~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance)

While investors mostly stay away from micro-cap stocks, Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) has been successful in generating strong returns by investing in such assets. It is a closed-ended equity mutual fund that primarily invests in diversified value stocks of micro-cap companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million. This often-overlooked asset class has the potential of generating strong capital growth because these companies are potentially strong acquisition targets. This fund distributed strong payouts with above average yield for almost 30 years. Despite that, there lies a concern about its sustainability, as it lacks the presence of dividend-paying large-cap stocks.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Generated Strong Year-End Yield for Almost 30 Years

Royce Micro-Cap Trust was launched and is managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. RMT provides investors an attractive value investment option where they can gain through investing in publicly traded micro-cap securities. It benchmarks its performance with that of the Russell 2000 Index. The fund itself is a medium-sized fund, with an asset under management of $456 million. Generating consistent and strong distributions by focusing only on this asset class itself is praiseworthy. RMT distributed quarterly pay-outs with above-average yield since its inception in December 1993. Throughout all these 30 years, the fund failed to generate double-digit year-end yields only thrice - once in 2010, and twice during covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Micro-Cap Stocks of RMT's Portfolio Were Able to Generate Higher Growth

Micro-cap stocks are often ignored by investors. But in the case of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, these stocks outperformed the market on many occasions. Despite strong fundamentals and growth potential, many of these stocks are not traded only because the broader market lacks a focus around Microcap companies. Last time I covered this fund, almost half of RMT’s entire assets were invested in stocks from technology and industrial sectors. Things are almost the same six months hence. The fund persisted with its investments in technology stocks like PAR Technology Corporation (PAR), Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL), PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS), Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR), Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD), etc. This was expected, as during my last coverage, I found that CLFD, RELL, PLAB, PDFS, and AGYS generated price growth over the past 12 months, and barring PLAB, all other stocks also generated positive growth during the past 3 months.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust did the same with its investments in industrial stocks and persisted with its investments in Transcat, Inc. (TRNS), Lindsay Corporation (LNN), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE), CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR), Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR), and EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI). Barring FORR, all other stocks generated positive price growth during the past six months, and mostly in double digits. This validates my earlier observation that micro-cap stocks of RMT's portfolio have been able to generate higher growth than their giant-cap peers, and also outperform the broader market. This is of prime significance, as I strongly believe that in absence of price growth of those micro-cap stocks, RMT will have little value for its investors.

Market-cap of Some Top Investments of RMT Crossed the $500 Million Mark

Notable omissions from industrial and technology sectors since my past coverage were Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH), Titan International, Inc. (TWI), Nova Ltd. (NVMI), Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO), Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC), Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI), and Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR). ULH and TWI posted negative price growth during the past six months. Growth of DSGR and HCCI, although strong enough during the past one year, the past one month raised few concerns. Market-cap of NVMI, ONTO, and KLIC became so high (in excess of $3 billion) that they no longer remained micro-caps. Market-cap of ULH, TWI, DSGR, and HCCI also crossed $500 million but was still under $825 million. Being a micro-cap fund, Royce Micro-Cap Trust surely has the advantage of replacing a stock with much ease than that of funds trying to replace a large-cap stock.

Investment Thesis

Several investors tend to evaluate funds dealing on micro-cap stocks differently from funds holding large-cap stocks due to their different risk profiles and price trends. However, I apply the same criteria that I use to analyze the investability of funds dealing on large-cap or mid-cap stocks because, at the end, the investor of any fund will be concerned with his/her returns. By applying the same "7 Factor Model for Evaluating a Fund", I’ll try to find out whether RMT qualified with respect to some minimum requirements such as current market price of $5, AUM of $200 million, yield of 4 percent, and diversification of its investments among eight major sectors - technology, industrial, financial, healthcare, consumer products, real estate, energy & materials, and utilities. Degree of discount from its current NAV, risk of the entire portfolio, and sustainability of its current yield will then be applied in order to understand the attractiveness of Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a significantly large asset base of $450 million, stock price of $8.5, and generated double-digit yield on a consistent basis. The fund is trading at a strong discount of 10.5 percent from its NAV. Its portfolio is well-diversified, with almost half of its assets invested in technology and industrial stocks. Micro-cap companies in these sectors have higher growth potential than other sectors, due to the fact that smaller companies can operate in niche segments of these two sectors. This often-overlooked asset class also has the potential of generating strong capital growth as they become potentially strong acquisition targets.

Despite being a micro-cap fund, Royce Micro-Cap Trust carries a low level of risk. RMT’s fund managers have been efficiently managing its portfolio. It has been able to detect potentially high-growth stocks, persisted with stocks that generated positive returns, and swiftly replaced the ones that failed to generate growth. A large number of stocks selected by RMT has grown to such an extent that those no longer remain micro-caps. Replacing a micro-cap stock is also much easier than replacing a large-cap stock, which worked in RMT’s favor. As a result, RMT has been able to generate strong growth over the years. Income-seeking investors can surely consider investing in this fund due to its consistent high yield, which I believe is sustainable over the long run.