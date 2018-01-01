Denison Mines: Current Weakness Presents Buying Opportunity

Mar. 27, 2023 12:20 AM ETDenison Mines Corp. (DML:CA), DNN
Summary

  • Denison Mines’ shares have been sliding since February, despite uranium prices remaining stable.
  • The company has been de-risking the Wheeler River project, and the FS is expected in H1’23.
  • The liquidity position of Denison looks adequate to meet its capital needs in 2023 and beyond up to the beginning of construction.

Highlight on chemical element Uranium in periodic table of elements. 3D rendering

HT Ganzo

After an optimistic beginning of the year, financial markets are currently experiencing elevated volatility. While financials are hit the most, due to the adverse effects on rapidly raising interest rates on their balance sheets, most commodities were not spared as well. However, uranium

uranium

Uranium price (tradingeconomics.com)

Data by YCharts

wheeler

Wheeler River project (Denison mines)

fft

Feasibility field test progress (Denison mines)

timeline

Illustrative timeline of the Wheeler River project (Denison mines)

liquidity

Liquidity position (Denison Mines)

npv

Wheeler River's economic profile (Denison Mines)

Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DNN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

