2%). In total, the top-five sectors accounted for 53.0% of the total portfolio.

Templeton

The fund's largest single-stock holdings are Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (8.9%), Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group (BABA) (5.9%), commercial banking leader China Merchants Bank (OTCPK:CIHKY) (4.9%), Chinese sports equipment company ANTA Sports (OTCPK:ANPDY) (3.6%) and Chinese shopping platform Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) (2.9%). The portfolio is composed of 67 holdings (vs. 789 for the benchmark index), with the top five holdings accounting for ~26% of the overall portfolio. Of note, the fund is primarily made up of H/A shares, so investors concerned about regulatory risks associated with overseas listings (e.g., US-listed ADRs) may prefer China exposure via TDF.

Templeton

On a YTD basis, the fund has declined 2.1% but has compounded at a stellar 8.5% rate in market price terms (7.7% in NAV terms) since its inception in 1994. On a three, five, and ten-year basis, however, the fund has underperformed the benchmark, returning -3.4%, -1.6%, and 3.0%, respectively. Distributions are paid out on a semi-annual basis; thus far, the fund has distributed $1.30/share for 2022, though most of this has come from realizing capital gains. The income portion has been volatile, with no payout since 2020. As this is a fund with outsized exposure to high-growth tech and consumer names that favor reinvestments over distributions, the distribution is likely to remain low through the coming years as well. Hence, TDF isn't a great fit for income investors.

Templeton

Path Cleared for a Consumer-Led Rebound

The key positive from this month's NPC meeting was the positive commentary on the private sector – a reversal from the prior crackdowns over the last year. The new Vice Premier and outgoing National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) head, He Lifeng, stressed the central government's support for the private sector in his speech, citing the value of entrepreneurship as an engine of job creation and the importance of private property rights. Also notable was the acknowledgment of 'new industries' like next-generation tech, electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as biotech, and their growing contribution to China's GDP. Given the importance of employment and wealth creation to reigniting economic growth, the message indicates growing pragmatism from the government and bodes well for a tech/consumer-led rebound.

Meanwhile, the latest China credit data this month highlighted the growing traction that the PBoC's monetary easing is driving across the mainland economy. With bank loan growth accelerating to >11% YoY and private-sector credit growth also up to ~9% YoY, the path is clear for pent-up demand to be unleashed after years of tight COVID-related restrictions. Intuitively, the sectors which were most impacted should enjoy the biggest reopening boost, and early data appears to support this view. Retail sales growth has already reversed last year's declines but likely remains in the early innings at up low-single-digits % YoY in the initial months of 2023 (vs. a low-single-digit % YoY decline in December). As the accumulated excess savings by Chinese households through the pandemic unwinds in the coming months, expect a further acceleration in the consumption recovery; riskier assets like property and financial markets should benefit from the incremental inflows.

Bloomberg

Mitigating Delisting Risks via TDF

Investing through an actively managed fund like TDF comes with a higher expense ratio (albeit at the lower end of comparable funds at ~1.4%), but investors also get the benefit of additional flexibility – an increasingly important factor in the face of ever-escalating geopolitical tensions between China and the West. In a worst-case scenario, we could see de-listings of overseas stock issuances (e.g., the US-listed ADRs) or even Chinese equities being removed from investment benchmarks, as we saw with Russia last year. Thus, TDF's geographical flexibility to rotate in and out of share classes across geographies is valuable.

For now, the A-share market is the place to be – over the last weeks, the number of A shares qualifying for the Northbound Stock Connect has increased significantly as Chinese capital markets continue to open up. This follows last year's rise in mainland equity issuances, in contrast to capital markets tightening up in the West amid the ongoing monetary tightening. As of November last year, >$60bn had been raised on Chinese exchanges, far outpacing issuances in New York and Hong Kong. The key sector that benefited was electronics and related tech companies that align with government policies. If the recent NPC was any indication, expect more of the same this year as China reprioritizes economic growth and employment.

The Economist

An Actively Managed Option to Ride the China Reopening Wave

With China well on track for an accelerated GDP growth year following the end of its zero-COVID restrictions, the near-term pace of domestic demand growth will be key to a sustained equities rebound. Alongside the ongoing monetary easing by the central bank, there remains ample pent-up demand yet to be unleashed, given the massive household savings built up during the pandemic. As income growth also picks up post-reopening, expect a reallocation back into riskier assets to support a re-rating. Meanwhile, external weakness means future earnings growth revisions will likely be led by domestic consumption vs. exports, so playing the reopening theme via a consumer-focused fund like TDF makes sense. While TDF's active management comes with a higher expense ratio (albeit at the lower end of comparable funds), it also allows for flexibility should any geopolitical headwinds arise, particularly with regard to overseas listings. With the NAV discount now in the mid-teens %, TDF is worth a look here.