JHVEPhoto

Mondelez International, Inc., (NASDAQ:MDLZ) through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, Mondelez's stock has been performing well during the past 12 months, substantially outperforming the broader market.

Data by YCharts

We believe that MDLZ's strong brand recognition, its geographic diversity and relative independence from consumer confidence levels have contributed significantly to this outperformance. On the other hand, in our opinion, such outperformance is likely to be sustainable only, if the firm's profitability and efficiency measures are either superior or are improving at a sustainable pace.

In today's article, we are going to look at MDLZ's business, primarily on its efficiency and profitability over time. We will decompose the return on equity (ROE) to net profit margin, asset turnover and the equity multiplier, in order to see, which factor has been driving the changes over the past 5 years. We will conclude our writing with a discussion on the valuation, using a set of traditional price multiples.

ROE decomposition (investopedia.com)

Return on equity

Return on equity (ROE) is often defined as:

a measure of the rate of return on the money invested by common stock owners and retained by the company from previous profitable years.

Ideally, we would like to see this measure staying stable, or consistently improving over time. As shown in the graphs below, this is not the case for MDLZ, especially since the end of 2021. ROE over the past 15 months have plummeted.

Data by YCharts

To understand what could have been contributing to this deterioration of profitability, we will take a look now at the three components mentioned above.

Net profit margin

Profit margin represents the percentage of revenue that a company keeps as profit after accounting for fixed and variable costs. It is calculated by dividing net income by revenue. Ideally, we would also like to see this measure staying stable or improving.

Net profit margin is, however, following a similar pattern as ROE. We believe that one of the key drivers of the deteriorating ROE is actually the contracting net profit margin.

Data by YCharts

The inflationary pressures experienced in the United States and around the world have been putting upward pressure on the costs in the prior year. This has resulted in a substantial increase in the cost of goods sold (COGS) and SG&A expenses.

Data by YCharts

Despite the strong brand recognition, MDLZ has not been able to fully shift the increased costs to the consumer, therefore they have experienced a margin contraction.

Looking forward, we expect the macroeconomic environment to improve. However, it is uncertain, when it would start positively impacting the financial performance of Mondelez. While inflation is still relatively high, consumer confidence has bounced back substantially from its 2022 lows, while energy prices have also come off of their peaks.

Before we would recommend investing in the company's stock, we would like to see the trend change in the net profit margin.

Asset turnover

A popular measure of efficiency is asset turnover, or asset utilization. This ratio indicates how effectively the company is using its assets to generate sales and it is often defined as:

The asset turnover (or asset utilization) ratio calculates the total revenue earned for every dollar of assets a company owns.

In general, when this ratio is improving it is an indication that the firm is becoming more efficiency and it positively impacts the ROE. In the past two years, the firm has achieved a substantial improvement in its asset turnover, which is a positive sign. This improvement has partially offset the negative impact of the contracting net profit margin on the ROE.

Data by YCharts

Also important to point out that this improvement has been a result of improving sales, indicating that despite the macroeconomic challenges, the demand for MDLZ's products has remained strong.

Data by YCharts

Equity multiplier

The equity multiplier is a ratio between the totals assets and the shareholder's equity. This ratio can be used to give an indication, how leveraged the company is. While increasing leverage can have a positive impact on the ROE, it is not always a good sign.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen on the chart above, this ratio has jumped significantly in 2022. By looking at the firm's balance sheet, we can see that his has been driven by the increase in short term borrowings and the increase in long-term debt.

Liabilities (Seeking Alpha)

In the current interest rate environment, assuming more debt can have a significant negative influence on financing costs, especially on interest expenses. Increasing interest expenses are likely to lead to a further contraction of the net profit margin.

If you consider investing in MDLZ stock, make sure that you understand the implications of the increasing debt on the financing costs and interest expense.

Valuation

Based on a traditional set of price multiples, MDLZ's stock is trading at a significant premium compared to both the sector median and the firm's own 5Y average.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Given our analysis, we believe that the premium is not justified. While MDLZ has indeed managed to keep the demand high for its products and even increase its sales during the past quarters, their margins have been contracting substantially.

Also, when we compare the firm's profitability measures with some of its peers and competitors, we can see that MDLZ's figures are not superior.

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

For these reasons, we would like to see the share price come down, so that the price multiples are close to/in line with the sector median, as well as with the firm's own 5Y average, before we would recommend buying the stock. Such a declines would represent a roughly 20% downside from the current price level. But, due to the strong brand recognition, the company's geographic diversity and relative independence from consumer confidence levels, we currently assign the stock a "hold" rating.