Introduction

As I mentioned in my article about Supremex (OTCPK:SUMXF, SXP:CA) here, I've been looking for value stock investment opportunities in Canada lately. I already covered TerraVest Industries (OTCPK:TRRVF, TVK:CA), Verde AgriTech (OTCPK:VNPKF, NPK:CA), and Atlas Engineered Products (OTCPK:APEUF, AEP:CA) over the past month. Today, I want to talk about Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:IVREF, TSX:INO.UN:CA) which is a Europe-focused property firm with a solid dividend yield of 11.15% as of the time of writing. While there are some vacancy issues and I expect the dividend to be cut in the near future, I think that Inovalis seems undervalued at the moment. Let’s review.

Overview of the business and financials

Inovalis was founded in 2013 and is externally managed by French asset manager Inovalis SA, doing business as Inovalis Real Estate Funds Manager. It focuses on investing in office properties valued at between €20 million ($21.8 million) and €60 million ($65.3 million) across France, Germany, and Spain. Inovalis buys assets indirectly through a Luxembourg-based alternative investment fund named CanCorpEurope and it has a portfolio of 13 office properties as of the time of writing. Looking through the portfolio, the buildings are located in major urban areas, close to public transportation, city centers, and shopping areas. A total of six of the properties are located in Paris, which could be a key reason why the unit price has been under pressure over the past few weeks as the French capital has been gripped by violent protests due to pension reforms. There are media reports that small groups of Black Bloc anarchists have been smashing shop windows and picking fights with riot police. One property of Inovalis is located in Madrid and the remainder are situated in Germany. Some of the properties are held through joint ventures and the wholly-owned assets form part of the investment portfolio (IP).

Inovalis

Turning our attention to the financial results, Inovalis booked adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of C$0.18 ($0.13) in Q3 2022 and the payout ratio was 96.3%. Net rental income (NOI) declined by 9.8% to C$6.34 million ($4.63 million) due to foreign exchange rate losses as the euro strengthened against the Canadian dollar during the period. The operating income was flat.

Inovalis

Looking at the key performance indicators, I find it concerning that the weighted average term of principal repayments of debt was just 3.6 years. With the European Central Bank (ECB) rapidly raising interest rates, the company could find itself in a precarious position over the coming years. In addition, the occupancy rate went down to 82.1% as the leases at the Courbevoie property were terminated ahead of its sale. In addition, the main tenant on the Duisburg property was set to vacate around 12% of the total area by the end of December. Also, the lease with the only tenant of the Arcueil property matures in mid-2023 while the main lease for the Neu-Isenburg property expires in June 2023.

Inovalis Inovalis Inovalis

On a positive note, the lack of tenants should make sales easier, and the Courbevoie property was sold for €27.2 million ($29.6 million) in late December. The sum was €6.4 million ($7 million) higher than the fair value of this building and I think this is a sign that the portfolio of Inovalis has a conservative valuation. The company’s asset recycling plan now includes the Baldi, Sablière, and Arcueil buildings and I’m optimistic that they will be sold above their fair value, which will strengthen the balance sheet significantly. As of September, the debt to gross value ratio stood at 40.3% net of cash, which I consider a low level. However, there are significant debt maturities over the next two years just as interest rates are rising. In my view, the weighted average interest rate across the portfolio could increase significantly above the current 1.93% level if these debts are not repaid following asset sales.

Inovalis Inovalis

Looking at the valuation, the unitholders’ equity as of September stood at C$312.7 million ($228.5 million), which implies a book value per unit of C$9.58 ($7.00). Considering Inovalis is trading at just C$3.70 ($2.70) as of the time of writing, there’s a good margin of safety here and I expect the unit price to receive a boost from the asset sales as well as the calming of the situation in France. While the disposals will shrink the asset base, they can help the company reduce its debt burden as well as prove to investors that the book value of its buildings is close to their market value.

Looking at the risks for the bull case, several REITs in Europe have been reducing the book values of their real estate portfolios over the past few months due to higher interest rates and the same could take place here. In addition, the dividend payment level seems unsustainable as the asset base is shrinking and I expect it to be cut or removed altogether if the company decides to follow the lead of other European REITs such as TAG Immobilien (OTCPK:TAGOF) (OTCPK:TAGYY), Grand City Properties (OTCPK:GRNNF) (OTCPK:GRDDY), and LEG Immobilien (OTCPK:LEGIF) (OTC:LGMMY) which completely canceled their dividends for 2023.

If Inovalis doesn't manage to find buyers for Baldi, Sablière, and Arcueil in the near future, it will likely have to refinance its debts maturing in 2023 and 2024 at much higher rates. Even if the company manages to sell these buildings in the coming months, there is no assurance that the proceeds will be used to repay debts. The management has not given an indication of how it plans to allocate the funds and the REIT has a mandated threshold of a maximum of 60% debt to the gross book value of assets. It may decide to redeploy capital, which I think would significantly increase financing risk here. In this case, my rating would change to neutral.

Investor takeaway

This year is set to be a challenging one for many Europe-focused REITs due to rising interest rates and declining property values. Still, there are some interesting opportunities in the sector. What I like about Inovalis is its low debt level as well as its small size which makes it nimble. The company is currently trying to sell three buildings with a fair value of C$182.7 million ($133.5 million). If Inovalis manages to find buyers above fair value, I expect this to enable it to significantly strengthen its balance sheet by reducing net debt. The sale of the Arcueil property is key and I rate Inovalis as a speculative buy.

